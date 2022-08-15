Crown Electrokinetics Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Los Angeles, California, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Electrokinetics Corp . (NASDAQ: CRKN) (“Crown” or the “Company”), a leading smart glass technology company, will report its financial results for the Second Quarter 2022 today, Monday, August 15, 2022.

Doug Croxall, Crown CEO and Chairman, “We are pleased to announce that we have executed our first two customer purchase orders for two buildings in the Bay Area. We are thrilled to see customers choose Crown’s Smart Window Inserts as a retrofit solution for existing US office buildings. The team at Crown has been working tirelessly to achieve this major milestone in the Company’s evolution.”

Corporate Updates During and Subsequent to the Second Quarter 2022

Executed first two customer purchase orders for the installation of Crown’s Smart Window Inserts in two buildings in the Bay area

Raised $2.1 million of equity financing through an above market preferred convertible offering and an underwritten offering

Signed a second debt financing term sheet from a alternative lender, with both debt financing options progressing through due diligence

First generation production line expected to be fully operational in coming months

Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended June 30, 2022

Net Loss: Net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, was $4.5 million which included $1.5 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense. This Net loss was $0.9 million lower than the $5.4 million recorded during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which included $2.6 million of non-cash compensation.

Operating Expenses: Operating Expenses were $4.5 million comprising $1.5 million of non-cash stock-based compensation, $1.5 million of payroll expense, $0.8 million in consulting and professional fees, and $0.6 million of operating overhead. Operating expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, were $5.4 million which included non-cash stock-based compensation of $2.6 million.

Cash Position: For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company deployed $2.3 million of cash for operations and $0.3 million for investing activities while the company raised $1.1 million from financing activities. As of June 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were $1.0 million while the Company has access to a $10 million standby letter of credit as well as a $2 million At-the-Market offering.

About Crown Electrokinetics

Crown is a smart glass technology company and the creator of DynamicTint™ We Make Your Glass Smarter™. Originally invented by Hewlett-Packard, our technology allows any glass surface to transition between clear and dark in seconds. At the core of our technology is a thin film that is powered by electrically charged pigment which not only replaces common window tints but is also a more sustainable alternative to traditional window treatments. With its unique ability to be retrofitted to existing glass, DynamicTint™ offers myriad benefits related to reducing carbon emissions. The company is supported by a robust patent portfolio.

