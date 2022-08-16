Iconic Management Set to Launch Iconic FX in the Near Future

ENGLAND AND WALES, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Japanese retail foreign exchange broker Iconic will soon launch its new social trading service IconicFx, which has been delayed several times.

Recently, Iconic sent a notice to owners of individual accounts saying that the company is preparing to migrate accounts to IconicFx on Monday, July 11, 2022.

IconicFx’s log-in method, trading interface design and some other features are said to have changed.

IconicFx is a social trading network through which traders can follow signal providers to carry on transactions. IconicFx has no minimum deposit requirement, but traders must ensure their account balance meets the margin requirements of the transactions they are working on.

IconicFx customers can protect their account balances by changing certain settings.

Iconic said IconicFx wouldinitially offer 100 signal providers selected through strict criteria. Traders can track several signal providers,including manual traders and automatic programs.

Company: Iconic Management Services Limited

