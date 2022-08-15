Cemtrex Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Brooklyn, NY, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX, CETXP), a technology company driving innovation in Internet of Things (IoT), security, machine vision & artificial intelligence, and augmented & virtual reality, has reported its financial and operational results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2022.



Key Third Quarter 2022 and Subsequent Highlights

Revenue increased 32% to $13.6 million compared to $10.3 million in Q3’21, marking third straight quarter of increasing revenue.

Q3 gross margin up 310 basis points to 43% in Q3’22 from 40% in the prior year quarter and up from 32% in Q2’ 22.

Net Income was a $983,491 loss for the third quarter FY 22, compared to a $5,082,222 loss in the second quarter FY 22, achieving approximately a $4.1 million reduction in expenses over those sequential periods.

Announced a strategic shift towards prioritizing its core businesses, in particular Vicon Industries, its security technology brand to maximize shareholder value, drive long term growth, and profitability. In conjunction with the strategy shift to bolster its Advanced Technologies segment, Cemtrex is exploring the divestiture of one or more business units to support its refocus.

Management Commentary

Cemtrex Chairman and CEO, Saagar Govil, commented on the results: “Along with third straight quarter and year over year improving revenues, the third quarter of 2022 was highlighted by continued quarterly improvement in our Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments due to increased demand for our products and services. During the quarter we continued to make significant progress in our strategic shift toward refocusing efforts on our core businesses Vicon Industries and AIS going forward. We believe Vicon can move towards $5-10 million of recurring revenue in the next three to five years as a global leader in advanced security and surveillance technology to safeguard businesses, schools, municipalities, hospitals and cities across the world. Vicon is seeing growing demand for its video surveillance and access control technologies as the industry is rapidly shifting to SaaS solutions leveraging AI and cloud technology solutions for today’s highly dynamic environment.

“To support Vicon’s growth, we recently appointed Haim Shain as Senior Vice President of Product Management at Vicon, a dynamic and accomplished leader in the surveillance industry. In this new role, Shain will oversee the strategy and implementation behind Vicon’s expanding product line, from our award-winning Roughneck® surveillance cameras and VAX access control system, to our centralized video management platform, Valerus™ VMS. Under his leadership, Vicon’s product teams will further drive innovation, including cloud-based video management and AI-enabled video analytics solutions.

“Growth driven by an increase in demand for predictive maintenance services and the rise in the complexity of equipment is driving demand for AIS, our single source industrial contractor and premier provider of industrial contracting services including millwrighting, rigging, piping, electrical, welding. With its strong balance sheet empowering the ability to offer more comprehensive services due to inventory of equipment, we believe the company has enormous untapped potential in the industrial services market.

“For Cemtrex, we continue to evaluate a range of operational and financial alternatives including the sale of one or more of the company’s non-core business units. During the quarter we addressed rising costs by increasing prices and reducing overhead where possible. These steps helped to improve gross margins from 32% in the second quarter of 2022 to 43% in the third quarter. Our operating loss came down sequentially in the second quarter due to increased sales, but we see opportunity to reduce overhead in certain areas and plan to do so in the coming months to drive better financial results.

“Looking ahead, we remain focused on disciplined top line growth with room for further gross margin improvement to drive towards positive EBITDA in FY 23. We continue to make strategic investments in our sales and marketing program, ongoing research and development, and advancing our technology partnerships. Vicon is on track to launch a proprietary AI based analytics solution early next year as well as major improvements to its core software platform Valerus, which will further drive growth. We continue to work to position the Company for long-term growth and refocus efforts on our core businesses, which we believe will provide long term value for our shareholders,” concluded Govil.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021 was $13.6 million and $10.3 million, respectively, an increase of 32%. Revenue for the nine months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021 was $37.0 million and $28.4, respectively, an increase of 30%. This increase is mainly due to an increased demand for the Company’s products and services. The Advanced Technologies segment revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2022, increased by 40% to $8.2 million, and the Industrial Services segment revenues for quarter increased by 22%, to $5.5 million.

Gross Profit for the third quarter of 2022 was $5.9 million, or 43% of revenues as compared to gross profit of $4.1 million, or 40% of revenues for the year ago period, and compared to 32% in the second quarter of FY 2022. Gross profit increased primarily due to price increases implemented throughout the Company in response to rising costs of goods and transportation costs.

The Operating loss for the for three months ended June 30, 2022, was $2.1 million, compared to $3.8 million in the second quarter ended March 31st, 2022, a reduction of $1.7 million or 45%.

Operating activities for continuing operations used $10.4 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2022, compared to using $6.2 million of cash for the nine months ended June 30, 2021.

Net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, was $0.7 million, as compared to a net income of $1.1 million in 2021. Net loss increased in the first quarter as compared to the same period last year primarily due to costs of revenues and operating expenses.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $11.1 million at June 30, 2022, as compared to $15.4 million at September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

Cemtrex Chief Executive Officer Saagar Govil and Chief Financial Officer Paul Wyckoff will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Monday August 15, 2022 Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, 2:00 p.m. Pacific time Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-826-3033 International dial-in number: 1-412-317-5185 Conference ID: 10170222

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1563547&tp_key=b5b432ffa7 and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.cemtrex.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time through August 29, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921 International replay number: 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 10170222

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) is a leading multi-industry technology company that is driving innovation in markets such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR & VR), and Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision (AI & CV) in a wide range of sectors, including but not limited to consumer products, industrial manufacturing, digital applications, and intelligent security & surveillance systems. www.cemtrex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the closing of an offering, gross proceeds from an offering, our new product offerings, expected use of proceeds, or any proposed fundraising activities. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward looking statements. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. These risks and uncertainties are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.





Cemtrex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) June 30, September 30, Assets 2022 2021 Current assets Cash and equivalents $ 11,442,487 $ 15,426,976 Restricted cash 1,518,720 1,759,347 Short-term investments 280,571 14,981 Trade receivables, net 7,564,382 7,810,896 Trade receivables - related party 1,472,514 1,487,155 Inventory –net of allowance for inventory obsolescence 8,458,530 5,657,287 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,407,116 2,585,652 Total current assets 33,144,320 34,742,294 Property and equipment, net 6,239,239 6,738,944 Right-of-use assets 2,641,960 2,940,127 Goodwill 7,821,283 7,821,283 Other 1,356,766 697,240 Total Assets $ 51,203,568 $ 52,939,888 Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 5,401,538 $ 4,235,002 Short-term liabilities 17,146,234 9,977,972 Lease liabilities - short-term 819,488 830,791 Deposits from customers 113,106 536,220 Accrued expenses 1,176,787 1,621,053 Deferred revenue 2,594,517 2,004,170 Accrued income taxes 141,465 448,194 Total current liabilities 27,393,135 19,653,402 Long-term liabilities Loans payable to bank 141,239 767,279 Long-term lease liabilities 1,799,002 2,017,408 Notes payable 228,893 2,350,000 Mortgage payable 2,184,404 2,257,785 Other long-term liabilities 825,629 839,171 Paycheck Protection Program Loans 97,120 1,032,200 Deferred Revenue - long-term 584,003 467,967 Total long-term liabilities 5,860,290 9,731,810 Total liabilities 33,253,425 29,385,212 Commitments and contingencies - - Shareholders' equity Preferred stock , $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, Series 1, 3,000,000 shares authorized, 2,079,122 shares issued and 2,015,022 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and 1,885,151 shares issued and 1,821,051 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2021 (liquidation value of $10 per share) 2,079 1,885 Series C, 100,000 shares authorized, 50,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 50 50 Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 26,263,296 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and 20,782,194 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 26,263 20,782 Additional paid-in capital 66,522,085 61,727,834 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (51,788,053 ) (41,908,062 ) Treasury stock at cost (148,291 ) (148,291 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,555,441 2,896,452 Total Cemtrex stockholders' equity 17,169,574 22,590,650 Non-controlling interest 780,569 964,026 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 51,203,568 $ 52,939,888

Cemtrex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income/(Loss)

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended For the nine months ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Revenues 13,630,846 10,326,431 37,031,550 28,422,892 Cost of revenues 7,754,490 6,198,715 23,233,389 16,360,822 Gross profit 5,876,356 4,127,716 13,798,161 12,062,070 Operating expenses General and administrative 6,948,959 5,670,019 20,318,196 16,337,200 Research and development 1,048,246 757,966 3,474,674 2,033,688 Total operating expenses 7,997,205 6,427,985 23,792,870 18,370,888 Operating income/(loss) (2,120,849 ) (2,300,269 ) (9,994,709 ) (6,308,818 ) Other income/(expense) Other income/(expense) 2,072,265 3,901,658 3,337,365 6,532,590 Settlement Agreement - Related Party - - - 3,674,165 Interest Expense (931,059 ) (433,009 ) (3,654,045 ) (1,891,026 ) Total other income/(expense), net 1,141,206 3,468,649 (316,680 ) 8,315,729 Net loss before income taxes (979,643 ) 1,168,380 (10,311,389 ) 2,006,911 Income tax benefit/(expense) 247,941 (40,759 ) 247,941 (168,190 ) Net income/(loss) (731,702 ) 1,127,621 (10,063,448 ) 1,838,721 Less loss in noncontrolling interest (50,909 ) 29,608 (183,457 ) (20,813 ) Net income/(loss) attributable to Cemtrex, Inc. shareholders $ (680,793 ) $ 1,098,013 $ (9,879,991 ) $ 1,859,534 Other comprehensive income/(loss) Net income/(loss) $ (731,702 ) $ 1,127,621 $ (10,063,448 ) $ 1,838,721 Foreign currency translation loss (200,880 ) (193,554 ) (341,011 ) (234,045 ) Defined benefit plan actuarial gain - - - 87,895 Comprehensive income/(loss) (932,582 ) 934,067 (10,404,459 ) 1,692,571 Less comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 50,909 (35,731 ) 183,457 14,524 Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Cemtrex, Inc. shareholders $ (983,491 ) $ 969,798 $ (10,587,916 ) $ 1,678,047 Income/(loss) Per Share-Basic $ (0.03 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.41 ) $ 0.10 Income/(loss) Per Share-Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.41 ) $ 0.10 Weighted Average Number of Shares-Basic 25,777,704 18,711,463 24,316,527 18,368,274 Weighted Average Number of Shares-Diluted 25,777,704 18,711,463 24,316,527 18,368,274

Cemtrex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)