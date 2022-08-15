SANUWAVE Health Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results & Will Host Live Conference Call With Business Update 

Eden Prairie, MN, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCPK: SNWV), a leading provider of next-generation wound care products, reported financial results for their second quarter ending June 30, 2022, with the SEC on Friday, August 12, 2022. The Company will host a live conference call on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 12:30 (EDT) to provide a business update (Dial-in information below).



Quarter Highlights:

Over 50 systems placed to treat wounds 100% increase from the 25 systems placed in Q2 2021

Over 40,000 wound treatments administered Up from 31,000 treatments administered in Q2 2021

Successfully completed MDSAP audit

Company transitioned from Suwanee, GA to Eden Prairie, MN

Became current on SEC filings

Launched Cosmetic and Orthopedics verticals with initial sales in each

“Our key ENERGY FIRST products, dermaPACE® and UltraMIST®, continue to show strong acceptance and growth due to their robust clinical and financial profiles and increasingly attractive reimbursement, driven by a shift in payor focus to evidence-based medicine in wound care. As our devices ship and our footprint widens, it has allowed the company to build a high degree of recurring usage revenue. This effort has been hampered over the past year as the company has also spent significant time and effort on fixing our accounting implementation that did not go as planned. Disruption from this process flow issue led to late filings, which led to our issues on the OTC and Pink Sheets. It also had a significant financial impact as it drew attention and resources away from growth. That is in the past, and as we sit today, we are now timely and current in our SEC filings, and the excessive outside costs to fix the problem have abated, lowering our break-even point. The company is now positioned to focus on profitable growth as we capture the opportunity in the wound care space,” stated Kevin Richardson, CEO.

Quarter Financial Results

Revenues for the quarter, starting April 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2022, came in at $3.9 million, an increase of $1 million or 33% when compared to the $ 2.9 million for the same period in 2021. The increased revenue was primarily driven by an increase in sales of the UltraMIST system. The company moved manufacturing from Georgia to Minnesota, which impacted the timing of international shipments resulting in a $100,000 reduction in international revenue year-over-year.

Gross margin increased to 72% from 64% as cost of revenue remained flat. The improvements were driven due to product mix and more efficient customer service and shipping.

Operating loss was $2 million compared to $4 million in the year prior. The improvement is due to an increase in gross income and a reduction in sales, marketing, and R&D expenses.

About SANUWAVE

SANUWAVE Health is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented, non-invasive and biological response-activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures.

SANUWAVE’s ENERGY FIRST wound care portfolio consists of regenerative medicine products and product candidates help restore the body’s normal healing processes. SANUWAVE applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, aesthetic/cosmetic, and cardiac/endovascular conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future business development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with the regulatory approval and marketing of the Company’s product candidates and products, unproven pre-clinical and clinical development activities, regulatory oversight, the Company’s ability to manage its capital resource issues, competition, and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) - USD ($) $ in Thousands 3 Months Ended 6 Months Ended Jun. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2021 Revenues: Total Revenue $ 3,882 $ 2,909 $ 7,077 $ 5,025 Cost of Revenues 1,096 1,048 1,986 2,103 Gross Margin 2,786 1,861 5,091 2,922 Operating Expenses: General and administrative 2,937 2,923 5,078 6,045 Selling and marketing 1,672 2,520 3,387 4,300 Research and development 171 272 337 626 Gain on sale of property and equipment, net -136 0 -690 0 Depreciation and amortization 210 192 386 391 Total Operating Expenses 4,854 5,907 8,498 11,362 Operating Loss -2,068 -4,046 -3,407 -8,440 Other Income (Expense): Interest expense -2,826 -1,437 -5,903 -2,559 Interest expense, related party -56 -48 -112 -95 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities 7,861 -591 11,343 44 Loss on issuance of debt 0 -2,484 -3,434 -2,484 Loss on extinguishment of debt -211 0 -211 0 Gain / (loss) on foreign currency exchange 2 -3 2 4 Other Income (Expense), net 4,770 -4,563 1,685 -5,090 Net Loss before Income Taxes 2,702 -8,609 -1,722 -13,530 Provision for Income Taxes 0 6 0 22 Net Income (loss) 2,702 -8,615 -1,722 -13,552 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Foreign currency translation adjustments 0 -3 0 -11 Total Comprehensive Income (Loss) $ 2,702 $ (8,618) $ (1,722) $ (13,563) Gain (loss) per Share: Basic (in dollars per share) $ 0.01 $ (0.02) $ 0 $ (0.03) Diluted (in dollars per share) $ 0 $ (0.02) $ 0 $ (0.03) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted Basic (in shares) 538,560,051 518,310,781 532,589,825 518,400,008 Diluted (in shares) 871,984,091 518,310,781 532,589,825 518,400,008 Accessory and Parts Revenue [Member]









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - USD ($) $ in Thousands Current Assets: Jun. 30, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Cash $ 1,484 $ 619 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0.8 million, respectively 1,749 2,415 Inventory 925 1,040 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,181 326 Total Current Assets 5,339 4,400 Property, Equipment and Other, net 535 1,118 Other Intangible Assets, net 5,489 5,841 Goodwill 7,260 7,260 Total Assets 18,623 18,619 Current Liabilities: Senior secured promissory note payable, in default 12,334 11,586 Convertible promissory notes payable, in default 6,523 11,601 Convertible promissory notes, related parties, in default 1,596 1,596 Short-term loans 1,484 0 Advances on future cash receipts 398 446 Accounts payable 7,083 7,644 Accrued expenses 5,900 4,394 Accrued employee compensation 4,264 4,247 Due under factoring agreement 1,792 1,737 Warrant liability 5,295 9,614 Current portion of SBA loans 272 158 Accrued interest 3,600 2,521 Accrued interest, related parties 402 289 Current portion of lease liabilities 185 268 Current portion of contract liabilities 64 48 Other 107 114 Total Current Liabilities 51,299 56,263 Non-current Liabilities SBA loans 761 875 Lease liabilities 40 118 Contract liabilities 295 293 Deferred tax liability 28 28 Total Non-current Liabilities 1,124 1,314 Total Liabilities 52,423 57,577 Commitments and Contingencies (Footnote 11) STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Preferred Stock, par value $0.001, 5,000,000 shares authorized; 6,175, 293, 90 and 8 shares designated Series A, Series B, Series C and Series D, respectively; no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 0 0 Common Stock, par value $0.001, 800,000,000 shares authorized; 529,293,205 and 481,619,621 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021, respectively 529 482 Additional Paid-in Capital 151,409 144,582 Accumulated Deficit -185,671 -183,949 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss -67 -73 Total Stockholders' Deficit -33,800 -38,958 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit $ 18,623 $ 18,619









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - USD ($) $ in Thousands 6 Months Ended Jun. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2021 Cash Flows - Operating Activities: Net income (loss) $ (1,722) $ (13,552) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities Amortization of intangibles 352 352 Depreciation 94 198 Bad debt expense 52 240 Income tax expense 0 22 Shares issued for services 888 0 Loss on extinguishment of debt 211 0 Gain on sale of property and equipment, net -541 0 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities -11,343 -44 Loss on issuance of debt 3,434 2,484 Amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue discount 1,304 719 Accrued interest 1,078 390 Interest payable, related parties 112 95 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable - trade 733 218 Inventory 115 521 Prepaid expenses -855 -191 Other assets 47 -83 Accounts payable -562 1,475 Accrued expenses 1,407 1,350 Accrued employee compensation 103 553 Contract liabilities -108 4 Net Cash Used by Operating Activities -5,201 -5,249 Cash Flows - Investing Activities Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 948 0 Purchase of property and equipment 0 -277 Net Cash Flows Used in Investing Activities 948 -277 Cash Flows - Financing Activities Proceeds from senior promissory notes 2,940 1,263 Proceeds from short term notes 2,130 1,033 Proceeds from factoring 55 1,038 Proceeds from warrant exercises 100 0 Payments of principal on finance leases -121 -94 Proceeds from related party advances 0 125 Net Cash Flows Provided by Financing Activities 5,104 3,365 Effect of Exchange Rates on Cash 14 -12 Net Change in Cash During Period 865 -2,173 Cash at Beginning of Period 619 2,437 Cash at End of Period 1,484 264 Supplemental Information: Cash paid for interest 2,045 1,434 Non-cash Investing and Financing Activities: Reclassification of warrant liability due to cashless warrant exercise 2,167 2,030 Warrants issued in conjunction with senior secured promissory note payable 2,654 0 Common shares issued in conjunction with senior secured promissory note payable 3,720 0 Embedded conversion option with issuances of convertible debt 0 2,740 Warrant issuance in conjunction with convertible debt $ 0 $ 758







