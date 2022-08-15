LéaLA Inspires Book Lovers, Children and Cultural Explorers

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LéaLA, Spanish-Language Book Fair and Literary Festival 2022 presents four days of cultural exploration with engaging activities including talks, panels, plenary sessions, children’s workshops, poetry corner, book signings, book sales and more. Visitors will experience over 80 different authors and guest speakers up close in a family-friendly, outdoor event, for all ages. The FREE book fair is open to everyone, August 25-28, 9 am to 6 pm, at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, 501 N. Main St., Los Angeles, CA 90012, in front of Placita Olvera, in the heart of Los Angeles!



Participating notable authors include the world-renowned author of “The Four Agreements”, Don Miguel Ruiz in an illuminating talk with his son, Don Jose Ruiz, an acclaimed author in his own right. “The Four Agreements” has sold more than 10 million copies and has been translated into 46 languages.

Tapping into the needs of Los Angeles’ community of Mexican descent, the second largest Mexican population outside of Mexico City, the inaugural keynote will feature Dr. Lorenzo Córdova, President Counselor of Mexico’s National Electoral Institute. His presentation titled “Mexico is Where You Are,” addresses the important right to vote for Mexicans abroad.

Charismatic author, Ismael Cala, identified by The New York Times as “the Latino Larry King” will narrate from his most recent book, “Fluir para no Sufrir” (Flow to Not Suffer), promising a presentation that feels like a master class.

“LeáLA celebrates Spanish as a way of vindicating our culture, a bond that unites us and that we share with more than 500 million people in the world,” says LéaLA General Director Marisol Schulz. “Since LéaLA’s first editions, designed as book fairs, readers of all ages have explored or reaffirmed their interest in what is said, thought, and created in Spanish. We discovered there is great pride in belonging to the sum of cultures that precede us,” she shared.

Six daily children’s workshops will explore Mayan culture in interactive, hands-on sessions with craft-making showcasing Mayan legends like the rain God, Chaac, teaching that the lack of rain is a centuries-old phenomenon.

LéaLA would not be possible without the invaluable support of sponsors and allies which include: AJUA, AltaMed, Arizona State University, El Pueblo de Los Angeles Historical Monument, Los Angeles Public Library, Consulate General of Mexico in Los Angeles, Northgate Markets, Sheraton Grand, Tortas Chago and as media partners: ABC7, El Aviso Magazine, El Clasificado, El Suplemento, Estrella TV, Honduras Magazine, KPFK, NBC4, Noticias Para Inmigrantes, Que Buena Radio, Quinceañera.com, and Telemundo52.

About LéaLA

LéaLA, Spanish-Language Book Fair and Literary Festival 2022, is organized by the University of Guadalajara Foundation USA, a 501c3 non-profit, with support from the Grodman Legacy, the collaboration of the Consulate General of Mexico in Los Angeles, the Alumni Association of the University of Guadalajara in Los Angeles, as well as important public and private institutions on both sides of the border. LéaLA has had a strong presence in Los Angeles with successful editions at the Los Angeles Convention Center (2011, 2012, 2013, and 2015), and the 2019 and 2021 editions as a Literary Festival at LA Plaza de la Cultura y Artes. More details at: lea-la.com .

Contact:

Oralia Michel

Text: 626-705-1942

oralia@omagenpr.com