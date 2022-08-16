Mydecine Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022

| Source: Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. Mydecine Innovations Group Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA

DENVER, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group (NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) ("Mydecine" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health and addiction disorders, today reported financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Net Loss: The net loss attributable to common stockholders was $8.09 million, from operations, or a basic and diluted loss per share of $(1.31). For the same period in 2021, loss from operations was $13.53 million, or a basic and diluted loss per share attributable to common stockholders of ($3.04) and which included a $4.2 million impairment charge and a loss of $103,285 from discontinued operations,

Cash Position: The Company had $324,146 in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2022.



CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS    - UNAUDITED.
         
  Three-months ended
June 30,		 Six-months ended
June 30,
 Note2022  2021
(Restated)		  2022  2021
(Restated)		 
  $  $  $  $ 
         
Sales -  -  -  - 
Cost of goods sold -  -  -  - 
Gross margin -  -  -  - 
         
Expenses        
Finance cost 6,7238,464  27,960  459,663  123,697 
Corporate development 13,594  428,203  141,474  2,427,138 
Depreciation and amortization 5,834,301  37,663  94,573  79,195 
Consulting fees 703,895  1,193,840  2,127,768  2,217,495 
Director and management fees12120,284  341,632  230,856  832,508 
Foreign exchange loss (gain) (53,964) 97,293  (25,776) 319,668 
Insurance 289,529  153,223  548,874  153,223 
Office and miscellaneous 22,541  (115,467) 240,523  220,899 
Professional fees 385,479  697,414  992,633  1,350,469 
Regulatory filing fee -  12,276  -  177,912 
Research and development 652,486  1,091,920  1,702,011  1,322,130 
Property taxes
 -  -  -  - 
Salaries12 737,196  234,331  1,375,242  234,331 
Share-based payments -  -  -  - 
Total expenses 3,143,805  4,454,160  7,887,841  9,458,665 
         
Other income (expenses)        
Change in fair value of derivative liabilities631,760  249,549  (261,690) 221.893 
Impairment of investment in associate -  (4,169,616) -  (4,169,616)
Consideration paid in excess of identifiable assets -  -  -  - 
Rental income -  32,310  -  32,307
 
Gain (loss) on settlement of debt -  -  -  (2,319)
Total other income (expenses) 631,760  3,887,757  261,690  (3,917,735)
         
Loss from continuing operations (2,512,045) (8,341,947) (8,149,531) (13,376,400)
         
Loss from discontinued operations1-  18,788  -  (103,285)
         
Foreign currency translation adjustment 61,561  (24,830) 61,561  (48,628)
         
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period (2,450,484) (8,347,989) (8,087,970) (13,528,313)
         
Net loss per share – Basic and diluted from continuing operations (0.35) (1.75) (1.31) (3.04)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding – Basic and diluted 7,142,532  4,744,805  6,217,942  4,440,487 



CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION    - UNAUDITED.
 
As at,NoteJune 30, 2022
$		 December 31,
2021
(Audited)
$		 
Current assets   
Cash 324,146 1,495,311 
Rent and other receivable - 3,856 
Inventory - - 
Sales tax receivable 257,338 201,000 
Prepaids and deposits43,742,147 3,521,125 
Total current assets 4,323,632 5,221,352 
Non-current assets   
Prepaids and deposits41,504,484 1,793,894 
Right-of-use asset8- 130,546 
Property and equipment, net5362,815 434,910 
Total assets 6,190,930 7,580,702 
Current liabilities   
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 3.252,719 1,587,238 
Notes payable787,916  - 
Derivative liabilities979,660 1,280,294 
Lease liability – current portion8- 79,728 
Total current liabilities 3,420,295 2,947,260 
Non-current liabilities   
Convertible debentures, net64,797,009 4,354,302 
Long-term portion of lease liability8- 67,821 
Total liabilities 8,217,304 7,369,383 
Shareholders’ equity    
Share capital10113,908,425 107,662,388 
Contributed surplus1016,994,081 17,288,315 
Equity portion of convertible debentures10175,756 175,756 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss 61,561 - 
Deficit (133,166,197)(124,915.140)
Total shareholders’ equity  (2,026,374)211,319 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity  6,190,930 7,580,702 


For more information, please review the Company’s filed financial statements and management discussion on the SEDAR site.

About Mydecine Innovations Group

Mydecine Innovations Group™ (NEO:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE:0NFA) is a biotechnology company developing innovative first- and-second-generation novel therapeutics for the treatment of mental health and addiction using world-class technology and drug development infrastructure. Mydecine was founded in 2020 to address a significant unmet need and lack of innovation in the mental health and therapeutic treatment environments. Our global team is dedicated to efficiently developing new therapeutics to treat PTSD, depression, anxiety, addiction and other mental health disorders. The Mydecine business model combines clinical trials and data outcome, technology, and scientific and regulatory expertise with a focus on psychedelic therapy, as well as other novel, non-psychedelic molecules with therapeutic potential. By collaborating with some of the world’s foremost authorities, Mydecine aims to responsibly fast-track the development of new medicines to provide patients suffering from mental health disorders with safe and more effective treatment options. Mydecine Innovations Group is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA, with international offices in Leiden, Netherlands.

Learn more at: https://www.mydecine.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

For more information, please contact:
Media Contact
Damon Michaels, Chief Operating Officer pr@mydecineinc.com

Investor Relations
Damon Michaels, Chief Operating Officer contact@mydecineinc.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors:
Joshua Bartch, Chief Executive Officer contact@mydecineinc.com

For further information about Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc., please visit the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or visit the Company’s website at www.mydecine.com.

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws regarding the Company and its business, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management’s current expectations and assumptions. Often but not always, forward- looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “expect”, “intends”, “anticipated”, “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.

Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, without limitation, risks regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the availability and continuity of financing, the ability of the Company to adequately protect and enforce its intellectual property, the Company's ability to bring its products to commercial production, continued growth of the global adaptive pathway medicine, natural health products and digital health industries, and the risks presented by the highly regulated and competitive market concerning the development, production, sale and use of the Company's products. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required under applicable securities legislation.