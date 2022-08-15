TSS, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSS, Inc. (Other OTC: TSSI), a data center facilities and technology services company, reported results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.



Second Quarter Highlights (unaudited):

Second quarter 2022 revenue of $6.4 million compared with $3.1 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Gross margin of 41% in the second quarter of 2022 compared with 47% in the second quarter of 2021.

Operating income of $939,000 in the second quarter of 2022 compared to an operating loss of $(351,000) in the second quarter of 2021.

Net income of $771,000 or $0.04 per share in the second quarter of 2022 compared to a net loss of $(456,000) or $(0.03) per share in the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA income of $1,116,000 in the second quarter of 2022 compared with an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(106,000) in the second quarter of 2021.



Year-to-date Highlights (unaudited):

2022 revenue of $11.6 million compared with $8.2 million in 2021. Reseller revenues were $2.5 million in 2022 compared to $2.3 million in 2021.

Gross margin of 37% in 2022 compared with 33% in 2021.

Operating income of $766,000 compared to an operating loss of $958,000 in 2021.

Net income of $463,000 or $0.02 per share in 2022 compared to a net loss of $1,155,000 or $(0.06) per share in 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA income of $1,159,000 in 2022 compared with an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(439,000) in 2021.



“We saw very good growth across all of our business units in our second quarter and therefore delivered positive net income and adjusted EBITDA.” said Anthony Angelini, President and Chief Executive Officer of TSS. “As the supply chain situation continued to improve, we were able to deliver against some of our backlog. It is important to note our backlog remains strong and new orders continue to flow. We anticipate this trend continuing throughout our third quarter and the balance of the year. Therefore, we expect improved financial results for the remainder of 2022 as demand for our services remains very strong.”

Quarterly Conference Call Details

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental financial measure not defined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, impairment loss on goodwill and other intangibles, stock-based compensation, and provision for bad debts. We present Adjusted EBITDA because we believe this supplemental measure of operating performance is helpful in comparing our operating results across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding non-cash items that may, or could, have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on our results of operations in any particular period. We also use Adjusted EBITDA as a factor in evaluating the performance of certain management personnel when determining incentive compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, while providing useful information, should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income or cash flows as determined under GAAP. Consistent with Regulation G under the U.S. federal securities laws, Adjusted EBITDA has been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure, and this reconciliation is located under the heading “Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation” following the Consolidated Statements of Operations included in this press release.

About TSS, Inc.

TSS is a trusted single source provider of mission-critical planning, design, system integration, deployment, maintenance and evolution of data centers facilities and information infrastructure. TSS specializes in customizable end to end solutions powered by industry experts and innovative services that include technology consulting, engineering, design, construction, operations, facilities management, technology system installation and integration, as well as maintenance for traditional and modular data centers. For more information, visit www.tssiusa.com or call 888-321-4877.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” -- that is, statements related to future -- not past -- events, plans, and prospects. In this context, forward-looking statements may address matters such as our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “guidance,” “prospects,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “should,” or “will.” Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Particular uncertainties that could adversely or positively affect the Company's future results include: we may not have sufficient resources to fund our business and may need to issue debt or equity to obtain additional funding; our reliance on a significant portion of our revenues from a limited number of customers; risks relating to operating in a highly competitive industry; risks relating to the failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; risks relating to rapid technological, structural, and competitive changes affecting the industries we serve; risks involved in properly managing complex projects; risks relating to the possible cancellation of customer contracts on short notice; risks relating our ability to continue to implement our strategy, including having sufficient financial resources to carry out that strategy; risks relating to our ability to meet all of the terms and conditions of our debt obligations; uncertainty related to current economic conditions including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related impact on demand for our services; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. These uncertainties may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

TSS, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands except par values)

June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,366 $ 7,992 Contract and other receivables, net 1,616 1,846 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 2,797 573 Inventories, net 231 847 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 348 550 Total current assets 13,358 11,808 Property and equipment, net 269 281 Lease right-of-use assets 5,220 5,566 Goodwill 780 780 Intangible assets, net 81 126 Other assets 890 720 Total assets $ 20,598 $ 19,281 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 5,750 $ 7,016 Deferred revenues 4,652 2,435 Current portion of long-term borrowings 2,044 2,023 Current portion of lease liabilities 613 644 Total current liabilities 13,059 12,118 Lease liabilities, less current portion 4,627 4,938 Non-current portion of deferred revenues 5 22 Total liabilities 17,691 17,078 Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock- $.0001 par value; 1,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; none issued - - Common stock- $.0001 par value, 49,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021: 20,620 and 20,286 shares issued at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 70,828 70,584 Treasury stock 1,431 and 1,424 shares at cost at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (2,074 ) (2,071 ) Accumulated deficit (65,849 ) (66,312 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,907 2,203 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 20,598 $ 19,281





TSS, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations (in thousands except per-share values, unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Results of Operations: Revenue $ 6,421 $ 3,068 $ 11,613 $ 8,238 Cost of revenue 3,809 1,616 7,335 5,481 Gross profit 2,612 1,452 4,278 2,757 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,603 1,667 3,332 3,442 Depreciation and amortization 70 136 180 273 Total operating costs 1,673 1,803 3,512 3,715 Income (loss) from operations 939 (351 ) 766 (958 ) Interest income (expense), net (158 ) (103 ) (282 ) (188 ) Income (loss) from operations before income taxes 781 (454 ) 484 (1,146 ) Income tax expense 10 2 21 9 Net income (loss) $ 771 $ (456 ) $ 463 $ (1,155 ) Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.04 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.06 ) Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.04 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.06 )

TSS, Inc.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(In thousands, unaudited)