Stadium Lighting Market Size is projected to reach USD 1.41 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stadium lighting comprises mainly LEDs (Light Emitting Diodes) that emit floodlights and are positioned at great heights with narrow beam angles. Due to the increased light intensities produced by these lower beam angles, brilliant light can reach the ground from elevated positions. Using this technology, players can react quickly to the tiny, rapidly moving balls, and the LEDs can withstand thunderstorms and other adverse weather conditions. Stadium lighting is utilized in various indoor and outdoor situations, including parking lots, walkways, football, hockey, and rugby stadiums, high definition television, and ultra-slow-motion technology.

As a result of their better energy economy, LED lighting is becoming increasingly popular in stadiums worldwide. The transition from traditional to LED stadium lighting is one of the key growth drivers for the industry. In addition, the declining cost of LED lights is a significant factor driving their growing adoption in stadiums, influencing the growth of the stadium lighting market.





Increasing Investments in Developing Sports Infrastructure to Drive the Global Stadium Lighting Market

Asia-Pacific governments are boosting their sports infrastructure investments and stadium expansion. The Board of Control hosts international and domestic events for Cricket in India (BCCI), Indian Premier League (IPL), New Zealand Cricket, Melbourne Cricket Association, and Sahara Force India using intelligent technologies. In 2017, the government of New South Wales announced the reconstruction of football and Olympic stadiums at approximately $1.53 billion. In addition, stadium administrators are required to regularly examine their existing lighting systems and report their findings to the relevant governing bodies. Consequently, government initiatives in the sports industry also contribute to the growth of the Asia-Pacific stadium lighting market.





Rising Adoption of IoT, Big Data, and Analytics to Provide Opportunities for the Global Stadium Lighting Market

Stadium lighting is one of the numerous industries in which IoT is currently finding expanding applications. Even though several wealthy nations have begun adopting this stadium lighting technology, it is uncommon in emerging economies. Therefore, it is anticipated that IoT would generate enormous prospects for the global market for stadium lighting. In addition, integrating IoT with stadium lighting systems is expected to improve stadium infrastructure. This makes lighting systems more autonomous and intelligent concerning data sharing with building automation systems and the cloud. Using embedded sensors and data, for instance, IoT enables stadium-wide automatic lighting modifications based on seat occupancy, conserving energy and reducing operational costs. The use of IoT for stadium lighting is still in its infancy, but the potential presented by the proposed solution is encouraging.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 1.41 Billion by 2030 CAGR 8.7% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Light Source, Application, Sport Type and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Signify Holding, Musco Sports Lighting LLC., Zumtobel Group AG, AEON LED, Hubbell Incorporated, Jasstech, ONOR Technology Limited, Shenzhen Mecree Photoelectric Technology Co.Ltd, AAA-LUX B.V., Eaton (Ephesus Lighting), Acuity Brands Lighting Inc. Key Market Opportunities Increasing Implementation of IoT, Big Data, and Analytics Key Market Drivers Increasing Investments in Developing Sports Infrastructure



A lot of Investments in the Construction and Renovations of Stadiums and Arenas

Regional Insights

Based on region, the global stadium lighting market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Europe accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The market expansion is attributable to the government's rising spending on efficient lighting services. In addition, nations such as Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, and Denmark are focused on deploying energy-efficient lighting to improve illumination quality and lower overall operational costs, which is predicted to increase demand for LED lighting products and solutions. The UEFA European Football Championship is held every four years throughout Europe. The goal of stadium owners is to immerse football spectators in the atmosphere of the sporting event. To accomplish the same, stadium owners cannot ignore the benefits that high-performance and realistic lighting may provide. LEDs are replacing high-intensity discharge lamps, traditionally used in stadium lighting, with more inventive and adaptable lighting systems. Therefore, increasing sports activities in Europe are anticipated to promote the market expansion for stadium lighting.

North America is the second largest region. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 387 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.6%. North American consumers' growing embrace of technical advances is the key factor driving market expansion. According to estimates, there are now roughly 244 stadiums in the United States. The U.S. industry constructs, modify, and renovates sports stadiums and arenas to enhance audience hospitality. This region's demand is mainly driven by educational institutions and commercial sports organizations, such as leagues and sports franchises. The lighting system attracts spectators, compelling stadium owners to implement innovative lighting techniques. These factors lead to the expansion of the market.

The Asia Pacific Is the fastest growing region. India hosted several international athletic events, including the cricket world cup, the Asian games, the commonwealth games, and the FIFA under-17 world cup. Other domestic sports leagues include the Indian Premier League, the I-League, and the Indian Super League. In addition to the annual Indian premier league, several other cricket competitions are also staged in Indian stadiums, which are anticipated to contribute to the market's growth in the coming years. Cricket matches are also played at night, necessitating the requirement of proper stadium illumination.





Key Highlights

Based on the light source , the global stadium lighting market is segmented into the light-emitting diode, high-intensity discharge, high-pressure sodium, and induction lights. Light-emitting diode segment accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

, the is segmented into the light-emitting diode, high-intensity discharge, high-pressure sodium, and induction lights. Light-emitting diode segment accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on application , the global stadium lighting market is segmented into indoor and outdoor stadiums. The outdoor stadium segment accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

, the global stadium lighting market is segmented into indoor and outdoor stadiums. The outdoor stadium segment accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on sport type, the global stadium lighting market is segmented into cricket, football, basketball, volleyball, ice hockey, and others. The football segment accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.





Competitive Landscape

Signify Holding

Musco Sports Lighting LLC.

Zumtobel Group AG

AEON LED

Hubbell Incorporated

Jasstech

ONOR Technology Limited

Shenzhen Mecree Photoelectric Technology Co.Ltd

AAA-LUX B.V.

Eaton (Ephesus Lighting)

Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.





Global Stadium Lighting Market: Segmentation

By Light Source

Light-Emitting Diode

High-Intensity Discharge

High-Pressure Sodium

Induction Lights

By Application

Indoor Stadium

Outdoor Stadium.

By Sport Type

Cricket

Football

Basketball

Volleyball

Ice Hockey

Others.

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA





8 Company Profile

8.1 Signify Holding

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Performance

8.1.3 Recent Developments

8.1.4 Product Portfolio

8.2 Eaton

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Performance

8.2.3 Recent Developments

8.2.4 Product Portfolio

8.3 Musco Lighting

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Performance

8.3.3 Recent Developments

8.3.4 Product Portfolio

8.4 Zumtobel Group AG

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Financial Performance

8.4.3 Recent Developments

8.4.4 Product Portfolio

8.5 AEON LED

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Performance

8.5.3 Recent Developments

8.5.4 Product Portfolio

8.6 Hubbell

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Financial Performance

8.6.3 Recent Developments

8.6.4 Product Portfolio

8.7 Acuity Brands Lighting

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Financial Performance

8.7.3 Recent Developments

8.7.4 Product Portfolio

8.8 Jasstech

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Financial Performance

8.8.3 Recent Developments

8.8.4 Product Portfolio

8.9 Shenzhen Mecree Photoelectric Technology Co., Ltd

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Financial Performance

8.9.3 Recent Developments

8.9.4 Product Portfolio

8.10 ONOR Technology Limited

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Financial Performance

8.10.3 Recent Developments

8.10.4 Product Portfolio

8.11 AAA-LUX

8.11.1 Company Overview

8.11.2 Financial Performance

8.11.3 Recent Developments

8.11.4 Product Portfolio

Table of Content and Figure https://straitsresearch.com/report/stadium-lighting-market/toc

Market News

July 2022 -Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the global leader in lighting, has introduced a new line of Philips Hue smart lighting devices that give even more control, design, and flexible options for the home. Philips Hue's new product introductions include two exciting firsts: the first fully adjustable track lighting with its range of lights and the first portable, rechargeable lamp built for usage indoors and outdoors.

-Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the global leader in lighting, has introduced a new line of Philips Hue smart lighting devices that give even more control, design, and flexible options for the home. Philips Hue's new product introductions include two exciting firsts: the first fully adjustable track lighting with its range of lights and the first portable, rechargeable lamp built for usage indoors and outdoors. March 2022 - Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, installs its Philips UV-C lighting disinfection solutions in 80 restaurants run by TTFB, the largest Asian cuisine chain restaurant operator in Taiwan.

- Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, installs its Philips UV-C lighting disinfection solutions in 80 restaurants run by TTFB, the largest Asian cuisine chain restaurant operator in Taiwan. April 2022 - Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world's leading lighting company (Euronext: LIGHT), has published its first-ever Climate Action Report, detailing the progress we've made across our entire value chain in terms of climate action. In the first year of the ambitious five-year Brighter Lives, Better World 2025 sustainability program, they are on track to double the rate of the 1.5°C Paris Agreement scenario. They have generated between 61 and 64 percent of Climate action revenues, contributing to the goal of doubling the positive impact on society and the environment by the end of 2025.





News Media

Rising Development in Building and Construction Industry to Drive the Demand for Coated Glasses





