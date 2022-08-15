Spine Surgery Robots Market is Set to Exceed Valuation of USD 139.93 Million with Potential Growth Rate of 8.40% by 2029 | Analyzed by Size Share, Trends, Key Players & Future Growth Outlook

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spine Surgery Robots Market is Set to Exceed Valuation of USD 139.93 Million with Potential Growth Rate of 8.40% by 2029 | Analysed by Size Share, Trends, Key Players & Future Growth Outlook

Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research titled “ Global Spine Surgery Robots Market ” which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. Spine Surgery Robots Market document provides a comprehensive synopsis of the study for the market and how it is impacting the Healthcare industry. By applying best-practice models and research methodologies, a complete market analysis is performed in this market report to ensure that the report provides accurate market segmentation and insights for the success of the client’s business. What is more, the trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics are also recognized, and then accordingly strategies for marketing, promotion, and sales are interpreted for extreme success. Businesses can thrive in this swiftly changing marketplace by adopting a credible Spine Surgery Robots Market research report.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the spine surgery robots market is expected to reach USD 139.93 million by the year 2029, at a CAGR of 8.40% during the forecast period. “Healthcare providers” accounts for the largest end-user segment in the spine surgery robots market owing to the presence of government mandates and rise in healthcare costs.

REPORT METRIC

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

- 2022 to 2029 Base Year – 2021

– 2021 Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Market Synopsis:-



Surgeons can now perform complex surgical procedures with greater precision thanks to surgical robots. They are most commonly used in gynaecological, urological, orthopaedic, general, and neurosurgery procedures, as well as other minimally invasive surgeries.

In recent years, with the introduction of robotic spinal surgery systems, surgeons can plan the surgical procedure ahead of time and perform a more accurate procedure. The technology can tailor procedures to each patient's unique anatomy. The physician must perform the actual surgery, but the robotic spinal surgery system guides the surgeon's tools according to a predetermined method to place the implants safely and accurately in the exact pre-planned locations. A robotic spinal surgery system employs robotic arms that are controlled by surgeons.

Some of the major players operating in the spine surgery robots market are

Medtronic

Zimmer Biomet

Medtech SA

Globus Medical

TINAVI Medical.

Stryker

Intuitive Surgical.

NuVasive Inc.

Smith and Nephew

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Brainlab AG

Orion Health group of companies

OSP Labs

AM HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGY

Deevita LLC

ENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

IBM

Among others.

Recent Development

Stryker acquired OrthoSensor and its Verasense intraoperative sensor technology in January 2021 to improve the ortho giant's Mako robots.

TransEnterix received CE Mark approval in January 2021 for its Intelligent Surgical Unit, which adds AI-based capabilities and machine vision capabilities to TransEnterix's Senhance robotic surgery system.

Sytrker Corporation received regulatory approval in Japan for the Mako robotic surgery system for partial knee indication in January 2020.

Titan Medical joined forces with Teleflex Incorporated in March 2019. The collaboration's goal was to create a robotic ligation technology. Teleflex's market-leading polymer ligation technology will be integrated into Titan's development-stage, single-port robotic surgery system as part of this collaboration.

Market Opportunities



Ambulatory surgery centres (ASCs) are self-contained medical facilities that specialise in surgical, diagnostic, and preventive procedures that do not necessitate hospitalisation. The cost-effectiveness of ASCs saves governments, third-party payers, and patients money because these facilities provide a lower-cost site of care than hospital outpatient departments.

Market Dynamics: - Spine surgery robots

Drivers

The rise in the adoption of robotic health technology

Surging investment in the development of new and advanced technology, increasing adoption of robotic technology, rising awareness of the benefits associated with minimally invasive surgery, an increase in the number of surgical procedures, and hospitals' expanding purchasing power are some of the factors that will drive the growth of the spine surgery robots market during the forecast period. Increased applications from emerging economies, on the other hand, will create new and ample opportunities for the growth of the spine surgery robots market during the forecast period.



The Perks of Robotic-Assisted Surgery

Globally, the demand for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) is increasing, owing to the benefits associated with these procedures, which include smaller incisions, fewer cuts, less scarring, less pain, increased safety, shorter recovery periods, and significant cost savings. Robotic minimally invasive surgery enhances these benefits by providing greater accuracy, repeatability, control, and efficiency.

Government investments for healthcare interoperability

The increase in the funding by the federal government to drive the adoption of these solutions further influence the market

Additionally, the surge in healthcare expenditure, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, and high demand for expanded care delivery positively affect the spine surgery robots market .

Key Market Segmentation: -

Product

System

accessories

consumables

Method

Minimally invasive surgery

Open Surgery

Approach



Anterior

Posterior

Lateral

Condition

degenerative disc disease

disc herniation

fractures

tumors

infections

instability

deformity

pplication

laminectomy

spinal fusion

forminatomy

interlaminar implant

artificial disc replacement

anterior cervical discectomy

epidural lysis of adhesions

laminotomy

ollif

percutaneous vertebroplasty

chronic back pain

Spinal stenosis

Regional Analysis/Insights



The countries covered in the spine surgery robots market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the spine surgery robots market due to the increasing occurrences of spinal cord injuries, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to increased awareness about healthcare management and rising healthcare expenditure by people.

