Fluence Energy, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) (“Fluence” or the “Company”), a leading global pure-play provider of energy storage products and services as well as digital applications for renewables and storage, today announced its results for the three months ended June 30, 2022.



Strategic and Operational Highlights

Third Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

Slightly slower contracting in the third fiscal quarter following two outstanding quarters: Entered into 311 MW of energy storage product contracts during the quarter; Entered into 81 MW of energy service contracts during the quarter; and Entered into 804 MW of Fluence IQ digital contracts during the quarter.

First nine months of fiscal year 2022 energy storage product order intake of 1,493 MW already surpasses all of prior fiscal year order intake of 1,311 MW; and

Launched Fluence Academy's online training program to advance industry knowledge of energy storage operations.

Recent Developments

Opened India technology center underscoring commitment to the region and execution of global product strategy; and

Entered into a binding agreement to form a partnership with ReNew Power in India, expected to commence operation in October.

Financial Results

Third fiscal quarter financial results: Revenue of $239 million, down 14% year over year, in line with expectations given the recent COVID-19 related lockdowns in China. Gross profit margin was approximately negative 2% an improvement of three percentage points from approximately negative 5% for the same quarter last year, in line with expectations. Net loss of $61 million, compared to net loss of $39 million for the same quarter last year, in line with expectations. Adjusted EBITDA 1 for the third fiscal quarter was negative $48 million, compared to negative $35 million for the same quarter last year. Total cash and cash equivalents was approximately $762 million as of June 30, 2022, an increase of approximately $39 million from March 31, 2022, stronger than expected.

Total backlog2 of $2.1 billion as of June 30, 2022, comprised of approximately $1.8 billion from energy storage products, and approximately $0.3 billion from recurring revenues businesses (energy storage services and Fluence IQ). This compares to our March 31, 2022 total backlog of $2.2 billion.



Executive Summary

Commenting on the quarter, Manuel Perez Dubuc, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, said “We continue to make progress on mitigating the headwinds impacting our margins. Thanks to the team's dedication in establishing relationships with multiple shipping and logistics companies in December of last year, we are now starting to see the benefits of these relationships with our shipping partners offering better terms and greater optionality. Additionally, we are making strides in diversifying our suppliers. However, we continue to see a tight battery and inverter market in 2023. We remain focused on reducing our project cost overruns as we install and commission our products and expect these headwinds to ease as we progress through the coming quarters.

I’m pleased to report that thanks to our strong order intake during the third quarter, in the first nine months of fiscal year 2022 we have already surpassed our order intake for all of fiscal year 2021. This achievement reflects the robust demand for our energy storage products, services, and digital applications as the world transitions towards renewable energy.

Additionally, we are encouraged by the progress we're seeing in U.S. policies with the proposed Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. There are several elements of this proposed legislation that would provide significant upside for Fluence, namely the 30% investment tax credit for standalone energy storage. We believe that would provide our business with tremendous opportunities in the U.S. as additional projects are brought forward. While our financial plan has never relied on any subsidies, we are pleased to see the U.S. government take serious steps towards decarbonizing our world.

As we look to close out this fiscal year, we underscore the progress we have made and adversity we have overcome to deliver our customers best in class storage solutions. While we remain under force majeure with many of our battery suppliers, we are encouraged by the increasing volumes we are seeing as our battery suppliers begin to recover from the recent COVID-19 related lockdowns in China. We will continue to explore ways to diversify our battery supply as we engage with players throughout the value chain and we remain committed to reducing our project costs. We are excited about our future and look forward to show further progress on our margins in the fourth quarter.”

Commenting on the Company’s financial results, Dennis Fehr, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, said “During the third fiscal quarter, we continued to make progress on improving our gross profit while bolstering our liquidity. I am pleased to report our cash position increased over the quarter and sits at more than $760 million as of the end of the third quarter, providing us with the liquidity and stability necessary for the expected working capital build in our fourth quarter and until we reach cash and bottom-line break even in fiscal year 2024. We are focused on maintaining our positive momentum into the fourth quarter and are encouraged by the incremental benefits we see from the Inflation Reduction Act."



1 *Non-GAAP Financial Metric. See the section below titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financials measure stated in accordance with GAAP.

Fiscal Year 2022 Total Revenue Guidance

The Company reaffirms fiscal year 2022 total revenue guidance at the lower end of the previously provided range of approximately $1.1 billion. This guidance is predicated on the on-time arrival of products which are currently in transit and the handover to our customers to recognize the related revenue in the remaining 45 days of the quarter. Additionally, this also assumes that headwinds related to ongoing COVID-19 related energy storage product shipping delays and the resulting shifting of our project-related revenue into the next fiscal year will continue to lessen during the fourth quarter.

Share Count

The shares of the Company’s common stock as of June 30, 2022 are presented below:

in millions Common Shares Class B-1 common stock held by AES Grid Stability, LLC 58.587 Class A common stock held by Siemens AG 58.587 Class A common stock held by Qatar Holding LLC 18.493 Class A common stock held by public 37.032 Total Class A and Class B-1 common stock outstanding 172.699

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present our operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”). We believe certain financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Net Loss, and Free Cash Flows, which are non-GAAP measures, provide users of our financial statements with supplemental information that may be useful in evaluating our operating performance. We believe that such non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our operating results presented under GAAP, can be used to better assess our performance from period to period and relative to performance of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing methods, historical cost basis or capital structure. Such non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These measures have limitations as analytical tools, including that other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate these measures differently, reducing their usefulness as comparative measures. Please refer to the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures included in this press release and the accompanying tables contained at the end of this release.

About Fluence

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader in energy storage products and services, and digital applications for renewables and storage. With a presence in 30 global markets, Fluence provides an ecosystem of offerings to drive the clean energy transition, including modular, scalable energy storage products, comprehensive service offerings, and the Fluence IQ Platform, which delivers AI-enabled digital applications for managing and optimizing renewables and storage from any provider. Fluence is transforming the way we power our world by helping customers create more resilient and sustainable electric grids. For more information, visit Fluence’s website , or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)

(U.S. Dollars in Thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 115,999 $ 264,683 $ 258,850 $ 430,397 Revenue from related parties 123,011 13,512 497,771 62,164 Total revenue 239,010 278,195 756,621 492,561 Cost of goods and services 244,207 293,150 829,714 501,702 Gross (loss) profit (5,197 ) (14,955 ) (73,093 ) (9,141 ) Operating expenses: Research and development 18,129 4,740 42,227 17,251 Sales and marketing 8,398 6,826 27,647 16,747 General and administrative 27,334 9,238 83,771 24,236 Depreciation and amortization 1,972 1,262 4,892 3,494 Interest expense 573 424 1,938 899 Other income (expense), net (205 ) 349 83 (162 ) Loss before income taxes (61,808 ) (37,096 ) (233,485 ) (71,930 ) Income tax expense (979 ) 1,680 (493 ) 2,874 Net loss (60,829 ) (38,776 ) (232,992 ) (74,804 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests $ (41,482 ) $ (38,776 ) $ (165,656 ) $ (74,804 ) Net loss attributable to Fluence Energy, Inc. $ (19,347 ) n/a $ (67,336 ) n/a Weighted average number of Class A common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 55,625,566 n/a 54,637,372 n/a Loss per share of Class A common stock Basic and diluted $ (0.35 ) n/a $ (1.23 ) n/a Foreign currency translation gain (loss), net of income tax (expense) benefit of $0 in each period 1,631 19 1,910 (710 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) 1,631 19 1,910 (710 ) Total comprehensive loss (59,198 ) (38,757 ) (231,082 ) (75,514 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest $ (40,367 ) $ (38,757 ) $ (164,470 ) $ (75,514 ) Total comprehensive loss attributable to Fluence Energy, Inc. $ (18,831 ) n/a $ (66,611 ) n/a

FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(U.S. Dollars in Thousands, except share and per share amounts)

June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 676,951 $ 36,829 Restricted cash 75,093 1,240 Trade receivables, net of allowances ($82 and $90 at June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021,

respectively) 93,196 46,664 Unbilled receivables 101,139 101,975 Receivables from related parties 49,318 33,362 Advances to suppliers 62,197 9,741 Inventory, net 453,713 389,787 Other current assets 39,140 41,917 Total current assets 1,550,747 661,515 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 9,292 8,206 Intangible assets, net 53,496 36,057 Goodwill 25,214 9,176 Deferred income tax asset 1,184 1,184 Advances to suppliers 17,500 — Debt issuance cost 2,793 222 Other non-current assets 12,349 1,315 Total non-current assets 121,828 56,160 Total assets $ 1,672,575 $ 717,675 Liabilities, Stockholders’ Equity, Members’ Deficit, and Mezzanine Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 220,586 $ 158,366 Deferred revenue 371,030 71,365 Borrowing from line of credit — 50,000 Borrowing from related parties — 50,000 Personnel related liabilities 17,462 12,861 Accruals and provisions 135,410 186,143 Payables and deferred revenue with related parties 233,433 227,925 Taxes payable 11,743 12,892 Other current liabilities 4,374 1,941 Total current liabilities 994,038 771,493 Non-current liabilities Personnel related liabilities — — Other non-current liabilities 7,454 2,381 Total non-current liabilities 7,454 2,381 Total liabilities 1,001,492 773,874 Mezzanine equity (0 and 18,493,275 units issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively) — 117,235 Stockholders’ Equity / Members’ Deficit Members’ capital contributions — 106,152 Preferred stock, $0.00001 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding

as of June 30, 2022 — — Class A common stock, $0.00001 par value per share, 1,200,000,000 shares authorized; 114,112,407

shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022. 1 — Class B-1 common stock, $0.00001 par value per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 58,586,695

shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 — — Class B-2 common stock, $0.00001 par value per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized; no shares

issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 — — Treasury stock, at cost (4,991 ) — Additional paid-in capital 530,747 — Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 515 (285 ) Accumulated deficit (67,337 ) (279,301 ) Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Fluence Energy, Inc./ Members’ deficit 458,935 (173,434 ) Non-controlling interest 212,148 — Total stockholders’ equity and members’ deficit 671,083 (173,434 ) Total liabilities, stockholders’ equity, members’ deficit, and mezzanine equity $ 1,672,575 $ 717,675





FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(U.S. Dollars in Thousands) Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Operating activities Net loss $ (232,992 ) $ (74,804 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,892 3,494 Amortization of debt issuance costs 550 — Stock-based compensation expense 26,360 — Provision (Benefit) on loss contracts 2,282 3,004 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables (46,343 ) (29,359 ) Unbilled receivables 836 (22,957 ) Receivables from related parties (15,956 ) 24,689 Advances to suppliers (52,456 ) (11,259 ) Inventory (77,255 ) (319,946 ) Other current assets (118 ) (13,885 ) Other non-current assets (17,556 ) (2 ) Accounts payable 68,154 (9,928 ) Payables and deferred revenue with related parties 5,507 144,038 Deferred revenue 298,986 16,545 Current accruals and provisions (53,016 ) 126,123 Taxes payable (1,150 ) 60 Other current liabilities (1,669 ) (41 ) Other non-current liabilities (2,031 ) 1,112 Cash settled for stock based compensation 8,703 — Insurance proceeds received 10,000 — Net cash used in operating activities (60,943 ) (139,277 ) Investing activities Purchase of equity securities (1,124 ) — Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (29,215 ) (18,000 ) Purchase of property and equipment (2,675 ) (2,999 ) Net cash used in investing activities (33,014 ) (20,999 ) Financing activities Capital contributions from founders — 6,280 Proceeds from issuance of Class B membership units — 125,000 Repurchase of class A common stock placed into treasury (4,991 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,233 — Payment of transaction cost related to issuance of Class B membership units (6,320 ) (7,728 ) Borrowing from promissory notes – related parties — 75,000 Repayment of promissory notes – related parties (50,000 ) (75,000 ) Borrowing from line of credit — 50,000 Repayment to line of credit (50,000 ) (50,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock sold in an IPO, net of underwriting discounts and commissions 935,761 — Payments of deferred equity issuance costs (7,103 ) (1,012 ) Other — 3,189 Net cash provided by financing activities 815,460 125,729 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2,473 (763 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 723,976 (35,310 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as of the beginning of the period 38,068 95,051 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as of the end of the period $ 762,044 $ 59,741

FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.

KEY OPERATING METRICS (UNAUDITED)

The following tables present our key operating metrics as of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, and for the three months and nine months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

(amounts in MW) June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 ​ Change Change % Energy Storage Products ​ ​ ​ ​ Deployed 1,580 971 ​ 609 ​ 62.7% Contracted Backlog 3,564 2,679 ​ 885 ​ 33.0% Pipeline 16,999 14,161 ​ 2,838 ​ 20.0% Service Contracts ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Asset under Management 1,511 ​ 772 ​ 739 ​ 95.7% Contracted Backlog 1,853 ​ 1,918 ​ (65) ​ (3.4%) Pipeline 15,565 ​ 10,930 ​ 4,635 ​ 42.4% Digital Contracts ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Asset under Management(a) 12,753 ​ 3,108 ​ 9,645 ​ 310.3% Contracted Backlog 3,676 ​ 1,629 ​ 2,047 ​ 125.7% Pipeline(a) 18,475 ​ 3,301 ​ 15,174 ​ 459.7%

(a)Assets under Management and Pipeline includes an increase of 7,745 MW and 15,014 MW, respectively, as a result of the Nispera acquisition.

(amounts in MW)

Three Months

Ended June 30, ​ Nine Months

Ended June 30, ​ ​ ​ ​ 2022 2021 ​ Change ​ Change % 2022 2021 ​ Change ​ Change % Energy Storage Products ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Contracted ​ 311 338 ​ 505 ​ 149.4% 1,493 490 1,003 204.7% Service Contracts ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Contracted ​ 81 870 ​ (446) ​ (51.3)% 674 1,210 (536) (44.3)% Digital Contracts ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Contracted ​ 804 575 ​ (278) ​ (48.3)% 3,930 1,734 2,196 126.6%

FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

The following tables present our non-GAAP measures for the periods indicated.

($ in thousands)

​ Three Months Ended

June 30, Change

​



Change % Nine Months Ended

June 30, Change

Change %

​ 2022 ​ 2021 2022 ​ 2021 Net loss ​ $(60,829) $(38,776) $(22,053) (56.9)% $(232,992) $(74,804) $(158,188) (211.5)% Add (deduct): ​ Interest expense (income), net ​ (226) ​ 424 (650) 153.3 849 901 (52) (5.8) Income tax expense ​ (979) ​ 1,680 (2,659) (158.3) (493) 2,874 (3,367) (117.2) Depreciation and amortization ​ 1,972 ​ 1,262 710 56.3 4,892 3,494 1,398 40.0 Stock-based compensation(a) 7,397 — 7,397 n/a 35,002 — 35,002 n/a Other expenses(b) ​ 4,270 ​ 18,150 (13,880) (76.5) 48,326 18,150 30,176 166.3 Adjusted EBITDA ​ $(48,395) $(17,260) $(31,135) 180.4% $(144,416) $(49,385) $(95,031) (192.4)%

(a) Included awards that will be settled in shares and awards that will be settled in cash.

(b) Amount for the three months ended June 30, 2022 included a $3.9 million related to COVID-19 pandemic costs related to project charges net of excess shipping costs, and a $0.4 million loss related to the 2021 Cargo Loss Incident.

Amount for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 included $39.1 million costs related to COVID-19 pandemic including excess shipping costs, project charges and other costs, a $9.0 million loss related to the 2021 Cargo Loss Incident, and $0.1 million IPO-related expenses which did not qualify for capitalization.

($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Change

​



Change %

Nine Months Ended

June 30, Change

​



Change %

2022 2021 2022 ​ 2021 Total revenue $239,010 $278,195 $(39,185) ​ (14.1)% $756,621 $492,561 $264,060 53.6% Cost of goods and services ​ 244,207 293,150 (48,943) ​ (16.7) 829,714 501,702 328,012 65.4 Gross (loss) profit ​ (5,197) (14,955) 9,758 ​ (65.2) (73,093) (9,141) (63,952) 699.6 Add (deduct): ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Stock-based compensation(a) 2,604 — 2,604 ​ n/a 6,881 — 6,881 n/a Other expenses(b) ​ 4,270 16,637 (12,367) ​ n/a 48,326 16,637 31,689 190.5 Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss) $1,677 $1,682 $(5) ​ (0.3)% $(17,886) $7,496 $(25,382) (338.6)% Adjusted Gross Profit Margin % ​ 0.7% 0.6% ​ ​ ​ (2.4)% 1.5% ​ ​

​​​(a) Included awards that will be settled in shares and awards that will be settled in cash.

(b) Amount for the three months ended June 30, 2022 included a $3.9 million related to COVID-19 pandemic costs related to project charges net of excess shipping costs, and a $0.4 million loss related to the 2021 Cargo Loss Incident.

Amount for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 included $39.1 million costs related to COVID-19 pandemic including excess shipping costs, project charges and other costs, and a $9.0 million loss related to the 2021 Cargo Loss Incident.

(c) Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.

($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Change

Change %

Nine Months Ended

June 30, Change

Change %

2022 ​ 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $(60,829) $(38,776) $(22,053) (56.9)% $(232,992) $(74,804) $(158,188) (211.5)% Add (deduct): ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Amortization of intangible assets 1,334 ​ 888 446 50.2 3,172 2,637 535 20.3 Stock-based compensation(a) 7,397 — 7,397 n/a 35,002 — 35,002 n/a Other expenses(b) ​ 4,270 ​ 18,150 (13,880) n/a 48,326 18,150 30,176 166.3 Adjusted Net Loss $(47,828) ​ $(19,738) $(28,090) (142.3)% $(146,492) $(54,017) $(92,475) (171.2)%

​​​​(a) Included awards that will be settled in shares and awards that will be settled in cash.

(b) Amount for the three months ended June 30, 2022 included a $3.9 million reduction related to COVID-19 pandemic costs as a result of release of prior period project charges net of excess shipping costs, and a $0.4 million loss related to the 2021 Cargo Loss Incident.

Amount for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 included $39.1 million costs related to COVID-19 pandemic including excess shipping costs, project charges and other costs, a $9.0 million loss related to the 2021 Cargo Loss Incident, and $0.1 million IPO-related expenses which did not qualify for capitalization.