Novo Reports Q2 2022 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) reports its financial results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.



This news release should be read together with Novo’s management’s discussion and analysis (the “MD&A”) and condensed interim consolidated financial statements (the “Financial Statements”) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 (“H1 2022”) which are available under Novo’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The three-month period ended June 30, 2022 is referred to as “Q2 2022” in this news release.

Q2 2022 Highlights

Revenue of $29.7 million from the sale of 12,378 ounces of gold from the Company’s Beatons Creek gold project (the “ Beatons Creek Project ”) in Q2 2022 at an average realized price 1 of $2,400 / A$2,635 / US$1,880 per ounce, and revenue of $61.6 million from the sale of 25,742 ounces of gold in H1 2022 in line with revised guidance 2 and at an average realized price 1 of $2,394 / A$2,618 / US$1,883

Aggregate investment portfolio balance of $57.9 million 3 , which included Novo’s remaining 6.75 million shares of New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG) (“ New Found ”) with a fair value of $38.9 million ($5.77 per share) as at June 30, 2022

which is expected to be completed in late 2022 $0.4 million was invested in capital projects during Q2 2022, and $2.3 million was invested in capital projects in H1 2022

Production to pause at the Beatons Creek Project and the Golden Eagle processing facility (“Golden Eagle Plant”), with mining of the Oxide mineral resource ending in Q3 2022 followed by a phased wind-down of operational activities finishing by the end of October 20227

Financial Highlights

In thousands of CAD, For the three months ended For the six months ended except where noted June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Gold sold Oz Au 12,378 13,958 25,742 17,456 Average realized price1 $/oz 2,400 2,270 2,394 2,259 Average realized price1 AUD$/oz 2,635 2,401 2,618 2,348 Average realized price1 USD$/oz 1,880 1,849 1,883 1,811 Total revenue $ 29,685 31,704 61,560 39,422 Cost of goods sold $ (42,524 ) (31,704 ) (79,899 ) (39,422 ) General and exploration expenditure $ (14,904 ) (9,697 ) (22,943 ) (5,248 ) Other income, net $ 18,283 2,915 18,953 1,006 Finance items $ (7,157 ) (9,738 ) (7,220 ) (11,164 ) Income tax expense $ (2,198 ) - (2,198 ) - Net loss for the period after tax $ (18,815 ) (16,520 ) (31,747 ) (15,406 ) Basic and diluted profit / (loss) per common share $/share (0.08 ) (0.07 ) (0.13 ) (0.07 ) EBITDA1 $ (3,534 ) (3,099 ) (6,321 ) 2,862 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ (21,817 ) (6,014 ) (25,274 ) 1,856 Adjusted loss1 $ (37,098 ) (19,244 ) (50,700 ) (31,161 ) Adjusted loss per common share1 $/share (0.15 ) (0.08 ) (0.20 ) (0.13 ) Total cash costs1 $/oz 2,598 2,003 2,307 1,846 Total cash costs1 AUD$/oz 2,852 2,118 2,523 1,919 Total cash costs1 USD$/oz 2,035 1,631 1,815 1,481 AISC1 $/oz 3,198 2,604 2,930 2,771 AISC1 AUD$/oz 3,510 2,753 3,204 2,880 AISC1 USD$/oz 2,505 2,120 2,304 2,222

Novo generated revenue of $29.7 million in Q2 2022 from the sale of 12,378 ounces of gold at an average realized price1 of $2,400 / A$2,852 / US$1,880 per ounce, and $61.6 million in H1 2022 from the sale of 25,742 ounces of gold at an average realized price1 of $2,394 / A$2,523 / US$1,883 per ounce in Q2 2022.

398,830 tonnes of mineralized material were processed through the Golden Eagle Plant in Q2 2022 equating to an annual processing rate of approximately 1.6 million tonnes per annum, and 793,212 tonnes of mineralized material were processed in H1 2022.

Processed material had an average head grade of 1.02 g/t Au with average recovery of 93.5% resulting in 12,610 ounces of gold produced in Q2 2022, and an average head grade of 1.09 g/t Au with average recovery of 92.5% resulting in 25,988 ounces of gold produced8 in H1 2022.

The Company generated a net loss of $(18.8) million or $(0.08) per share in Q2 2022 and a net loss of $(31.7) million or $(0.13) per share in H1 2022.

EBITDA1 totaled $(3.5) million in Q2 2022 ($(6.3) million in H1 2022), and adjusted EBITDA1 totaled $(21.8) million in Q2 2022 ($(25.3) million in H1 2022).

Total cash costs1 were $2,598 / A$2,852 / US$2,035 in Q2 2022 ($2,307 / A$2,523 / US$ 1,815 in H1 2022), and AISC1 was $3,198 / A$3,510 / US$2,505 in Q2 2022 ($2,930 / A$3,204 / US$2,304 in H1 2022). Total cash costs1 and AISC1 are heavily influenced by the number of ounces of gold sold and are higher than anticipated due to, among other things, a lower production base than originally forecast.

Adjusted earnings (losses)1 were $(37.1) million or $(0.15) per share in Q2 2022 and $(50.7) million or $(0.20) per share in H1 2022. Adjustments to net earnings (losses) for the period include minor non-operational income, non-cash foreign exchange gains, and non-cash gains resulting from the movement in the fair value of certain marketable securities.

The Company is committed to aggressively advancing its highly prospective exploration portfolio and devoted $11.4 million to such efforts in H1 2022. In addition, the Company is advancing the Beatons Creek project Fresh feasibility study and incurred $4.6 million through H1 2022, with an expected completion date in Q4 20225.

Financial Position

In thousands of CAD, June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 except where noted $'000 $'000 $'000 Cash 74,737 32,345 40,494 Short-term investments 147 108 195 Working capital1 62,565 3,925 14,071 Credit Facility adjusted working capital (USD)1 96,025 23,332 25,089 Marketable securities1 57,905 156,209 18,770 Available liquidity1 144,225 102,868 59,623 Total assets 385,322 462,682 456,408 Current liabilities excluding current portion of financial liabilities 18,454 19,805 12,083 Non-current liabilities excluding non-current portion of financial liabilities 33,248 36,342 28,615 Financial liabilities (current and non-current) 74,781 75,608 86,271 Total liabilities 132,795 148,420 126,969 Shareholders' equity 252,527 314,262 329,439

The Company held cash and cash equivalents of $74.9 million as at June 30, 2022, with a working capital1 balance of $62.6 million. Tranche 1 settled for gross proceeds $68.9 million during Q2 2022. The Company’s remaining 6.75 million shares, which represent a 4.02% undiluted stake in New Found, were classified as a current financial asset as at June 30, 2022 pursuant to Tranche 2 sale plans which settled in August 2022 and provided Novo with additional gross proceeds of $57.0 million3.

During Q2 2022, Sumitomo Corporation of Tokyo, Japan elected to convert its interest under the farmin and joint venture arrangement (the “Agreement”) over the Company’s Egina project, and Novo elected to reimburse Sumitomo through the issuance of 3,382,550 common shares9 with a fair value of $3.2 million based on the Company’s closing price on April 21, 2022 of $0.96 as compared to Sumitomo’s aggregate funding of A$7.8 million (approximately $7.2 million) through April 21, 2022.

Tax payable of $1.5 million represents the estimated capital gains tax payable in Canada on Tranche 1 after application of Novo’s available Canadian tax losses. Deferred tax liabilities represent the Company’s estimate of capital gains tax payable on the fair value of the Company’s marketable securities. Approximately $6.4 million of this deferred tax liability relates to the capital gains tax payable on Tranche 2 and will be reclassified to tax payable during Q3 2022. The Company is in the process of determining its aggregate capital gains tax liability and intends to apply available tax losses in order to decrease any amount payable.

Sprott Resource Lending Corp. (“Sprott”), Novo’s senior secured lender, waived any event of default which was triggered by Novo’s recent operational pause at the Beatons Creek Project7 in anticipation of full repayment of the US$40 million (currently approximately C$51.1 million) senior secured credit facility (the “Sprott Facility”) subsequent to completion of Tranche 2. Repayment of the Sprott Facility was completed on August 12, 202210.

Outlook

The Company expects to produce 9 – 11 koz Au from the Beatons Creek Project in Q3 2022, with drawdown of inventory expected to add an additional 1 koz Au in Q4 2022 as Phase One Oxide operations at the Beatons Creek Project wind down through October 202211. This forecast is subject to the Company’s ability to manage the impact to operations from COVID-19.

Non-IFRS Measures



Certain non-IFRS measures have been included in this news release. The Company believes that these measures, in addition to measures prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), provide readers with an improved ability to evaluate its underlying performance and to compare it to information reported by other companies. The non-IFRS measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Average Realized Price

The Company uses the average realized price per ounce of gold sold to better understand the gold price and, once applicable, cash margin realized throughout a period.

Average realized price is calculated as revenue from contracts with customers plus treatment and refinery charges included in dore revenue less silver revenue divided by gold ounces sold.

The following table reconciles this non-IFRS measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure disclosed in the Financial Statements and MD&A.

In thousands of CAD, For the three months ended For the six months ended except where noted June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Revenue from contracts with customers $ 29,685 31,704 61,560 39,422 Treatment and refining charges $ 69 51 175 98 Less: Silver revenue (Note 17 of the Financial Statements) $ (43 ) (70 ) (97 ) (89 ) Gold revenue $ 29,711 31,685 61,638 39,431 Gold sold oz 12,378 13,958 25,742 17,456 Average realized price $/oz 2,400 2,270 2,394 2,259 Foreign exchange rate CAD:AUD 1.0976 1.0575 1.0935 1.0396 Average realized price AUD$/oz 2,635 2,401 2,618 2,348 Foreign exchange rate CAD:USD 0.7834 0.8144 0.7865 0.8019 Average realized price USD$/oz 1,880 1,849 1,883 1,811

Total Cash Costs

The Company reports total cash costs on a per gold ounce sold basis. In addition to measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, such as revenue, the Company believes this information can be used to evaluate its performance and ability to generate operating earnings and cash flow from its mining operations. The Company uses this metric to monitor operating cost performance.

Total cash costs include cost of sales such as mining, processing, mine general and administrative costs, royalties, selling costs, and changes in inventories less non-cash depreciation and depletion, write-down of inventories and site share-based payments where applicable, and silver revenue divided by gold ounces sold to arrive at total cash costs per ounce of gold sold.

The following table reconciles this non-IFRS measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure disclosed in the Financial Statements and MD&A.



In thousands of CAD, For the three months ended For the six months ended except where noted June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Gold sold Oz Au 12,378 13,958 25,742 17,456 Total cash cost reconciliation Cost of sales $ 42,524 31,704 79,899 39,422 Less: Depreciation and depletion* $ (10,322 ) (3,683 ) (20,404 ) (7,104 ) Less: Silver Revenue (Note 17 of the Financial Statements) $ (43 ) (70 ) (97 ) (89 ) Total cash costs $ 32,159 27,951 59,398 32,229 Cash costs per oz of gold sold $/oz 2,598 2,003 2,307 1,846 Foreign exchange rate CAD:AUD 1.0976 1.0575 1.0935 1.0396 Cash costs per oz of gold sold AUD$/oz 2,852 2,118 2,523 1,919 Foreign exchange rate CAD:USD 0.7834 0.8144 0.7865 0.8019 Cash costs per oz of gold sold USD$/oz 2,035 1,631 1,815 1,481

*Depreciation and depletion are reconciled to aggregate depreciation and depletion in the operating adjustments in the condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flows in the Financial Statements.

All-in Sustaining Costs

The Company believes that AISC more fully defines the total costs associated with producing gold. AISC is calculated based on the definitions published by the World Gold Council (“WGC”). The WGC is not a regulatory organization. The Company calculates AISC as the sum of total cash costs (as described above), sustaining capital expenditures (excluding significant projects considered expansionary in nature), accretion on decommissioning and restoration provisions, treatment and refinery charges, payments on lease obligations, site share-based payments where applicable, and corporate administrative costs less any share-based payments directly attributable to exploration and non-operating payments on lease obligations, all divided by gold ounces sold during the period to arrive at a per ounce amount.

Other companies may calculate this measure differently as a result of differences in underlying principles and policies applied. Differences may also arise due to a different definition of sustaining versus expansion capital.

The following table reconciles this non-IFRS measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure disclosed in the Financial Statements and MD&A.



In thousands of CAD, For the three months ended For the six months ended except where noted June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Gold sold Oz Au 12,378 13,958 25,742 17,456 All-in sustaining cost reconciliation Total cash costs $ 32,159 27,951 59,398 32,229 Sustaining capital expenditures $ 807 - 2,693 - Accretion on rehabilitation provision (Note 21 of the Financial Statements) $ 218 113 363 182 Treatment and refinery charges $ 69 51 175 98 Payments on lease obligations (Note 13 of the Financial Statements) $ 2,895 2,698 5,681 4,905 Less: non-operating payments on lease obligations* $ (119 ) (156 ) (231 ) (310 ) Site share-based compensation $ - - - - Corporate administrative costs (Note 19 of the Financial Statements) $ 3,553 7,409 7,554 15,052 Less: exploration share-based payments** $ - (1,724 ) (213 ) (3,792 ) Total all-in sustaining costs $ 39,582 36,342 75,420 48,364 AISC per oz of gold sold $/oz 3,198 2,604 2,930 2,771 Foreign exchange rate CAD:AUD 1.0976 1.0575 1.0935 1.0396 AISC per oz of gold sold AUD$/oz 3,510 2,753 3,204 2,880 Foreign exchange rate CAD:USD 0.7834 0.8144 0.7865 0.8019 AISC per oz of gold sold USD$/oz 2,505 2,120 2,304 2,222

*The non-operating payments on lease obligations adjustment includes lease amounts which are not directly related to the Company’s operations at the Beatons Creek Project. This figure is not separately disclosed in the Financial Statements.

**Share-based payment expenses directly attributable to the Company’s exploration staff are excluded from the calculation of AISC. This figure is not separately disclosed in the Financial Statements and is a subset of the share-based payments expense outlined in Note 19 of the Financial Statements.

EBITDA

The Company uses EBITDA to better understand its ability to generate liquidity by producing operating cash flow to fund working capital needs, service debt obligations, and fund capital expenditures.

EBITDA is defined as net earnings before interest and finance expense/income, current and deferred income tax expenses and depreciation and depletion. EBITDA is also adjusted for non-recurring transactions such as the change in fair value of derivative instruments, foreign exchanges gains and losses, gains and losses on the disposal of assets, impairment, and other income.

The following table reconciles this non-IFRS measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure disclosed in the Financial Statements and MD&A.

In thousands of CAD, For the three months ended For the six months ended except where noted June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Net (loss) / profit for the period (18,815 ) (16,520 ) (31,747 ) (15,406 ) Interest and finance expense 7,340 9,750 7,413 11,184 Interest and finance income (183 ) (12 ) (193 ) (20 ) Current income tax expense / (income) (2,198 ) - (2,198 ) - Deferred income tax expense - - - - Depreciation and depletion* 10,322 3,683 20,404 7,104 EBITDA (3,534 ) (3,099 ) (6,321 ) 2,862 Other (income) / expenses (Note 22 of the Financial Statements) (18,283 ) (2,915 ) (18,953 ) (1,006 ) Adjusted EBITDA (21,817 ) (6,014 ) (25,274 ) 1,856

*Depreciation and depletion is reconciled to aggregate depreciation and depletion in the operating adjustments in the consolidated statements of cash flows in the Financial Statements.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share

The Company uses adjusted earnings and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share to measure its underlying operating and financial performance.

Adjusted earnings are defined as net earnings adjusted to exclude specific items that are significant, but not reflective of the Company’s underlying operations, including: foreign exchange (gain) loss, (gain) loss on financial instruments at fair value, impairment, and non-recurring gains and losses on treatment of marketable securities, sale of exploration and evaluation assets, and associated tax impacts. Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share are calculated using the weighted average number of shares outstanding under the basic and diluted method of earnings per share as determined under IFRS.

The following table reconciles this non-IFRS measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure disclosed in the Financial Statements and MD&A.

In thousands of CAD, For the three months ended For the six months ended except where noted June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 248,541,466 236,525,772 248,293,389 233,849,893 Adjusted earnings and adjusted basic earnings per share reconciliation Net loss for the period $ (18,815 ) (16,520 ) (31,747 ) (15,406 ) Adjusted for: Other income (Note 22 of the Financial Statements) $ (18,283 ) (2,915 ) (18,953 ) (1,006 ) Profit on disposal of exploration asset $ - 191 - (14,749 ) Adjusted earnings $ (37,098 ) (19,244 ) (50,700 ) (31,161 ) Adjusted basic earnings per share $/share (0.15 ) (0.08 ) (0.20 ) (0.13 )

Available Liquidity

The Company believes that available liquidity provides an accurate measure of the Company’s ability to liquidate assets in order to satisfy its liabilities. The Company uses this metric to help monitor its risk profile.

Available liquidity includes cash, short-term investments, and assets which are readily saleable within the next 12 months, including gold in circuit and stockpiles, receivables, marketable securities (to the extent that an established market exists for such marketable securities, they are free of any long-term trading restrictions, and sufficient historical volume exists to liquidate holdings within 12 months), and gold specimens. The market value of certain marketable securities has been used in the calculation of available liquidity which may not reconcile to the accounting treatment of such marketable securities. Refer to the MD&A and Notes 6 and 11 of the Financial Statements.

The following table reconciles this non-IFRS measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure disclosed in the Financial Statements and MD&A.

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 $'000 $'000 Cash 74,737 32,345 Short-term investments 147 108 Gold in circuit 1,013 788 Stockpiles 6,569 4,732 Receivables 4,418 6,127 Marketable securities 40,987 58,691 Financial asset 16,281 - Gold specimens 73 77 Available liquidity 144,225 102,868

June 30, 2022 # of shares Share price Foreign exchange Adjusted value

$'000 Kalamazoo Resources Limited Ordinary Shares 10,000,000 $ 0.16 0.889 1,422 GBM Resources Ltd Ordinary Shares 11,363,637 $ 0.06 0.889 617 New Found Gold Corp Common Shares * 6,750,000 $ 5.77 1 38,948 40,987





December 31, 2021 # of shares Share price Foreign exchange Adjusted value

$'000 Kalamazoo Resources Limited Ordinary Shares 10,000,000 $ 0.38 0.942 3,579 GBM Resources Ltd Ordinary Shares 11,363,637 $ 0.12 0.942 1,232 New Found Gold Corp Common Shares * 6,000,000 $ 8.98 1 53,880 58,691

*The December 31, 2021 figure represents the number of free-trading New Found common shares. The June 30, 2022 figure represents the Company's remaining New Found shares which were committed to be sold pursuant to Tranche 2 which completed on August 5, 2022.

Working Capital

Working capital is defined as current assets less current liabilities and is used to monitor the Company’s liquidity.

The following table reconciles this non-IFRS measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure disclosed in the Financial Statements and MD&A.

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 $'000 $'000 Current assets 148,388 49,385 Current liabilities 85,823 45,460 Working capital 62,565 3,925

Sprott Facility Adjusted Working Capital

Sprott Facility adjusted working capital is a derivation of working capital with a series of adjustments as permitted pursuant to the Sprott Facility. The Company uses Sprott Facility adjusted working capital to monitor its compliance against certain covenants within the Sprott Facility.

The following table reconciles this non-IFRS measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure disclosed in the Financial Statements and MD&A.

In thousands of CAD, except where noted



June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 $'000 $'000 Working capital $ 62,565 3,925 Credit Facility (current) $ 51,544 6,339 Lease liabilities (current) $ 7,987 12,453 Sumitomo funding liability $ - 5,780 Sumitomo written call option $ - 1,083 Sprott Facility working capital $ 122,096 29,580 Foreign exchange rate CAD:USD 0.7865 0.7888 Sprott Facility working capital USD$ 96,029 23,332

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT



The decision by the Company to produce at the Beatons Creek Project was not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and, as a result, there is an increased uncertainty of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals or the cost of such recovery, including increased risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit. Production has not achieved forecast to date. Historically, such projects have a much higher risk of economic and technical failure. There is no guarantee that anticipated production costs will be achieved. Failure to achieve the anticipated production costs would have a material adverse impact on the Company’s cash flow and future profitability.

The Company cautions that its declaration of commercial production effective October 1, 202112 only indicates that the Beatons Creek project was operating at anticipated and sustainable levels and it does not indicate that economic results will be realized.

QP STATEMENT

Dr. Quinton Hennigh (P.Geo.) is the qualified person, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release. Dr. Hennigh is the non-executive co-chairman and a director of Novo.

ABOUT NOVO

Novo operates its flagship Beatons Creek Project while exploring and developing its prospective land package covering approximately 11,000 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition to the Company’s primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com.

Forward-looking information

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation) including, without limitation, that the Beatons Creek Project feasibility study is expected to be completed in Q4 2022, that mining of the Oxide mineral resource is expected to end in Q3 2022 followed by a phased wind-down of operational activities finishing by the end of October 2022, and the production forecast for the remainder of 2022. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the resource industry and the risk factors identified in the MD&A which is available under Novo’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, Novo assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If Novo updates any forward-looking statement(s), no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

