Guaranteed Auto Protection (GAP) Insurance Market to Generate $8.0 Billion By 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global guaranteed auto protection (gap) insurance market garnered $3.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $8.0 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF - 365 Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7781

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $3.2 billion Market Size in 2031 $8.0 billion CAGR 9.9% No. of Pages in Report 365 Segments Covered Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Increase in need for protection against borrowers' unforeseen losses among self-financing companies and vehicle leasing companies Rise in the consciousness of theft claims for motor merchants and fleet owners



Opportunities Increase in focus on working with current vehicle insurance companies Adopting comprehensive insurance with the addition of GAP insurance Restraints Lack of awareness of the advantages of guaranteed GAP insurance Decline in new policy sales volumes Fierce competition

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global gap insurance market, owing to implementation of the global lockdown that resulted to economic slowdown, unpredictability in global financial sectors, and highly volatile market.

In addition, slump in the automobile industry has affected the sales of GAP insurance in 2020, thereby reducing the revenue to a great extent.

Moreover, many gap insurance firms adopted digitalization in their business for maintain smooth communication with their clients. This factor has helped in the growth of the GAP insurance market during the global health crisis. Also, the market has a huge scope to gather exponential growth post-pandemic.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global gap insurance market based on type, application, distribution channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7781

Based on type, the finance GAP insurance segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global gap insurance market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the return-to-value GAP insurance segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the passenger vehicle segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global gap insurance market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the commercial vehicle segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on distribution channel, the agents & brokers segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the direct response segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market share. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the GAP Insurance Market:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7781?reqfor=covid

Leading market players of the global gap insurance market analyzed in the research include Admiral Group Plc, Allianz, Allstate Insurance Company, American Family Insurance, Aviva, AXA, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Chubb, Direct Gap, Kemper Corporation, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, Majesco, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, Progressive Casualty Insurance Company, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, The Travelers Idemnity Company, and Zurich.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the GAP insurance market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing GAP insurance market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in GAP insurance market overview.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the GAP insurance market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities and GAP insurance market share.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as GAP insurance market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Guaranteed Auto Protection (GAP) Insurance Market Key Segments:

By Type:

Return-to-Invoice GAP Insurance

Finance GAP Insurance

Vehicle Replacement GAP Insurance

Return-to-Value GAP Insurance

Others

By Application:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Distribution Channel:

Agents & Brokers

Direct Response

Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Netherlands Belgium Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Indonesia Thailand Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report titles for your reference, considering Impact of COVID-19 over this market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market”.

Trending Reports in BFSI Sector (Book Now with 10% Discount + COVID-19 Scenario):

Motor Vehicle Liability Insurance Market By Mode (Offline and Online), Distribution Channel (Independent Agents/Brokers, Direct Response, Banks, and Others), Vehicle Age (New Vehicle and Used Vehicle), and Application (Personal and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Travel Insurance Market By Coverage Type (Single-Trip Travel Insurance and Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance), Distribution Channel (Insurance Intermediaries, Insurance Companies, Banks, Insurance Brokers, and Insurance Aggregators), and End User (Senior Citizens, Education Travelers, Business Travelers, Family Travelers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Commercial Insurance Market By Type (Commercial Motor Insurance, Commercial, Property Insurance, Liability Insurance, Marine Insurance, and Others), Distribution Channel (Agents & Brokers, Direct Response, and Others) Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Medium-Sized Enterprises, and Small-Sized Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, Construction, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



Contact: