Viridian Therapeutics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Preferred Stock

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN), a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases underserved by current therapies, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $175 million of shares of its common stock and series B preferred stock. All of the securities to be sold in the underwritten public offering are being offered by Viridian. In addition, Viridian intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $26.25 million of shares of its common stock. Each share of series B preferred stock will be convertible into 66.67 shares of common stock at the election of the holder, subject to beneficial ownership conversion limits applicable to the series B preferred stock.



Viridian intends to use the proceeds from the proposed underwritten public offering of its shares of common stock and series B preferred stock to further its clinical development programs, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Jefferies, SVB Securities and Evercore ISI are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and became effective on November 17, 2021. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC. The securities described above have not been qualified under any state blue sky laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. The offering can be made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, or by request to Jefferies LLC (Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022; telephone: 877-821-7388; email: Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com), SVB Securities LLC (Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109; telephone: 800-808-7525, ext. 6105; email: syndicate@svbsecurities.com), or Evercore Group L.L.C. (Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, New York 10055; telephone: 888-474-0200; email: ecm.prospectus@evercore.com).

About Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.

Viridian Therapeutics is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases underserved by current therapies. Viridian’s most advanced program, VRDN-001, is a differentiated monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), a clinically and commercially validated target for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED). VRDN-002 is a distinct anti-IGF-1R antibody and incorporates half-life extension technology. VRDN-003 is an extended half-life version of VRDN-001. Both VRDN-002 and VRDN-003 are designed for administration as convenient, low-volume, subcutaneous injections. TED is a debilitating autoimmune disease that causes inflammation and fibrosis within the orbit of the eye which can cause double vision, pain, and potential blindness. Viridian is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or "would" or other similar terms or expressions that concern the company’s expectations, plans and intentions. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the proposed underwritten public offering and the company’s expectations with respect to the use of the net proceeds from the proposed underwritten public offering. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on the company’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties including but not limited to: market conditions that may affect the timing, terms or conditions of the proposed underwritten public offering; the company’s successful completion of the proposed underwritten public offering; the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed underwritten public offering; and other risks and uncertainties identified in the company’s filings with the SEC, including those risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in the company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 15, 2022 and other subsequent disclosure documents filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Neither the company, nor its affiliates, advisors or representatives, undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

