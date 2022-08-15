Phoenix Moving Company Serves Arizona Residents & Businesses

Tempe, Arizona, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AZ based Poindexter Moving is helping customers move to new houses and premises throughout the state. Founded on the belief that everyone should be afforded full control over their move, the company has made it a point to curate the service they offer according to each customer’s individual needs and preferences. Poindexter Moving is trusted by homeowners and commercial enterprises alike, and their team is standing by to discuss future moves with anyone who gets in touch today.

Anthony Mullinax of Poindexter Moving states, “I started in the moving industry in 2009, and I instantly loved it! I worked for a few different companies over the years and decided there has to be a better way. So, in 2015, I co-founded Poindexter Moving, and we do things differently. I personally train every single one of my employees to ensure customer satisfaction. We have developed a system to custom tailor our services based on the customers wants and needs because we know everyone has different needs.” Mullinax, who has since taken full responsibility for the moving company’s operations, is always eager to show his community what the team is now capable of. As such, customers are welcome to get in touch at their convenience to request help with a move, no matter how complicated — or simple — it may be.

The company considers it their responsibility to make moves as stress-free as possible at every turn. To that end, they offer a complete door-to-door service, which the customer is free to fine-tune as they desire. For instance, some may prefer to pack up their household’s items by themselves and simply have the company transport everything to the new location. However, others may find themselves overwhelmed by the amount of packing they have to do, but they can fortunately, rely on Poindexter Moving to handle this as well.

In fact, the company advises their community to be wary of underestimating how much packing needs to be done; they say this is a common problem among their customers. Their movers, however, are experienced professionals who know how to accurately estimate how much work (and time) a move would require, and this means they are far more likely to save the customer precious time and effort by taking over. Further, they bring all the packing materials they may require, and they understand how best to pack delicate, fragile or even perishable items to ensure they will survive the trip.

Poindexter Moving is proud to share that they have a stellar reputation among their customers, and much of their business is generated by word-of-mouth referrals. Mullinax in particular prefers to expand in this manner as he believes a customer’s vote of confidence represents the best kind of advertising possible. To the company’s credit, they boast high ratings on numerous platforms, including an A+ BBB Rating.

Many examples of this can be found on their Google profile as well. One customer says, “The guys communicated the entire time with us from the quote to the confirmation to showing up the day of the move. They were all super nice, very helpful and very careful with our furniture. They constantly asked how I wanted things wrapped and what worked best for me. All around great experience, and very professional!”

Another customer shares how the company is quick to take responsibility when the situation calls for it. Their review says, “This company moved my mother a few years ago, and wow. Best moving company ever. Careful, on time, worked hard and made sure they were making the customer happy. Also, they accidently broke a ceiling fan while moving, and the owner had no problem paying to replace it. Zero complaints, and I would surely hire them again in the future.”





Poindexter Moving invites customers to contact their team today if they are planning a move. In addition to providing a quick pricing estimate, they will be pleased to share recommendations regarding the move, the contents of the property in question, the associated logistics challenges and more. Customers can also raise any and all inquiries they may have at any point in the move. See more here: Poindexter Moving Phoenix AZ.

Poindexter Moving

Anthony Mullinax

(480) 771-7632

info@poindextermoving.com

1155 W 23rd St Suite 10 B, Tempe, AZ 85282