Kyivstar to Provide National Digital Health Service for Ukraine





Kyivstar to bring Digital Health Services to All Ukrainians, both home and abroad,

as part of its commitment to the rebuilding of the country

Amsterdam, 16 August 2022: VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and services, today announces that its subsidiary in Ukraine, Kyivstar, is to launch a national digital health service and make it available to all Ukrainians as part of the country’s Digital Ukraine strategy.

Kyivstar, Ukraine’s largest digital operator with 24.8 million mobile subscribers and over 1.2 million home internet subscribers as of June 2022, has acquired a controlling stake in Helsi Ukraine, the country’s largest medical information system and leading digital healthcare provider.

The strategic investment is part Kyivstar’s commitment to the rebuilding of Ukraine and will enable the company to scale up eHealth service at the national level to make it available to every Ukrainian. It follows the company’s investment in the expansion of the 4G network in Ukraine that has seen 3,500 towns in 19 rural area receive 4G access. The new digital health service will bring together the expertise of Kyivstar in providing world-class digital services powered by high-quality converged connectivity , with Helsi’s experience in digital healthcare for patients. The service will be available to the entire population of Ukraine, including the 6.4 million refugees who have had to leave Ukraine1 and the estimated 8 million people who are internally displaced2.

“Like communications, healthcare is an essential humanitarian service that must be available to all. For the people of Ukraine today, as they live though immense suffering during this humanitarian disaster, it is more important than ever to have an access to healthcare information and medical services,” states Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of VEON Group. “Our digital operator strategy that we implement across all of our subsidiaries globally, centres around investing in and developing services that improve our customers’ lives, be that through education, healthcare, fintech, e-commerce or other services. In Ukraine, healthcare is an absolute priority and we are proud to make this vital service available together with Helsi as a part of our commitment to the rebuilding of the country.”

"By signing the agreement with Helsi we see great potential to take a leadership in the role eHealth industry. Kyivstar is planning to expand its business and invest in the next three years in the development of digital eco-systems for the health of Ukrainians, developing new products, enhancing critical infrastructure and creating new jobs," stated Alexander Komarov, CEO, Kyivstar.

Helsi is the largest medical information system and leading digital health care provider in Ukraine. The company has been in the market for six years, has over 23 million patients and is known as a provider of SaaS solutions for medical information system for 1,300 state and private clinics. The mobile service now has more than 4 million users and the number of bookings and is used by more 49,000 doctors throughout Ukraine

“This partnership will make it possible to provide the patient and doctor with new electronic services faster. In the synergy of two Ukrainian projects, we see a social mission - to ensure access to health for all Ukrainians, including those who have been forced to leave their homes," explains Yevhen Donets, CEO of Helsi.

A user-friendly electronic medical system now makes it possible to book an online telemedicine visit, receive an online telemedicine consultation, obtain an electronic prescription and apply for medication remotely. The new digital health service will also enable the preparation of treatment plans, maintenance of patient medical records, and integration with pharmacy chains and laboratories.

About Kyivstar:

Kyivstar is the largest digital operator in Ukraine with 24.8 million mobile subscribers and over 1.2 million home internet subscribers as of June 2022. The company provides services based on a wide range of mobile and fixed-line technologies, including 4G. The company provides the highest average speed of mobile data transmission among Ukrainian mobile operators, which was confirmed by the Speedtest by Ookla. The company's customers have access to mobile, fixed-line and Internet capabilities, convergent solutions as well as innovative services such as Big Data, IoT, Cloud solutions, mobile financial services, digital TV and others. Kyivstar's shareholder is the international VEON Group, headquartered in the Netherlands. The Group's shares are listed on the NASDAQ (New York) and Euronext (Amsterdam) stock exchanges. Kyivstar has been present in Ukraine for 24 years and is ranked as the biggest telecom taxpayer, best employer and socially responsible company.

More information: pr@kyivstar.net, www.kyivstar.ua

About Helsi:

Helsi.me is a service for registration of medical services and secure storage of medical data. The service allows patients to quickly and conveniently make appointments with doctors, book diagnostics, tests and vaccinations, and order medicines. Hospitals can participate in the reform of the Ministry of Health and streamline the work of clinics. More than 2.5 million patients book appointments each month through the Helsi.me website and app. The system is used by more than 1,300 healthcare institutions and 49,000 doctors throughout Ukraine. For more information: https://helsi.me/

More information: https://helsi.me/

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to over 200 million customers. Operating across seven countries that are home to 8% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON is listed on NASDAQ and Euronext.

For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com

Disclaimer

This release contains “forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, VEON’s commercial partnerships in Ukraine. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Information

Group Communications Director

Marina Levina

PR@veon.com

Julian Tanner

Julian.tanner@tuvapartners.com



