thredUP Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThredUp Inc. (Nasdaq: TDUP), one of the largest online resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes, and accessories, announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

"Demonstrating the flexibility of our model to navigate a highly dynamic environment, we are extremely proud of our Q2 results" said thredUP CEO and co-founder James Reinhart. "As our consumer is faced with an uncertain economic environment and rising costs, we are focused on the variables within our control. We believe our model is uniquely positioned to weather macroeconomic volatility, and are confident that as we re-evaluate our cost base, we can make progress towards profitability and continue to strengthen our position in the growing resale market."

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue of $76.4 million, an increase of 27% year-over-year.

Total revenue of $76.4 million, an increase of 27% year-over-year. Gross Profit and Gross Margin: Gross profit totaled $52.6 million, representing growth of 19% year-over-year. Gross margin was 68.9% as compared to 73.6% in the second quarter last year.

Gross profit totaled $52.6 million, representing growth of 19% year-over-year. Gross margin was 68.9% as compared to 73.6% in the second quarter last year. Net Loss: GAAP net loss was $28.4 million, or 37.2% of revenue, for the second quarter 2022, compared to a GAAP net loss of $14.4 million, or 24.0% of revenue, for the second quarter 2021.

GAAP net loss was $28.4 million, or 37.2% of revenue, for the second quarter 2022, compared to a GAAP net loss of $14.4 million, or 24.0% of revenue, for the second quarter 2021. Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA Margin: Adjusted EBITDA loss was $13.5 million, or 17.7% of revenue, for the second quarter 2022, compared to the Adjusted EBITDA loss of $9.0 million, or 15.1% of revenue, for the second quarter 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $13.5 million, or 17.7% of revenue, for the second quarter 2022, compared to the Adjusted EBITDA loss of $9.0 million, or 15.1% of revenue, for the second quarter 2021. Active Buyers and Orders: Active Buyers of 1.7 million and Orders of 1.7 million growing 29% and 40%, respectively, over the comparable quarter last year.

Recent Business Highlights

Resale-as-a-Service® (RaaS®): thredUP continues to expand its RaaS program with new clients, including Tommy Hilfiger, PacSun, Bernardo, Ozma, and Oak + Fort.

thredUP continues to expand its RaaS program with new clients, including Tommy Hilfiger, PacSun, Bernardo, Ozma, and Oak + Fort. Published 10th Annual Resale Report: thredUP released the results of the 2022 Resale Report, showing that the U.S. secondhand market is projected to more than double by 2026, reaching $82 billion. The 10th annual study also includes global market sizing for the first time, a one-time section exploring inflation’s impact on the consumer, and a 10-year anniversary lookback on the last decade in resale.

thredUP released the results of the 2022 Resale Report, showing that the U.S. secondhand market is projected to more than double by 2026, reaching $82 billion. The 10th annual study also includes global market sizing for the first time, a one-time section exploring inflation’s impact on the consumer, and a 10-year anniversary lookback on the last decade in resale. Bolstered executive leadership: Noelle Sadler joined as Chief Marketing Officer, bringing extensive ecommerce marketing and merchandising experience to thredUP.

Noelle Sadler joined as Chief Marketing Officer, bringing extensive ecommerce marketing and merchandising experience to thredUP. Founding member of American Circular Textiles (“ACT”) policy group: In partnership with 10 other members of the circular fashion industry, thredUP is a founding member of the ACT policy group, an organization intent on bringing together fashion’s circular community to develop policy around textile recovery and reuse.

Financial Outlook

For the third quarter 2022, thredUP expects:

Revenue in the range of $64 million to $66 million

Gross margin in the range of 65% to 67%

Adjusted EBITDA margin loss in the range of 18% to 16%

For the fourth quarter 2022, thredUP expects:

Revenue in the range of $70 million to $72 million

Gross margin in the range of 64% to 66%

Adjusted EBITDA margin loss in the range of 10% to 8%

For the full fiscal year 2022, thredUP expects:

Revenue in the range of $283 million to $287 million

Gross margin in the range of 67% to 69%

Adjusted EBITDA margin loss in the range of 16% to 15%

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Conference Call: The live call is accessible in the U.S. and Canada at +1 888-394-8218 (code 5070223) and outside of the U.S. and Canada at +1 646-828-8193 (code 5070223).

The live call is accessible in the U.S. and Canada at +1 888-394-8218 (code 5070223) and outside of the U.S. and Canada at +1 646-828-8193 (code 5070223). Webcast: The live and archived webcast and related earnings materials will be available at thredUP’s investor relations website: ir.thredup.com.

ThredUp Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 52,197 $ 84,550 Marketable securities 96,326 121,277 Accounts receivable, net 3,368 4,136 Inventory, net 13,941 9,825 Other current assets 11,862 8,625 Total current assets 177,694 228,413 Operating lease right-of-use assets 49,420 39,340 Property and equipment, net 84,045 55,466 Goodwill 11,312 12,238 Intangible assets 11,522 13,854 Other assets 11,905 11,515 Total assets $ 345,898 $ 360,826 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 16,183 $ 13,336 Accrued and other current liabilities 48,590 45,253 Seller payable 22,564 19,125 Operating lease liabilities, current 5,014 3,931 Current portion of long-term debt 7,791 7,768 Total current liabilities 100,142 89,413 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 51,497 36,997 Long-term debt, net of current portion 23,705 27,559 Other non-current liabilities 2,625 1,123 Total liabilities 177,969 155,092 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 10 10 Additional paid-in capital 537,760 522,161 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,391 ) (1,094 ) Accumulated deficit (364,450 ) (315,343 ) Total stockholders’ equity 167,929 205,734 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 345,898 $ 360,826

ThredUp Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Consignment $ 48,536 $ 48,597 $ 95,971 $ 93,285 Product 27,885 11,362 53,145 22,354 Total revenue 76,421 59,959 149,116 115,639 Cost of revenue: Consignment 10,218 10,687 20,267 21,519 Product 13,555 5,140 25,973 10,270 Total cost of revenue 23,773 15,827 46,240 31,789 Gross profit 52,648 44,132 102,876 83,850 Operating expenses: Operations, product and technology 43,961 31,062 83,122 59,374 Marketing 19,640 15,957 36,618 31,403 Sales, general and administrative 17,380 10,999 32,044 21,637 Total operating expenses 80,981 58,018 151,784 112,414 Operating loss (28,333 ) (13,886 ) (48,908 ) (28,564 ) Interest expense (238 ) (573 ) (661 ) (1,132 ) Other income (expense), net 181 93 484 (814 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (28,390 ) (14,366 ) (49,085 ) (30,510 ) Provision for income taxes 9 13 22 40 Net loss $ (28,399 ) $ (14,379 ) $ (49,107 ) $ (30,550 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.29 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (0.54 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 99,331 94,435 98,979 56,777





ThredUp Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Loss $ (28,399 ) $ (14,379 ) $ (49,107 ) $ (30,550 ) Other comprehensive loss, net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustments (2,333 ) — (3,041 ) — Unrealized loss on available-for-sale debt securities (254 ) (36 ) (1,256 ) (36 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (30,986 ) $ (14,415 ) $ (53,404 ) $ (30,586 )





ThredUp Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (49,107 ) $ (30,550 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,678 3,899 Stock-based compensation expense 13,581 6,394 Reduction in the carrying amount of right-of-use assets 2,905 2,384 Changes in fair value of convertible preferred stock warrants and others 1,138 1,179 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 682 278 Inventory, net (4,703 ) (843 ) Other current and non-current assets (4,799 ) (3,364 ) Accounts payable 1,954 2,716 Accrued and other current liabilities 749 8,171 Seller payable 3,465 2,985 Operating lease liabilities 2,602 (2,343 ) Other non-current liabilities 20 4 Net cash used in operating activities (24,835 ) (9,090 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of marketable securities (3,475 ) (57,418 ) Maturities of marketable securities 26,294 — Purchase of property and equipment (27,583 ) (8,999 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,764 ) (66,417 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from debt issuance — 4,625 Repayment of debt (4,000 ) — Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock, net of underwriting discounts and commissions — 180,284 Proceeds from stock issued under incentive and purchase plans, net of forfeitures 1,668 2,805 Payment of costs for the initial public offering — (3,633 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (2,332 ) 184,081 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (521 ) — Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (32,452 ) 108,574 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Beginning of period 91,840 67,539 End of period $ 59,388 $ 176,113





ThredUp Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation: GAAP Net loss $ (28,399 ) $ (14,379 ) $ (49,107 ) $ (30,550 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,407 1,861 6,678 3,899 Stock-based compensation expense 10,058 2,896 13,581 6,394 Interest expense 238 573 661 1,132 Acquisition-related expenses 70 — 274 — Restructuring charges 1,076 — 1,387 — Change in fair value of convertible preferred stock warrant liability — — — 930 Provision for income taxes 9 13 22 40 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ (13,541 ) $ (9,036 ) $ (26,504 ) $ (18,155 ) Adjusted EBITDA margin % (17.7 )% (15.1 )% (17.8 )% (15.7 )%

About thredUP

thredUP is transforming resale with technology and a mission to inspire a new generation of consumers to think secondhand first. By making it easy to buy and sell secondhand, thredUP has become one of the world's largest online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes and accessories. Sellers love thredUP because we make it easy to clean out their closets and unlock value for themselves or for the charity of their choice while doing good for the planet. Buyers love shopping value, premium and luxury brands all in one place, at up to 90% off estimated retail price. Our proprietary operating platform is the foundation for our managed marketplace and consists of distributed processing infrastructure, proprietary software and systems and data science expertise. With thredUP’s Resale-as-a-ServiceⓇ (“RaaS”)Ⓡ, some of the world's leading brands and retailers are leveraging our platform to deliver customizable, scalable resale experiences to their customers. thredUP has processed over 125 million unique secondhand items from 35,000 brands across 100 categories. By extending the life cycle of clothing, thredUP is changing the way consumers shop and ushering in a more sustainable future for the fashion industry.

Operating Metrics

An Active Buyer is a thredUP buyer who has made at least one purchase in the last twelve months. A thredUP buyer is a customer who has created an account in our marketplace. A thredUP buyer is identified by a unique email address and a single person could have multiple thredUP accounts and count as multiple Active Buyers.

Orders are defined as the total number of orders placed by buyers across our marketplace, including through our RaaSⓇ partners, in a given period, net of cancellations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables contain non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP measures, are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin to evaluate and assess our operating performance and the operating leverage in our business, and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, when taken collectively with our GAAP results, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different from a similarly-titled non-GAAP measure used by other companies.

A reconciliation is provided above for Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net loss adjusted to exclude, where applicable in a given period, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, interest expense, acquisition related expenses, restructuring charges, change in fair value of convertible preferred stock warrant liability and provision for income taxes.

Investors are encouraged to review our results determined in accordance with GAAP and the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss. thredUP is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking guidance of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss because certain items are out of thredUP’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Historically, these items have included, but are not limited to, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, change in fair value of convertible preferred stock warrant liability and provision for income taxes. Accordingly, a reconciliation for Adjusted EBITDA in order to calculate forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA margin is not available without unreasonable effort. However, for the third quarter of 2022 and full year 2022, depreciation and amortization is expected to be $3.9 million and $14.9 million, respectively. In addition, for the third quarter of 2022 and full year 2022, stock-based compensation expense is expected to be $7.7 million and $28.9 million, respectively. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could result in projected net loss being materially less than is indicated by the currently estimated Adjusted EBITDA margin.