Brent Tischler joins Old National Bank executive leadership team as Community Banking CEO

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bank is pleased to announce Brent Tischler as Community Banking CEO where he will be responsible for all consumer and retail banking segments throughout the company’s midwestern footprint and serve as a member of the Old National Executive Leadership Team.



Tischler joins ONB with 24 years of finance and consumer banking experience, most recently serving as EVP, Head of Retail Banking for Associated Bank. He brings extensive knowledge and experience in leading consumer and small business segments, including strategic planning, digital enablement and operating profit responsibility.

Tischler is a graduate of the Indiana University Kelly School of Business and earned his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He has been active in his local community where he served on the board of Meta House for over 10 years and currently serves as Treasurer for the United Performing Arts Fund.

“We are excited to welcome Brent to Old National. His engaging leadership and extensive experience in community banking make him a tremendous addition to Old National’s Executive Leadership Team,” said Mark Sander, President & COO.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, is the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $46 billion of assets and $28 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 35 banking companies based in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for eleven consecutive years. Since its founding in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

Media Contact:

Kathy Schoettlin

(812) 465-7269

Kathy.schoettlin@oldnational.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0cbcf6ca-174f-4390-93ee-3be108d0a833