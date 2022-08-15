The Next Big Meme Coin, Aki Inu, Gains Attention Among Investors

Rome, Italy, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aki Inu filled a 500 BNB pre sale on unicrypt ($160,000) is gaining a lot of attention of the crypto and Binance smart chain community, and is already listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGeko 24 hours after launch.





Their impressive start has already bought big supporters of famous influencers such as CryptoCoreyy, Crypto Messiah, Venom and comet.



They have already built a swap as step one of the Aki Inu echo-system who aim to compete with other utility meme tokens, many more utility’s are coming around the corner.



Their billboard marketing has just gone live with many billboards coming including New York Times Square, Vegas MGM grand and many more all over USA



They plan on growing globally and bringing more community’s involved with there next step global marketing plan!



It will be interesting to see the future of Aki Inu as it aims to become on of the biggest meme projects in the world!



https://akitoken.com



https://t.me/Aki_Inu_Official



https://twitter.com/akiinutoken

