Ideal Power Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Power Inc. (“Ideal Power” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of the highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN™ bidirectional semiconductor power switch, reported results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.



“We delivered initial packaged and tested B-TRAN™ devices to Diversified Technologies, Inc. (DTI), our Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) program collaboration partner, in preparation for a full-scale medium voltage direct current (MVDC) circuit breaker demonstration. We also added commercial and university participants to our test and evaluation program and released our new driver design for fabrication to support program participants. In addition, we completed the qualification of a world-class packaging firm for volume production. Our talented, energized team remains focused on execution of our commercialization strategy toward our objective of introducing our first commercial product by year end,” stated Dan Brdar, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ideal Power.

Key Second Quarter and Recent Operational Highlights

Under the NAVSEA program, delivered initial B-TRAN™ devices to DTI. The packaged devices were tested prior to shipment and demonstrated the very low conduction losses predicted by prior internal and third-party simulations. DTI will incorporate packaged B-TRAN™s into a full-scale MVDC circuit breaker. Ideal Power is on track to complete its deliveries of additional B-TRAN™ devices later this year and will continue to provide program support through the demonstration of the B-TRAN™ enabled direct current (DC) solid-state circuit breaker (SSCB).

Added participants to the roster of B-TRAN™ test and evaluation program, including: a non-domestic designer and manufacturer of grid solutions interested in evaluating B-TRAN™ for SSCBs and other grid applications; a well-established domestic aerospace and defense systems integrator interested in evaluating B-TRAN™ for SSCBs; Ideal Power and this integrator are jointly pursuing additional government grants for B-TRAN™ based demonstrations; and two universities evaluating B-TRAN™ for electric vehicle charging applications.

Completed testing of the latest generation B-TRAN™ driver and began fabrication of this driver to support the test and evaluation program.

Completed the qualification of a world-class packaging firm to transition to a new packaging concept for volume production. Ideal Power now has qualified both a domestic and a non-domestic packaging firm.

Engaged a third-party firm to conduct long-term reliability testing of B-TRAN™ devices, involving tens of thousands of power cycles to assess the mechanical integrity of the design.

B-TRAN™ Patent Estate: Currently at 69 issued B-TRAN™ patents with 30 of those issued outside of the United States and 23 pending B-TRAN™ patents. In April, Ideal Power was issued its first patent in India. Geographic coverage of the patent portfolio now includes North America, China, Japan, South Korea, India and Europe.



Second Quarter and 2022 Financial Results

Grant revenue was $50,978 in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $ 84,705 in the second quarter of 2021.

Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2022 were $1.7 million compared to $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Net loss in the second quarter of 2022 was $1.7 million compared to $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Cash used in operating and investing activities in first quarter 2022 was $1.7 million compared to $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $1.1 million in second quarter 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $20.0 million at June 30, 2022.

Ideal Power had no long-term debt outstanding at June 30, 2022.

About Ideal Power Inc.



Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is pioneering the development of its broadly patented bidirectional semiconductor power switch, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS / data center, solid-state circuit breaker and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bidirectional, Bipolar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN™) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN™ is a unique double-sided bidirectional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B-TRAN™ will reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in medium voltage AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit www.IdealPower.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While Ideal Power’s management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our plans to complete deliveries of B-TRAN™ devices to DTI by year end, introduce our first commercial product by year end and to continue to provide program support through the demonstration of the B-TRAN™ enabled DC SSCB. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19 on our business, financial condition and results of operations, the success of our B-TRAN™ technology, including whether the patents for our technology provide adequate protection and whether we can be successful in maintaining, enforcing and defending our patents and our inability to predict with precision or certainty the pace and timing of development and commercialization of our B-TRAN™ technology, including the timing of the completion of our wafer fabrication runs with our semiconductor fabrications partners and our continued success engaging companies to participate in our customer sampling program, and uncertainties set forth in our quarterly, annual and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Furthermore, we operate in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We disclaim any intention to, and undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.



IDEAL POWER INC.

Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,020,712 $ 23,170,149 Accounts receivable, net 147,162 233,262 Prepayments and other current assets 261,949 43,900 Total current assets 20,429,823 23,447,311 Property and equipment, net 53,265 56,158 Intangible assets, net 2,037,412 2,055,650 Right of use asset 278,388 307,172 Other assets 11,189 11,189 Total assets $ 22,810,077 $ 25,877,480 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 17,764 $ 130,500 Accrued expenses 499,024 353,507 Current portion of lease liability 61,688 58,864 Total current liabilities 578,476 542,871 Long-term lease liability 236,195 267,584 Other long-term liabilities 877,778 917,100 Total liabilities 1,692,449 1,727,555 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 5,905,118 shares issued and 5,903,797 shares outstanding at June 30, 2022 and 5,893,767 shares issued and 5,892,446 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 5,905 5,894 Additional paid-in capital 104,625,648 104,063,321 Treasury stock, at cost, 1,321 shares at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (13,210 ) (13,210 ) Accumulated deficit (83,500,715 ) (79,906,080 ) Total stockholders’ equity 21,117,628 24,149,925 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 22,810,077 $ 25,877,480

IDEAL POWER INC.

Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Grant revenue $ 50,978 $ 84,705 $ 175,986 $ 326,766 Cost of grant revenue 50,978 84,705 175,986 326,766 Gross profit — — — — Operating expenses: Research and development 728,383 560,693 1,556,930 821,573 General and administrative 734,637 603,518 1,587,586 1,204,204 Sales and marketing 233,152 112,033 452,581 174,611 Total operating expenses 1,696,172 1,276,244 3,597,097 2,200,388 Loss from operations (1,696,172 ) (1,276,244 ) (3,597,097 ) (2,200,388 ) Other income: Interest income (expense), net 6,178 (1,856 ) 2,462 (1,862 ) Gain on forgiveness of long-term debt — 91,407 — 91,407 Total other income 6,178 89,551 2,462 89,545 Net loss $ (1,689,994 ) $ (1,186,693 ) $ (3,594,635 ) $ (2,110,843 ) Net loss per share – basic and diluted $ (0.27 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.58 ) $ (0.37 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic and diluted 6,157,625 6,125,874 6,156,495 5,737,109

IDEAL POWER INC.

Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)