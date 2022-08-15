YouHodler Now Accepting Apple Pay For Crypto Payments

PAYMENTS LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Europe financial intermediary and FinTech platform YouHodler announced it is adding a new way to buy Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies via Apple Pay. The platform is beginning to roll out support for Apple Pay purchases starting with its web application. This allows clients to buy cryptocurrency, repay loans and pay for other platform’s features using a card stored in the Apple Wallet application.





At the moment, Apple Pay only works with the Safari browser on YouHodler.com but support for additional browsers and applications will come later.

Compared to traditional bank card purchases, Apple pay is more secure. Clients do not need to enter any card information directly in the app. Instead, the app integrates Apple Pay where card information is stored safely. Hence, clients can eliminate the possibility of someone gaining access to their account and making unauthorized purchases.









Regarding the news, YouHodler stated that “We heard the numerous requests from our clients to add Apple Pay support and now we are happy to say that’s here. Apple Pay allows clients to top-up accounts and make in-app crypto purchases efficiently and securely from the YouHodler web app. Please note that clients should first add their bank card to their Apple wallet account before using this feature”

To buy crypto with Apple Pay on YouHodler, simply follow these steps.

Log into your YouHodler.com web account Click Wallet and choose a fiat currency (e.g. EUR) Click Deposit Under the Deposit option choose Apple Pay Enter the amount you wish to deposit and click Pay with Apple Pay

You will then see your newly deposited fiat in your wallet. Convert this fiat to any stablecoin or cryptocurrency on YouHodler using the platform’s Convert feature.

Media Details: https://www.youhodler.com/ Vaida Saltenyte Head of Partnerships vaida@youhodler.com