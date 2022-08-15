Intellinetics, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results

Record Quarterly Software as a Service Revenue;

Positive Impact from Yellow Folder Acquisition

COLUMBUS, OH, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCQB: INLX), a digital transformation solutions provider, announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

2022 Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Total Revenue increased 17% from the same period in 2021.

Software as a Service Revenue increased 208% from the same period in 2021.

Net Loss of $374,167, compared to Net Income of $192,447 from the same period in 2021. Q2 2021 included $7,261 of change in fair value of earnout. Q2 2022 included $52,301 of change in fair value of earnout and $285,230 of transaction costs.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 15% to $502,101, compared to $437,509 from the same period in 2021.

2022 Six Month Financial Highlights

Total Revenue increased 10% from the same period in 2021.

Software as a Service Revenue increased 127% from the same period in 2021.

Net Loss of $394,293, compared to Net Income of $1,035,219 from the same period in 2021. Six month 2021 included other income of $845,083 for forgiveness of the PPP loan and interest, and $77,211 in charges for change in fair value of earnout. Six month 2022 included $116,505 of charges for change in fair value of earnout and $355,281 of transaction costs.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 16% to $923,401, compared to $793,674 from the same period in 2021.

Summary – 2022 Second Quarter Results

Revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2022 were $3,415,643 as compared with $2,909,646 for the same period in 2021. The increase was largely driven by our acquisition of Yellow Folder in April 2022. In addition to our acquisition growth, our software and software-as-a-service revenues continued to grow. Professional services decreased, primarily driven by challenges in staffing back up after COVID reductions over the winter, due to the tight labor market. Our storage and retrieval revenues decreased due to reduced demand from a significant customer in the mortgage industry. Intellinetics reported a net loss of $374,167 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to a net income of $192,447 for the same period in 2021. The net loss was the result of transaction costs of $285,230 in the three months ended June 30, 2022 (compared to none in same period in 2021) incurred in support of our Yellow Folder acquisition on April 1, 2022, a $52,301 increase in charges related to change in fair value of earnout as well as a 112% increase in interest expense resulting from our April 1, 2022 financing. Correspondingly, net loss per basic and diluted share were both $0.09 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to net income per basic and diluted share of $0.07 and $0.06, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Adjusted EBITDA increased 15% to $502,101, compared to $437,509 from the same period in 2021.

Summary – 2022 Six Month Results

Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were $6,119,155 as compared with $5,544,865 for the same period in 2021. The increase was largely driven by our acquisition of Yellow Folder in April 2022. In addition to our acquisition growth, our software and software-as-a-service revenues continued to grow. Professional services decreased, primarily driven by COVID reductions over the winter followed by challenges in staffing back up afterwards. Our storage and retrieval revenues decreased due to reduced demand from a significant customer in the lending industry as well as unfavorable comparisons to one-time shredding projects in 2021. Intellinetics reported a net loss of $394,293 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to a net income of $1,035,219 for the same period in 2021. The net loss was the result of transaction costs of $355,281 in the six months ended June 30, 2022 (compared to none in the same period in 2021), incurred in support of our acquisition on April 1, 2022, as well as a $39,294 increase in charges related to change in fair value of earnout, as well as increased interest expense. In addition, the most significant difference in six months ended June 30, 2022 year-over-year results was because of the gain on extinguishment of debt of $845,083 from the full forgiveness of our PPP loan during the six months ended June 30, 2021. Correspondingly, net loss per basic and diluted share were both $0.11 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to net income per basic and diluted share of $0.37 and $0.33, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Adjusted EBITDA increased 16% to $923,401, compared to $793,674 from the same period in 2021.

2022 Other Highlights

On April 1, 2022 we completed the acquisition of Yellow Folder, LLC. This acquisition more than doubled our software as a service (SAAS) revenues and added positive cash flow in the three months ended June 30, 2022, and approximately doubled our customer count in the K-12 education market. For the three (and six) months ended June 30, 2022, Yellow Folder contributed approximately $197,000 net income.

Simultaneously with the acquisition, we completed $8.7 million in equity and debt financing.

SAAS revenues continue to be strong for the six months ended June 30, 2022, growing 127% including the Yellow Folder acquisition and growing 30% organically.

James F. DeSocio , President & CEO of Intellinetics, stated, “We are well underway with our integration of the acquisition of Yellow Folder. Yellow Folder’s customers, when added with our existing customers, give us an excellent base in the K-12 education market with over 500 customers using our Enterprise Content Management solutions. Cross-selling initiatives have already begun, where we have fully completed a document conversion scanning project from a Yellow Folder hosted customer, with another customer order secured and more in the pipeline. Yellow Folder is about to issue an exciting new system release, with even more features to attract new customers.

“Our core IntelliCloudTM branded solutions continue to grow as well, including a new offering in 2022, IntelliCloud Payables Automation Solution (IPAS). Launched in March, we already have secured 4 new IPAS contracts, with the first live and two more currently being implemented. The IPAS solution will also increase our average selling price and expand our opportunities to integrate to any ERP financial solution.

“Year-to-date, in total company sales of all products and services, we have sold $4.4 million in Total Contract Value, which is 76% of what we sold in all of FY21. Total Contract Value represents orders secured by the sales team, generally recognizable in revenue over a period of less than two years. We have signed 241 new contracts since the beginning of the year, including 63 new logos, which is 70% of the total contract count we sold in all of 2021. Our success validates both our go-to-market strategy and our M&A strategy.”

DeSocio continued, “We achieved our goal of improved revenue numbers from Q2 of 2021 to Q2 of 2022, despite the lingering COVID-related and inflationary headwinds we faced coming out of the first quarter of 2022. For the second quarter of 2022 we beat our software as a service goal, both with and without the Yellow Folder contribution. For the tenth straight quarter we showed positive adjusted EBITDA and have surpassed $300,000 of positive Adjusted EBITDA for the eighth straight quarter. This has been a very good quarter and year for Intellinetics despite the many challenges we have faced with COVID, hiring employees and the onset of inflationary pressures.

“We are positioned for the future better than ever in our history. Given our exciting acquisition and our strong order entry year to date, we expect to continue to grow our revenues and Adjusted EBITDA for the rest of 2022.”

Conference Call

About Intellinetics, Inc.

Intellinetics, Inc., located in Columbus, Ohio, empowers organizations to manage, store and protect their important documents and data. The company offers its IntelliCloudTM content management platform, in addition to business process outsourcing (BPO), document and micrographics scanning services, and records storage. Intellinetics guides companies through the digital transformation process to reduce risk, strengthen compliance and enable anytime, anywhere access to mission critical forms and documents. From highly regulated industries like Healthcare/Human Service Providers, K-12, Public Safety, and State and Local Governments, to businesses looking to move away from paper-based processes, Intellinetics is the all-in-one, compliant, document management solution. For additional information, please visit www.intellinetics.com.

Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding future business and growth, future revenues, future contract values, including 2022 revenues and future revenue streams from new and existing customers, 2022 Adjusted EBITDA, future cash flow, cross-selling efforts and other synergies associated with our acquisition of Yellow Folder and the success of our integration efforts; revenue consistency, growth and long-term value, including trends in revenue growth and mix; growth of software as a service, professional services, and maintenance revenue; market penetration; execution of Intellinetics’ business plan, strategy, direction and focus; and other intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or strategies regarding future growth, financial results, and other future events are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks associated with the effect of changing economic conditions including inflationary pressures, the impact of COVID-19 and related governmental actions and orders on customers, suppliers, employees and the economy and our industry, Intellinetics’ ability to execute on its business plan and strategy, customary risks attendant to acquisitions, trends in the products markets, variations in Intellinetics’ cash flow or adequacy of capital resources, market acceptance risks, the success of Intellinetics’ solutions providers, including human services, health care, and education, technical development risks, and other risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed from time to time in its reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in Intellinetics’ most recent annual report on Form 10-K as well as subsequently filed reports on Form 8-K. Intellinetics cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Intellinetics disclaims any obligation and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release. Expanded and historical information is made available to the public by Intellinetics on its website at www.intellinetics.com or at www.sec.gov.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Intellinetics uses non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and Total Contract Value as supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of income, balance sheet or statement of cash flows of a company.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of our liquidity. Intellinetics urges investors to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to the comparable GAAP Net Loss, which is included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Intellinetics’ financial performance.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful performance measure and is used by us to facilitate a comparison of our operating performance on a consistent basis from period-to-period and to provide for a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than measures under GAAP can provide alone. We define “Adjusted EBITDA” as earnings before interest expense, any income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation, note conversion and note or equity offer warrant or stock expense, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, change in fair value of contingent consideration, and transaction costs.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Net (loss) income - GAAP ($ 374,167 ) $ 192,447 Interest expense, net 240,468 113,271 Depreciation and amortization 195,277 101,432 Stock-based compensation 102,992 23,098 Transaction costs 285,230 - Change in fair value of earnout liabilities 52,301 7,261 Adjusted EBITDA $ 502,101 $ 437,509





For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Net (loss) income - GAAP ($ 394,293 ) $ 1,035,219 Interest expense, net 353,069 226,315 Depreciation and amortization 309,387 196,316 Stock-based compensation 183,452 103,696 Transaction costs 355,281 - Change in fair value of earnout liabilities 116,505 77,211 Gain on extinguishment of debt - (845,083 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 923,401 $ 793,674

Total Contract Value: Total Contract Value is a performance measure that the Company believes provides useful information to its management and investors as it allows the Company to better track the Company’s current sales performance, without any adjustment to exclude revenues that will not be earned, received, or recognized until future periods. Total Contract Value is not a substitute for total revenue. There is no GAAP measure that is comparable to Total Contract Value, so the Company has not reconciled the Total Contract Value to any GAAP measure.

We define Total Contract Value as the estimated total future revenues from contracts signed during the period. This refers to deals that have been awarded by our government and commercial customers. It presumes the future provision of all software, subscription services, and/or professional services without any termination of the contracts by either party. There can be no guarantee that all work will be completed, during any fiscal period, or that the contracts will not be terminated before all the estimated future revenues are earned, received, and/or recognized.

INTELLINETICS, INC. and SUBSIDIARY

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Sale of software $ 11,105 $ 5,598 $ 75,596 $ 15,192 Software as a service 1,158,456 376,154 1,589,677 699,880 Software maintenance services 343,881 335,073 680,483 675,519 Professional services 1,625,765 1,897,780 3,213,713 3,550,243 Storage and retrieval services 276,436 295,041 559,686 604,031 Total revenues 3,415,643 2,909,646 6,119,155 5,544,865 Cost of revenues: Sale of software 7,392 2,122 33,585 6,359 Software as a service 191,188 91,781 282,437 168,121 Software maintenance services 19,185 22,272 37,485 46,660 Professional services 918,542 861,267 1,766,709 1,695,505 Storage and retrieval services 90,318 118,137 178,084 209,249 Total cost of revenues 1,226,625 1,095,579 2,298,300 2,125,894 Gross profit 2,189,018 1,814,067 3,820,855 3,418,971 Operating expenses: General and administrative 1,260,504 1,058,061 2,199,387 2,097,087 Change in fair value of earnout liabilities 52,301 7,261 116,505 77,211 Transaction costs 285,230 - 355,281 - Sales and marketing 529,405 341,595 881,519 631,906 Depreciation and amortization 195,277 101,432 309,387 196,316 Total operating expenses 2,322,717 1,508,349 3,862,079 3,002,520 (Loss) Income from operations (133,699 ) 305,718 (41,224 ) 416,451 Other (expense) income Gain on extinguishment of debt - - - 845,083 Interest expense (240,468 ) (113,271 ) (353,069 ) (226,315 ) Total other (expense) income, net (240,468 ) (113,271 ) (353,069 ) 618,768 Net (loss) income $ (374,167 ) $ 192,447 $ (394,293 ) $ 1,035,219 Basic net (loss) income per share: $ (0.09 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.37 Diluted net (loss) income per share: $ (0.09 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.33 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 4,073,757 2,823,072 3,455,761 2,822,870 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 4,073,757 3,104,334 3,455,761 3,105,602





INTELLINETICS, INC. and SUBSIDIARY

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

ASSETS (unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Current assets: Cash $ 2,113,189 $ 1,752,630 Accounts receivable, net 871,495 1,176,059 Accounts receivable, unbilled 435,079 444,782 Parts and supplies, net 85,133 76,691 Other contract assets 101,158 78,556 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 317,887 155,550 Total current assets 3,923,941 3,684,268 Property and equipment, net 1,092,306 1,091,780 Right of use assets 3,528,434 3,841,612 Intangible assets, net 4,674,800 968,496 Goodwill 5,789,821 2,322,887 Other assets 215,460 53,089 Total assets $ 19,224,762 $ 11,962,132 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 367,569 $ 181,521 Accrued compensation 291,238 343,576 Accrued expenses, other 129,239 161,862 Lease liabilities - current 653,538 616,070 Deferred revenues 1,714,071 1,194,649 Deferred compensation 50,414 100,828 Earnout liabilities - current 728,853 958,818 Accrued interest payable - current - - Notes payable - current 1,859,730 - Notes payable - related party - current - - Total current liabilities 5,794,652 3,557,324 Long-term liabilities: Notes payable - net of current portion 2,022,932 1,754,527 Notes payable - related party - net of current portion 513,325 - Lease liabilities - net of current portion 2,981,369 3,316,682 Earnout liabilities - net of current portion - 671,863 Total long-term liabilities 5,517,626 5,743,072 Total liabilities 11,312,278 9,300,396 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 4,073,757 and 2,823,072 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 4,074 2,823 Additional paid-in capital 29,941,019 24,297,229 Accumulated deficit (22,032,609 ) (21,638,316 ) Total stockholders' equity 7,912,484 2,661,736 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,224,762 $ 11,962,132





INTELLINETICS, INC. and SUBSIDIARY

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (394,293 ) $ 1,035,219 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash Provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 309,387 196,316 Bad debt expense (recovery) 2,327 (11,453 ) Parts and supplies reserve change - 9,000 Amortization of deferred financing costs 90,801 51,869 Amortization of debt discount 53,332 53,333 Amortization of right of use asset 313,178 292,051 Stock issued for services 57,500 57,500 Stock options compensation 125,952 46,196 Gain on extinguishment of debt - (845,083 ) Change in fair value of earnout liabilities 116,505 77,211 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 370,617 (197,792 ) Accounts receivable, unbilled 9,703 11,447 Parts and supplies (8,442 ) 9,862 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (137,192 ) (86,495 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 64,641 229,409 Lease liabilities, current and long-term (297,845 ) (288,728 ) Deferred compensation (50,414 ) - Accrued interest, current and long-term - 442 Deferred revenues (553,108 ) (53,184 ) Total adjustments 466,942 (448,099 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 72,649 587,120 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid to acquire business (6,383,269 ) - Capitalized software (171,205 ) - Purchases of property and equipment (98,199 ) (399,638 ) Net cash used in investing activities (6,652,673 ) (399,638 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of earnout liabilities (1,018,333 ) (954,733 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 5,740,758 - Offering costs paid on issuance of common stock and notes (746,342 ) - Proceeds from notes payable 2,364,500 - Proceeds from notes payable - related parties 600,000 - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 6,940,583 (954,733 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash 360,559 (767,251 ) Cash - beginning of period 1,752,630 1,907,882 Cash - end of period $ 2,113,189 $ 1,140,631 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 208,935 $ 121,339 Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 9,576 $ 2,088 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activities: Discount on notes payable for warrants $ 169,900 $ - Discount on notes payable - related parties for warrants 43,113 - Warrants issued and extended for common stock issuance costs 412,500 - Right-of-use asset obtained in exchange for operating lease liability - 1,483,962 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities relating to business acquisitions: Accounts receivable $ 68,380 $ - Prepaid expenses 38,913 - Property and equipment 30,018 - Intangible assets 3,888,000 - Goodwill 3,466,934 - Accounts payable (36,446 ) - Deferred revenues (1,072,530 ) - Net assets acquired in acquisition 6,383,269 - Cash used in business acquisition $ 6,383,269 $ -



