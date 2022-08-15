TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist brand of products, today announced its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022.



TOMI Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Halden Shane, stated, “In the second quarter we continued to see increased demand for our Custom Engineered Systems (CES) and mobile equipment, which led to improved reportable financial results. For the first six months ended June 30, 2022, we reported 6% growth and an increase in customer orders by 35% when compared to the first half of 2021. For the six-month period we have received $5.6 million in orders from key global fortune 500 customers, and we expect to recognize revenue from these orders upon product delivery throughout 2022.

“The increase in orders is primarily attributable to increased demand for our Custom Engineered Systems (CES), where in most cases our technology is being integrated into our customer’s facilities on a permanent basis. As we continue to win bids and deliver more of our CES systems, our brand recognition in the industry improves which is leading to more referrals and a larger overall sales pipeline for us. The CES projects work well with our long-term business model and provides stable recurring BIT solution orders over the life of the system.

“While revenues were flat for the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021, we are seeing very strong demand for our products, and we are encouraged about the back half of the year. In addition, our disciplined approach to controlling expenses resulted in a 28% improvement in loss from operations for the second quarter 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021.



“We are focused on continuing to innovate our industry leading product and increasing our brand recognition in the marketplace,” Dr. Shane concluded.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2021

Total net revenue was $1,458,000 compared to $1,467,000.

Gross margin was 63.2% compared to 64.3%.

Operating loss improved to ($863,000) compared to ($1,193,000). The improved operating loss was attributable to lower operating expenses.

Net loss was ($862,000) or ($0.04) per basic and diluted share, compared to ($778,000) or ($0.05) per basic share.

EBITDA was a loss of ($780,000) compared to ($706,000). A table reconciling EBITDA to the appropriate GAAP financial measure is included with the Company's financial information below.



Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2021

Total net revenue was $3,767,000 compared to $3,539,000, an increase of 6%.

Gross margin was 62.2% compared to 61.5%.

Operating loss improved to ($1,523,000) compared to ($2,704,000). The improved operating loss was attributable to higher sales, gross profit and lower operating expenses.

Net loss was ($1,522,000) or ($0.08) per basic and diluted share, compared to ($2,289,000) or ($0.14) per basic share.

EBITDA was a loss of ($1,357,000) compared to ($2,133,000), representing an improvement of $776,000. A table reconciling EBITDA to the appropriate GAAP financial measure is included with the Company's financial information below.

Cash used in operations was ($451,000) compared to ($2,512,000), representing an improvement of $2,061,000.

Balance sheet highlights as of June 30, 2022

Cash and cash equivalents were approximately $4.8 million.

Working capital was $9.9 million.

Shareholders’ equity was $12.4 million.



Recent Financial Highlights:

6% growth in total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2022, when compared to the same prior year period.

11% growth in SteraMist product-based revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2022, when compared to the same prior year period.

35% growth in customer orders received for the six months ended June 30, 2022, when compared to the same prior year period.

Received $5.6 million in orders from key global fortune 500 customers and expect to recognize this revenue upon product delivery throughout 2022.

Recent Business Highlights:

Exhibited at FDIC International - The Largest Fire and Rescue Conference.

Presented SteraPak at RIA 2022 International Restoration Convention & Industry Expo.

Exhibited at the INTERPHEX 2022 Technical Conference and exhibited three of our SteraMist mobile units.

Presented at the H.C. Wainwright Investment Conference

We announced the inclusion of our SteraMist technology on the List Q” for the use of its BIT solution to help fight the spread of rare or novel viruses such as Monkeypox virus, SARS-CoV-2 and its variants that causes COVID-19. TOMI was notified of EPA’s inclusion on June 2, 2022.



TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to anticipated recognition of revenue in the remainder of 2022; expected sales pipeline; financial performance and operating results; upcoming launch of new products; expected growth in sales and market demand; revenue opportunities of CES products in 2022 and brand recognition of our products; Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on our business and customers; our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited consolidated financial statements presented on a basis consistent with U.S. GAAP, we disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures for our historical performance, including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. We define EBITDA as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude: interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is a non-GAAP financial measure and is intended to serve as a supplement to our results provided in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude: interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization; stock-based compensation expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue. We believe that these historical non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain items and expenses that are not indicative of our core operating results or do not reflect our normal business operations. In addition, our management uses non-GAAP measures to evaluate our performance internally and to benchmark our performance externally against competitors. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations in that such non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to those reported by other companies. Although we believe that the use of non-GAAP financial measures enhances its investors’ understanding of its business and performance, our use of non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP basis financial measures and should be read in conjunction with the relevant GAAP financial measures. Other companies may use the same or similarly named measures, but exclude different items, which may not provide investors with a comparable view of our performance in relation to other companies. Because of these limitations, the non-GAAP financial measure used in this release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We seek to compensate for the limitation of our non-GAAP presentation by providing a detailed reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP as set forth below. Investors are encouraged to review the related U.S. GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.

TOMI ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ASSETS Current Assets:

June 30, 2022 (Unaudited) December 31, 2021 Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 4,800,408 $ 5,317,443 Accounts Receivable - net 1,936,165 1,964,776 Other Receivables 164,150 235,904 Inventories 4,784,669 4,743,280 Vendor Deposits 320,211 288,586 Prepaid Expenses 352,513 343,573 Total Current Assets 12,358,116 12,893,562 Property and Equipment – net 1,362,171 1,488,319 Other Assets: Intangible Assets – net 979,528 956,284 Operating Lease - Right of Use Asset 556,937 583,271 Capitalized Software Development Costs - net - 10,476 Other Assets 413,217 341,006 Total Other Assets 1,949,682 1,891,037 Total Assets $ 15,669,969 $ 16,272,918 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 1,002,854 $ 1,054,040 Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities 726,137 664,608 Customer Deposits 606,984 6,000 Current Portion of Long-Term Operating Lease 97,385 91,775 Total Current Liabilities 2,433,360 1,816,423 Long-Term Liabilities: Long-Term Operating Lease, Net of Current Portion 811,291 861,415 Total Long-Term Liabilities 811,291 861,415 Total Liabilities 3,244,651 2,677,838 Shareholders’ Equity: Cumulative Convertible Series A Preferred Stock; par value $0.01 per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized; 63,750 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 638 638 Cumulative Convertible Series B Preferred Stock; $1,000 stated value; 7.5% Cumulative dividend; 4,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 - - Common stock; par value $0.01 per share, 250,000,000 shares authorized; 19,732,705 and 16,761,513 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. 197,327 196,810 Additional Paid-In Capital 57,292,795 56,941,209 Accumulated Deficit (45,065,442 ) (43,543,576 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 12,425,318 13,595,080 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 15,669,969 $ 16,272,918





TOMI ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) For The Three Months Ended For The Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales, net $ 1,458,395 $ 1,465,525 $ 3,766,978 $ 3,538,980 Cost of Sales 537,103 523,563 1,424,991 1,361,860 Gross Profit 921,292 941,962 2,341,987 2,177,120 Operating Expenses: Professional Fees 94,796 106,781 285,326 280,274 Depreciation and Amortization 82,751 72,413 165,043 155,861 Selling Expenses 565,945 335,444 906,734 809,833 Research and Development 99,350 205,751 136,426 401,371 Consulting Fees 39,535 95,609 102,745 201,783 General and Administrative 901,632 1,319,194 2,268,256 3,031,560 Total Operating Expenses 1,784,009 2,135,192 3,864,530 4,880,682 Income (loss) from Operations (862,717 ) (1,193,230 ) (1,522,543 ) (2,703,562 ) Other Income (Expense): Gain Upon Debt Extinguishment - 414,583 - 414,583 Interest Income 335 192 678 619 Interest Expense - - - (1,034 ) Total Other Income (Expense) 335 414,775 678 414,168 Income (loss) before income taxes (862,382 ) (778,455 ) (1,521,865 ) (2,289,394 ) Provision for Income Taxes - - - - Net Income (loss) $ (862,382 ) $ (778,455 ) $ (1,521,865 ) $ (2,289,394 ) Net income (loss) Per Common Share Basic $ (0.04 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.14 ) Diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.14 ) Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 19,717,919 16,811,513 19,703,012 16,784,737 Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 19,717,919 16,811,513 19,703,012 16,784,737

The following is a reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands, except percentages; unaudited):

June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net income (loss) $ (862,382 ) $ (778,455 ) $ (1,521,865 ) $ (2,289,394 ) Interest Income (335 ) (192 ) (678 ) (619 ) Interest Expense - - - 1,034 Depreciation and Amortization 82,751 72,413 165,043 155,861 Other - - - - EBITDA (Loss) $ (779,965 ) $ (706,234 ) $ (1,357,500 ) $ (2,133,118 ) Equity Compensation Expense - - 297,766 - Other - - - - Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) $ (779,965 ) $ (706,234 ) $ (1,059,734 ) $ (2,133,118 ) Net revenue $ 1,458,395 $ 1,465,525 $ 3,766,978 $ 3,538,980 Adjusted EBITDA Margin -53 % -48 % -28 % -60 %





