CARBO VP Energy, Max Nikolaev, Wins Executive of the Year Stevie® Award in 2022 International Business Awards®

HOUSTON, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CARBO's Max Nikolaev was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Executive of the Year category in The 19th Annual International Business Awards® today.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide — public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small — are eligible to submit nominations. The 2022 IBAs received entries from organizations in 67 nations and territories.

Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel, in London, England, on Saturday, Oct. 15 — the first live IBA awards ceremony since 2019.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Executive of the Year, among others. This year's competition also featured a number of new categories to recognize organizations' and individuals' achievements in social media and thought leadership.

Nikolaev joined CARBO, a leading provider of market-leading technologies to create engineered production enhancements solutions that help E&P operators to design, build and optimize the frac, as the Vice President, Energy in 2020 after working for 15 years for Schlumberger. Nikolaev has a MSc in Petroleum Engineering, MSc in People Management and has a Global Executive MBA from TRIUM (a joint program between New York Stern Business School, London School of Economics, and HEC in Paris).

"Max Nikolaev's customer centricity, thoughtful leadership, and focus on innovation & digitalization are necessary ingredients for success and sustainability in the VUCA environment." Max Nikolaev has achieved "impressive accomplishments especially growing revenue with minimal headcount growth," the Stevie Judging Panel said.

"Max Nikolaev's has been an exceptional business leader for CARBO's Oil & Gas market segment. Max's knowledge of the market coupled with his outstanding business acumen has created a bright future for CARBO's Oil & Gas product line," said Cory R. Mayo, CEO.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 300 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.

"We're thrilled that we're able to return to celebrating Stevie winners in person this year," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "This year's class of honorees are as innovative, adventuresome, persistent, and successful as we've ever had. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our 15 October awards banquet in London."

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About CARBO

CARBO® is a global technology company that provides products and services to several markets, including oil and gas, industrial, agricultural, and environmental markets to enhance value for its clients.

CARBO Oilfield & Technologies is a leading provider of market-leading technologies to create engineered production enhancements solutions that help E&P operators to design, build and optimize the frac — increasing well production and estimated ultimate recovery, and lower finding and development cost per barrel of oil equivalent.

For more information, please visit www.carboceramics.com or contact Danielle Rockwell at danielle.rockwell@carboceramics.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

Related Images











Image 1: GOLD Award









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment