MCI Onehealth Second Quarter Financial Results, Including a 23% Increase in Revenue Quarter-over-Quarter

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. (“MCI” or the “Company”) (TSX: DRDR), a clinician-led healthcare technology company focused on increasing access to and quality of healthcare, today released its financial results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022.

“Physician-directed healthcare with convenient access to specialists while maintaining top-quality continuity of care is the cornerstone of the patient experience at MCI. As expected, revenue is growing in alignment with the growth of our patient population as we offer additional patient-facing services and connect with patients for the care they might have been missing throughout the pandemic” said Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, CEO of MCI. “We’re now using our innovative data insights infrastructure to help family physicians identify patients within their practice who might be at risk of rare and chronic diseases to ensure they get on the right care pathway. Our patient-centred, data-driven approach can have a significant impact on patients, helping to catch disease early, improve outcomes and enhance quality of life.”

MCI is also nurturing international opportunities to leverage its vast pool of high-quality structured clinical information. MCI is attracting interest from more and more data insight clients who recognize the potential value of the knowledge that can be gained from the full-perspective, real-world patient health journeys that MCI’s tech-enabled network is able to capture.

“We are firmly committed to driving excellence in healthcare in Canada and we are committed to delivering on our strategy and generating value for our shareholders,” added Dobranowski. “The second quarter was a major development and activation period for our data-driven approach. From an investor perspective, not only are we advancing our core strategies of building a high-performance healthcare network of choice and growing our technology and data offerings, but the revenue opportunities that this enables are solidifying, with clients engaging our data insights as a service portfolio.”

A summary of MCI’s financial and operational highlights for the quarter are set out below, and more detailed information is contained in the financial statements and related management discussion and analysis, which are available on MCI’s SEDAR page at www.sedar.com. Financial measures described as “Adjusted” in this news release are non-IFRS financial measures and may not be comparable to other similar measures disclosed by other companies. Please see Non-IFRS Financial Measures below for more information.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Significant financial and operational highlights for MCI during the second quarter of 2022 included:

Revenue Growth Year-on-year: Revenue for the second quarter of 2022 increased 23% over the same period in 2021, driven by higher patient volumes from the Company’s clinics, telehealth services, MCI Connect virtual healthcare services and the acquisitions of Khure and Polyclinic. Total revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2022, was $13.8 million, compared to total revenue of $11.2 million in the comparable period in 2021.

Revenue for the second quarter of 2022 increased 23% over the same period in 2021, driven by higher patient volumes from the Company’s clinics, telehealth services, MCI Connect virtual healthcare services and the acquisitions of Khure and Polyclinic. Total revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2022, was $13.8 million, compared to total revenue of $11.2 million in the comparable period in 2021. Smart Referral System: The Company continues to make significant progress in rolling out its smart referral system, the first application to leverage the data backbone which the Company is developing with a leading data analytics partner, streamlining the flow of patient referrals from general practitioners to specialists within the Company’s network, optimizing patient care pathways and increasing revenue from existing customers.

The Company continues to make significant progress in rolling out its smart referral system, the first application to leverage the data backbone which the Company is developing with a leading data analytics partner, streamlining the flow of patient referrals from general practitioners to specialists within the Company’s network, optimizing patient care pathways and increasing revenue from existing customers. Information and Data Analytics : MCI’s data lake of nearly three million clinical records is now fully secured and accessible and being queried for data-driven health insights that may benefit patients and add value to Ontario’s health system. Currently, MCI provides data insights as a service in six categories: rare disease; complex major medical/chronic; patient cohort building; clinical trial recruitment; synthetic health data and bespoke insights. Such services are targeted primarily at pharmaceutical companies, life science companies, precision medicine companies and top-tier university centres.

MCI’s data lake of nearly three million clinical records is now fully secured and accessible and being queried for data-driven health insights that may benefit patients and add value to Ontario’s health system. Currently, MCI provides data insights as a service in six categories: rare disease; complex major medical/chronic; patient cohort building; clinical trial recruitment; synthetic health data and bespoke insights. Such services are targeted primarily at pharmaceutical companies, life science companies, precision medicine companies and top-tier university centres. Personnel: The Company hired 15 new physicians during the Reporting Period who will begin delivering health services to patients in 2022. MCI anticipates that its physician base will have increased by over 20% by the end of 2022.

The Company hired 15 new physicians during the Reporting Period who will begin delivering health services to patients in 2022. MCI anticipates that its physician base will have increased by over 20% by the end of 2022. Health Technology & Research Services : The Company’s health technology and research services generated revenues of $1.2 million in the three-month period ended June 30, 2022, up 508% over the same quarter last year, as the Company’s Khure and Polyclinic acquisitions come online, increasing the depth of the Company’s revenue mix.

: The Company’s health technology and research services generated revenues of $1.2 million in the three-month period ended June 30, 2022, up 508% over the same quarter last year, as the Company’s Khure and Polyclinic acquisitions come online, increasing the depth of the Company’s revenue mix. Corporate Health Services : The Company added 20 new corporate health customers in the second quarter of 2022, including one of Canada’s largest retail distributors and a world-renowned private educational institution in Toronto, Ontario. Overall revenue from CHS declined during the three-month period ended June 30, 2022 by 71% to $0.54 million, due to decreased demand for COVID-19 testing, but is expected to recover as more customers are onboarded and new service offerings come online, including MCI’s Shopify-driven online store.

: The Company added 20 new corporate health customers in the second quarter of 2022, including one of Canada’s largest retail distributors and a world-renowned private educational institution in Toronto, Ontario. Overall revenue from CHS declined during the three-month period ended June 30, 2022 by 71% to $0.54 million, due to decreased demand for COVID-19 testing, but is expected to recover as more customers are onboarded and new service offerings come online, including MCI’s Shopify-driven online store. Net Losses: Net losses for the quarter were $4.2 million, as compared to a loss of $2.8 million in the same quarter in the previous year, reflecting increased research and development expenses relating to the launch of the Company’s data backbone and standing up the Company’s data lake, as the Company continues to focus on rapid growth and expansion in the direction of its Data Insights as a Service offering to national and international targets.

Net losses for the quarter were $4.2 million, as compared to a loss of $2.8 million in the same quarter in the previous year, reflecting increased research and development expenses relating to the launch of the Company’s data backbone and standing up the Company’s data lake, as the Company continues to focus on rapid growth and expansion in the direction of its Data Insights as a Service offering to national and international targets. Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the quarter was negative $2.9 million, as compared to an Adjusted EBITDA of negative $0.7 million in the same period last year.

Outlook

MCI expects to accelerate total company revenue growth in fiscal 2022 as it executes its strategic plan on multiple fronts including:

Continued momentum targeting the $300 billion North America data and analytics market segment opportunity, with MCI’s Data Insights as a Service platform that provides advanced analytics to third parties.

Organic growth of government insured health services from its omnichannel network of clinics, telehealth, the MCI Connect virtual platform and a substantial increase in its physician base from new physician recruiting efforts.

Continued organic growth in health services provided to corporate customers, as it expands its customer base, increases the number of available service offerings and ramps up its efforts to service national and Calgary-based customers, including medical and cosmetic botox, mental health services and the addition of more varied specialty practices.

New technology partnerships and strategic acquisitions to further activate MCI’s pipeline of interests in health data insights from the Company’s data lake.

More than 15 clinical trial and screening engagements with global pharma companies actively underway.

Launch of versions of MCI Connect for mobile phones and connected wearables such as Apple iWatch, and expansion of the MCI Connect service to its Alberta-based patients and nationally to corporate clients.

Acquisitions of specialty clinics to expand its health service offerings and enter new markets by leveraging technology to deliver more services to its large and growing patient and physician base and to gain more patients, fueling further expansion of its clinical records data lake.



Selected Unaudited Financial Information

(In thousands of dollars, except percentages and per share amounts)

Three months ended Period over Six months ended

Period over June 30 period Change June 30

period Change 2022 2021 $

% 2022 2021

$ % ($ in thousands except percentages) Revenues $ 13,814 $ 11,208 $ 2,606 23 $ 26,834 $ 21,238 $ 5,596 26 Cost of sales 9,729 7,703 2,026 26 18,654 14,593 4,061 28 Gross profit 4,085 3,505 580 17 8,180 6,645 1,535 23 Research and development

2,214 66 2,148 NM 4,044 66 3,978 NM Sales and marketing

500 370 130 35 911 473 438 93 General and administrative 6,435 6,376 59 NM 13,045 12,041 1,004 8 9,149 6,812 2,337 34 18,000 12,580 5,420 43 Net finance costs 182 94 88 94 314 207 107 52 (Income)/loss on investments 44 (12 ) 56 NM 187 (12 ) 199 NM FV changes-contingent consideration 158 - 158 NM 158 - 158 NM Gain on sublease (3 ) - (3 ) NM (3 ) - (3 ) NM 381 82 299 365 656 195 461 236 Income (loss) before taxes (5,445 ) (3,389 ) (2,056 ) 61 (10,476 ) (6,130 ) (4,346 ) 71 Income taxes (1,216 ) (556 ) (660 ) 119 (2,031 ) (835 ) (1,196 ) 143 Net Income (loss) (4,229 ) (2,833 ) (1,396 ) 49 (8,445 ) (5,295 ) (3,150 ) 59 Adjusted gross profit(2) 4,243 3,505 738 21 8,497 6,645 1,852 28 Adjusted gross margin(2) 30.7 % 31.3 % 31.7 % 31.3 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) (2,936 ) (703 ) (2,233 ) 318 (5,766 ) (1,310 ) (4,456 ) 340 Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) (21.3 %) (6.3 %) (21.5 %) (6.1 %) Weighted average number of Of Share outstanding: Basic and diluted 50,075,202 48,163,664 50,075,202 46,932,118 Net income (loss) per share -Basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.11 )

(1), (2) Financial measures described as “Adjusted” in the table above are non-IFRS financial measures and may not be comparable to other similar measures disclosed by other companies, please see Non-IFRS Financial Measures below for more information.

Selected Statement of Financial Position Data

June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 $ in thousands Cash 1,009 7,142 Accounts receivable 5,976 6,328 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (8,163 ) (9,527 ) Bank loan (1,180 ) - Lease liabilities (14,247 ) (14,347 ) Other liabilities (130 ) (130 ) Non-controlling interest redeemable liability (1,305 ) (1,305 ) Liability for contingent consideration (3,280 ) (3,122 )



Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The terms Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin used in this document do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS, may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other companies and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, IFRS financial measures. Readers are advised to review the section entitled “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” in the Company’s management discussion and analysis for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, available on MCI’s SEDAR page at www.sedar.com, for a detailed explanation of the composition of these measures and their uses.

(1) The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to net income (loss) for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022, and June 30, 2021:





Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 $ in thousands Total Revenue $ 13,814 $ 11,208 $ 26,834 $ 21,238 Net income (loss) (4,229 ) (2,833 ) (8,445 ) (5,295 ) Add back (deduct) Depreciation and amortization 1,249 967 2,470 1,683 Net finance charges 196 107 344 232 Loss/(income) from investments 44 (12 ) 187 (12 ) Expected credit losses 29 - 29 56 Income taxes expense (recovery) (1,216 ) (556 ) (2,031 ) (835 ) Gain on sublease contracts (3 ) - (3 ) - Share-based payment expense 850 1,400 1,555 2,648 Lease interest revenue (14 ) (14 ) (30 ) (25 ) Acquisition related legal expenses - 238 - 238 Fair value changes in contingent consideration 158 - 158 - Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,936 ) $ (703 ) $ (5,766 ) $ (1,310 ) Adjusted EBITDA Margin (21.3 %) (6.3 %) (21.5 %) (6.2 %)



(2) The following table reconciles Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin to revenue and cost of sales for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022, and June 30, 2021:

Three months ended Period over Six months ended Period over June 30 period Change June 30 period Change 2022 2021 $

% 2022 2021 $

% ($ in thousands except percentages) Revenue $ 13,814 $ 11,208 $ 2,606 23 % $ 26,834 $ 21,238 $ 5,596 26 % Cost of sales 9,729 7,703 2,026 26 % 18,654 14,593 4,061 28 % Less: Depreciation and amortization (158 ) - (158 ) NM (317 ) - (317 ) NM $ 9,571 $ 7,703 $ 1,868 24 % $ 18,337 $ 14,593 $ 3,744 26 % Adjusted gross profit $ 4,243 $ 3,505 $ 8,497 $ 6,645 Adjusted gross margin 30.7 % 31.3 % 31.7 % 31.3 %



About MCI

MCI is a healthcare technology company focused on empowering patients and doctors with advanced technologies to increase access, improve quality, and reduce healthcare costs. As part of the healthcare community for over 30 years, MCI operates one of Canada’s leading primary care networks with nearly 280 physicians and specialists, serves more than one million patients annually and had nearly 300,000 telehealth visits last year, including online visits via mciconnect.ca. MCI additionally offers an expanding suite of occupational health service offerings that support a growing list of nearly 600 corporate customers. Led by a proven management team of doctors and experienced executives, MCI remains focused on executing a strategy centered around acquiring technology and health services that complement the company’s current roadmap. For more information, visit mcionehealth.com.

