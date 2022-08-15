Enthusiast Gaming Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue of $51.1 million, up 38%

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EGLX; TSX:EGLX), an integrated gaming entertainment company, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.



“During the first half of 2022, we delivered our strongest half-year results to date, led by accelerated revenue growth and substantial gross margin expansion. Q2 2022 was strong, with gross profit up 91% versus Q2 2021, driven by more subscription revenue and higher direct sales with repeat and new customers,” commented Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. “These results were made possible by the commitment and dedication of our over 250 global staff that make us better each day. As we refine our flywheel model, we continue to unlock new revenue opportunities, while expanding our margin and driving towards near-term profitability.”

Q2 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $51.1 million, a 38% increase vs revenue of $37.1 million in Q2 2021. The year-over-year increase in revenue was driven by increased direct sales, higher subscription revenue, the acquisitions and growth of the Addicting Games and U.GG properties, and higher RPMs across both web and video.

Gross profit of $15.3 million, a 91% increase vs gross profit of $8.0 million in Q2 2021, and the highest quarterly gross profit to date.

Gross margin of 30.0%, an increase of 840 bps vs gross margin of 21.6% in Q2 2021. The increase in gross margin is driven by the increase in direct sales and subscription revenue, and strong performances by Addicting Games and U.GG.

Direct sales of $9.3 million, a 111% increase vs direct sales of $4.4 million in Q2 2021. Renewals and additional business with existing customers accounted for 71% of direct sales. Direct sales are included in revenue.

Subscription revenue of $3.5 million, a 75% increase vs subscription revenue of $2.0 million in Q2 2021. The increase in subscription revenue was driven by an increase in paid subscribers and pricing optimization. Paid subscribers were 258,000 as at June 30, 2022, a 66% increase vs paid subscribers of 155,000 as at June 30, 2021.

On June 2, 2022, the Company settled certain deferred and earn-out payments with a face value of over US$40 million in connection with its acquisitions of Addicting Games, Outplayed, and Vedatis, through the issuance of an aggregate of 16,168,836 common shares at an implied weighted average value of US$2.47 per share.

Q2 2022 Operational Highlights

Renewals or new business with key notable partners including Adidas, US Navy, StateFarm, HBO Max, Lego, Universal Pictures, P&G, Fanduel, Toyota, Logitech, the FDA and RBC.

Activated on its partnership with Fractal, an NFT marketplace co-founded by Justin Kan, co-founder of Twitch, resulting in over 3,500 NFTs being minted by the Company and integrated into one of the Company’s HTML5-based games, EV.IO (playable at www.ev.io).

Continued product advancements including the expansion of the U.GG desktop app, and the introduction of in-game advertising and play-to-earn for certain Addicting Games titles.

Expansion of Luminosity into new titles including Rocket League, Apex Legends, and Halo.

Hosted Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle in May, and subsequent to the quarter hosted Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto in July, marking a continued return of live events for the Company.



Industry Update

The Company also congratulates FaZe Holdings Inc. on its recent NASDAQ listing, the completion of which demonstrates investor confidence in the industry. The Company believes an increased number of publicly-traded gaming and esports companies provides investors with useful comparables and additional data points for analysis.

Earnings Announcement and Supplemental Information

Certain information provided in this news release is extracted from financial statements and management’s discussion & analysis (“MD&A”) of the Company for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, and should be read in conjunction with them. It is only in the context of the fulsome information and disclosures contained in the financial statements and MD&A that an investor can properly analyze this information. The financial statements and MD&A have been published on the Company’s profile on SEDAR and EDGAR.

All amounts are in Canadian dollars.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is an integrated gaming entertainment company, building the largest media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars: Communities, Content, Creators, and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted GenZ and Millennial audience. Through its proprietary mix of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast Gaming has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current Cash $ 14,939,342 $ 22,654,262 Trade and other receivables 32,477,168 33,801,990 Investments 131,440 131,342 Loans receivable 50,935 176,931 Income tax receivable 323,228 356,366 Prepaid expenses 3,743,564 2,145,184 Total current assets 51,665,677 59,266,075 Non-current Property and equipment 208,722 247,988 Right-of-use assets 2,451,209 2,885,662 Investment in associates and joint ventures 2,113,211 885,269 Long-term portion of prepaid expenses 266,220 261,922 Intangible assets 123,689,984 129,138,595 Goodwill 198,383,073 195,097,659 Total assets $ 378,778,096 $ 387,783,170 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 41,620,596 $ 34,391,221 Contract liabilities 4,549,149 3,890,569 Income tax payable 276,464 114,094 Current portion of long-term debt 2,000,000 2,000,000 Current portion of deferred payment liability 2,214,036 27,244,146 Current portion of lease contract liabilities 796,717 796,835 Current portion of other long-term debt 14,129 11,121 Total current liabilities 51,471,091 68,447,986 Non-current Long-term debt 6,770,708 7,681,867 Long-term portion of deferred payment liability 1,060,322 20,794,275 Long-term lease contract liabilities 1,890,435 2,213,512 Other long-term debt 138,147 136,324 Deferred tax liability 25,592,497 25,740,885 Total liabilities $ 86,923,200 $ 125,014,849 Shareholders' Equity Share capital 437,952,908 387,087,948 Contributed surplus 29,760,268 25,485,361 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,387,033 527,166 Deficit (178,245,313 ) (150,332,154 ) Total shareholders' equity 291,854,896 262,768,321 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 378,778,096 $ 387,783,170







Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Revenue $ 51,119,028 $ 37,057,601 $ 98,286,566 $ 67,079,936 Cost of sales 35,775,863 29,038,301 69,452,022 53,129,628 Gross margin 15,343,165 8,019,300 28,834,544 13,950,308 Operating expenses Professional fees 667,681 1,213,479 1,592,502 1,950,975 Consulting fees 1,777,003 1,075,726 3,255,177 2,386,353 Advertising and promotion 427,618 813,588 755,065 1,855,942 Office and general 2,681,589 2,165,506 4,944,494 2,872,451 Annual general meeting legal and advisory costs 2,237,200 - 2,237,200 - Salaries and wages 9,112,903 5,566,237 17,809,778 10,194,512 Technology support, web development and content 3,800,203 2,698,660 7,259,071 4,093,543 Esports player, team and game expenses 1,483,360 1,465,718 2,994,848 2,994,323 Foreign exchange gain (633,789 ) (1,066,122 ) (625,202 ) (1,076,255 ) Share-based compensation 3,128,625 3,958,309 4,514,806 9,718,345 Amortization and depreciation 4,435,374 1,659,583 9,202,398 3,295,437 Total operating expenses 29,117,767 19,550,684 53,940,137 38,285,626 Other expenses (income) Transaction costs 114,853 209,129 114,853 209,129 Share of net (income) loss from investment in associates and joint ventures (931,901 ) (6,158 ) (1,227,942 ) 72,260 Interest and accretion 1,119,109 480,987 2,549,778 1,272,301 Loss on settlement of deferred payment liability 3,302,824 - 3,302,824 - Gain on player buyouts (480,537 ) - (480,537 ) - Change in fair value of investment - 160,655 - 156,671 Gain on repayment of long-term debt - - - (39,502 ) Loss on settlement of vendor-take-back loan - 316,241 - 316,241 Loss (gain) on revaluation of deferred payment liability 143,775 89,184 (871,763 ) 89,184 Interest income (1,320 ) (22,911 ) (2,721 ) (41,231 ) Net loss before income taxes (17,041,405 ) (12,758,511 ) (28,490,085 ) (26,370,371 ) Income taxes Current tax expense 196,717 48,692 307,246 34,037 Deferred tax recovery (357,892 ) (45,282 ) (884,172 ) (125,061 ) Net loss for the period (16,880,230 ) (12,761,921 ) (27,913,159 ) (26,279,347 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Foreign currency translation adjustment 3,068,297 (73,592 ) 1,859,867 (121,294 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period $ (13,811,933 ) $ (12,835,513 ) $ (26,053,292 ) $ (26,400,641 ) Net loss loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.23 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 138,745,383 117,523,027 136,189,630 114,509,330







Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss for the period $ (27,913,159 ) $ (26,279,347 ) Items not affecting cash: Amortization and depreciation 9,202,398 3,295,437 Share-based compensation 4,514,806 9,718,345 Interest and accretion 2,143,527 465,657 Deferred tax recovery (884,172 ) (125,061 ) Loss on settlement of deferred payment liability 3,302,824 - Foreign exchange (gain) loss (492,716 ) 587,716 Gain on player buyouts (480,537 ) - Gain on repayment of long-term debt - (39,502 ) Loss on settlement of vendor-take-back loan - 316,241 (Gain) loss on revaluation of deferred payment liability (871,763 ) 89,184 Shares for services 84,388 185,662 Change in fair value of investment - 156,671 Share of net (income) loss from investment in associates and joint ventures (1,227,942 ) 72,260 Changes in working capital: Changes in trade and other receivables 1,255,456 375,985 Changes in prepaid expenses (1,598,380 ) (3,608,526 ) Changes in loans receivable 125,995 37,500 Changes in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 7,128,498 (2,511,575 ) Changes in contract liabilities 310,858 998,992 Changes in income tax 174,993 75,753 Income tax paid (42,002 ) (281,836 ) Net cash used in operating activities (5,266,928 ) (16,470,444 ) Cash flows from investing activities Cash paid for mergers and acquisitions (2,937,520 ) (12,549,396 ) Cash acquired from mergers and acquisitions 1,748,602 162,674 Proceeds from player buyouts, net of transaction costs 480,537 - Deferred payment liability (472,833 ) - Acquisition of property and equipment (4,165 ) (3,398 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,185,379 ) (12,390,120 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the issuance of shares for Offerings, net of transaction costs - 95,183,398 Proceeds from long-term debt, net of transaction costs - 944,787 Repayment of long-term debt (1,000,000 ) (13,773,470 ) Proceeds from exercise of options 69,821 784,431 Repayment of vendor-take-back loan - (6,158,329 ) Repayment of other long-term debt (2,826 ) - Lease payments (417,092 ) (392,175 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,350,097 ) 76,588,642 Foreign exchange effect on cash 87,484 (684,328 ) Net change in cash (7,714,920 ) 47,043,750 Cash, beginning of period 22,654,262 4,323,823 Cash, end of period $ 14,939,342 $ 51,367,573



