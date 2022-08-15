Lawn Mowing Services Provider Willow Creek Outdoor Management in Evans GA Explains Consequences of Cutting Grass Improperly

Columbia, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbia, Georgia -

Willow Creek Outdoor Management, a Harlem, GA-based lawn care company, warns against cutting a lawn incorrectly since this can lead to several problems and could have negative consequences on the grass’s long-term health and appearance. Some homeowners and property owners frequently cut their grass to the lowest possible level as a way to save on time and labor. This may allow them to save a day or two in between lawn mowing sessions, but there are negative effects of using this method. What people sometimes forget is that the blades of grass are leaves and as such are responsible for the photosynthesis that the grass requires. Cutting the blades of grass shorter than appropriate will leave very little area for photosynthesis, which means the grass is being hindered in its development. The result is that the grass can become more prone to diseases and weeds.

A representative for Willow Creek Outdoor Management says, “For most grass varieties, the correct way to cut grass blades is to only remove the upper third of each blade. With this in mind, do your research and wait until your lawn grows the necessary height for your grass type before you take your mower out of your garage. This will support root growth. In most instances, you can reduce the height of your mower when temperatures drop in fall. You should also remember that you should mow your lawn in dry weather. Wet grass can cause uneven cuts.”

For those who want to ensure that their lawn mowing is being done properly as well as avoid the inconvenience of mowing, they could hire professional lawn mowing services such as those provided by Willow Creek Outdoor Management. The lawn mowing services they provide are a component of their lawn maintenance program that includes at least 26 visits for every calendar year. No contract is required and property owners can get a free estimate simply by calling them on the phone.

The lawn care experts at Willow Creek Outdoor Management offer a number of tips to homeowners and other property owners with regards to proper lawn mowing. They recommend mowing the lawn at least once every three weeks during the majority of the growing season. However, during the summer, they suggest mowing the lawn once a week. The rule of thumb is to cut just one-third off the top of each grass blade when mowing. Cutting off more than one-third of the blade of grass can cause harm to the turf in several ways. The grass may deteriorate as not enough nutrients and minerals are received by the grass. The shorter grass is more prone to illnesses and insects, and the blades could get too much exposure to the sun or the soil may deteriorate.

And it is also not advisable to perform lawn mowing when the grass is wet. Heavy rains can cause the grass to suffocate, with spotty growth as the result. It may be a good idea to avoid mowing for a few days to let the grass grow and absorb the rain before cutting them again. And when fertilizing the lawn, it would be best to wait for at least 24 hours before mowing it. This will ensure that all the fertilizer has been absorbed and nothing gets stuck to the mower blades. It is also advisable to cut the grass in the mid-morning and to change the direction of mowing every other mow.

Established in 2012, Willow Creek Outdoor Management is a locally owned and operated business in Harlem, GA that has grown into a leading provider of professional hardscaping and landscaping services in Evans, Grovetown, and the whole Augusta river region. Their team of landscaping specialists have been in the industry for over 15 years, and they have a combined experience of more than 40 years. They are specialists in lawn care services, including lawn maintenance and mowing, sod installation, and aeration, and other landscaping projects, such as retaining walls, fire pits, paver patios and walkways.

Homeowners and other property owners who would like to know more about the services provided by Willow Creek Outdoor Management can visit their website, or contact them via phone or email. They are open from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm, from Monday to Fridays; and from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm on Fridays.

