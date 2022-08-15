Maravai LifeSciences Announces September 2022 Investor Conference Schedule

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maravai LifeSciences, Inc. (Maravai) (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences during the month of September.

On September 12th, 2022, at 9:20 a.m. ET, Carl Hull, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference being held in New York City, New York.

On September 13th, 2022, at 9:05 a.m. ET, Mr. Hull will present at the Baird Global Healthcare Conference being held in New York City, New York.

A live webcast of the presentations will be available to all interested parties on the Maravai LifeSciences Investor Relations website, under Events and Presentations. An archived version of the webcasts will also be available on the Maravai website following the completion of each event.

About Maravai

Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, and novel vaccines and to support research on human diseases. Maravai’s companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologic safety testing to many of the world's leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy companies. For more information about Maravai LifeSciences, visit www.maravai.com.