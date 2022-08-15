Iridex Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iridex Corporation (Nasdaq: IRIX) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended July 2, 2022.



Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Total revenue of $13.8 million, an increase of 2% over the prior year period

Gross Margin was 45.6% compared to 45.5% in the prior year period

Cyclo G6® product family revenue of $3.5 million, a decrease of 3% year-over-year 15,000 Cyclo G6 probes sold, a 6% decrease year-over-year and a 2% increase quarter-over-quarter 48 Cyclo G6 Glaucoma Laser Systems sold, compared to 47 in the prior year quarter

Retina product revenue was relatively flat year-over-year at $7.5 million

Net Cash use of $2.7 million resulting in cash balance on July 2, 2022 of $18.0 million Cash reduction includes $1.1 million increase in inventories to mitigate against potential supply-chain issues

Achieved regulatory clearance to market and sell the Cyclo G6 Platform in China Sold initial systems and probes and conducted clinical launch meetings with 70 physicians

Hired new VP of Marketing and added five sales reps worldwide



“Softer growth in the second quarter of 2022 demonstrates the tougher business environment we faced after several quarters of strong results and record revenue. Macro headwinds impacted our international business and a COVID surge hampered procedure volumes during the second half of the quarter as capacity limitations and patient cancellations rose,” said David Bruce, President and CEO. “The continued traction we are achieving, however, with our strengthened U.S. and international commercial network leaves us confident we are tracking for a stronger second half of the year. We continue to make steady progress building physician adoption of our non-incisional approach to treating glaucoma and retinal disease worldwide.”

“In June we achieved regulatory clearance to market and sell our Cyclo G6 platform in China by its National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). This long-anticipated milestone is a significant catalyst for Iridex as it opens up a vast new population of glaucoma patients that can benefit from our MicroPulse Transcleral Laser Therapy (TLT),” continued Bruce. “We are also excitedly preparing for the launch of our new suite of retina laser systems at the upcoming AAO Conference starting September 30th.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue for the three months ended July 2, 2022, increased 2% to $13.8 million from $13.4 million during the same period of the prior year.

Total product revenue from the Cyclo G6 glaucoma product family was $3.5 million, 3% lower than second quarter of 2021. The year-over-year decline was driven by lower OUS probe sales relative to a record high in Q2 2021 but was still the second highest OUS volume on record. Retina product revenue in the second quarter was $7.5 million compared to $7.6 million in the prior year. Other revenue, which includes royalties, services, and other legacy products, increased 22% to $2.7 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. The increase in other revenue resulted from higher amortized revenue recognition from the sale of distribution rights to Topcon plus higher service and other product revenue.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2022 increased 3% to $6.3 million, or a 45.6% gross margin, compared to $6.1 million, a 45.5% gross margin in the same period of the prior year.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2022 increased 16% to $8.4 million compared to $7.2 million in the same period of the prior year. The increase is the result of the expansion of sales and marketing programs and in continued R&D investment in PASCAL, as well as other new product development initiatives.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2022 was $2.2 million, or $0.14 per share, compared to a net income of $1.4 million or $0.09 per share, in the same period of the prior year. The net income last year was due to one-time inclusion of $2.5 million non-operating gain from PPP loan forgiveness.

Updated Guidance for Full Year 2022

Iridex now expects total revenue for fiscal year 2022 to range from $56 million to $58 million, reflecting growth of 4% to 8% over fiscal year 2021. This compares to the previous range of $57 million to $59 million. Cyclo G6 probe sales are now expected to range from 61,000 to 63,000, representing 5% to 8% growth. This compares to the previous range of 67,000 to 70,000. The Company continues to expect Glaucoma Laser System installed base to expand by 225 to 250 in 2022.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Iridex’s management team will host a conference call today beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by registering here. Participants are required to register at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call. To listen to the live webcast and a replay, please visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at: www.iridex.com.

About Iridex

Iridex Corporation is a worldwide leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. The Company’s proprietary MicroPulse® technology delivers a differentiated treatment that provides safe, effective, and proven treatment for targeted sight-threatening eye conditions. Iridex’s current product line is used for the treatment of glaucoma and diabetic macular edema (DME) and other retinal diseases. Iridex products are sold in the United States through a direct sales force and internationally primarily through a network of independent distributors into more than 100 countries. For further information, visit the Iridex website at www.iridex.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended, including those statements concerning clinical and commercial momentum, market adoption and expansion, demand for and utilization of the Company's products, financial guidance and results and expected sales volumes. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. Please see a detailed description of these and other risks contained in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 12, 2022.

Investor Relations Contact

Hunter Cabi

investors@iridex.com





IRIDEX Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 2, July 3, July 2, July 3, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total revenues $ 13,755 $ 13,426 $ 27,142 $ 25,385 Cost of revenues 7,488 7,318 14,898 14,338 Gross profit 6,267 6,108 12,244 11,047 Operating expenses: Research and development 1,922 1,672 4,038 2,837 Sales and marketing 4,607 3,646 8,907 6,628 General and administrative 1,898 1,928 3,736 4,561 Total operating expenses 8,427 7,246 16,681 14,026 Loss from operations (2,160 ) (1,138 ) (4,437 ) (2,979 ) Other (expense) income, net (64 ) 2,539 (158 ) 2,378 (Loss) income from operations before provision for income taxes (2,224 ) 1,401 (4,595 ) (601 ) Provision for income taxes 17 8 37 16 Net (loss) income $ (2,241 ) $ 1,393 $ (4,632 ) $ (617 ) Net (loss) income per share: Basic $ (0.14 ) $ 0.09 $ (0.29 ) $ (0.04 ) Diluted $ (0.14 ) $ 0.09 $ (0.29 ) $ (0.04 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net (loss) income per share: Basic 15,894 15,647 15,888 14,996 Diluted 15,894 16,307 15,888 14,996







IRIDEX Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands and unaudited)

July 2, January 1, 2022 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,966 $ 23,852 Accounts receivable, net 9,237 9,716 Inventories 10,176 7,614 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,065 1,071 Total current assets 39,444 42,253 Property and equipment, net 431 428 Intangible assets, net 2,109 2,205 Goodwill 965 965 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 2,098 2,565 Other long-term assets 599 271 Total assets $ 45,646 $ 48,687 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,992 $ 3,399 Accrued compensation 2,303 3,192 Accrued expenses 1,697 1,575 Other current expenses 868 1,098 Accrued warranty 131 100 Deferred revenue 2,367 2,355 Operating lease liabilities 994 927 Total current liabilities 12,352 12,646 Long-term liabilities: Accrued warranty 76 58 Deferred revenue 12,540 10,930 Operating lease liabilities 1,222 1,729 Other long-term liabilities 24 25 Total liabilities 26,214 25,388 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 169 168 Additional paid-in capital 85,935 85,255 Accumulated other comprehensive income 129 45 Accumulated deficit (66,801 ) (62,169 ) Total stockholders' equity 19,432 23,299 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 45,646 $ 48,687



