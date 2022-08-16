B Share Closure of Offer for Subscription

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc

Closure of Offer for Subscription

16 August 2022

SENECA GROWTH CAPITAL VCT PLC

The Directors of Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc announce that the Offer that opened on 29 October 2021 for subscription for B shares to raise, in aggregate, up to £10 million with an over-allotment facility of up to a further £10 million (before issue costs) (the "Offer") will close for new applications at noon on Thursday 18 August 2022.

The revised deadlines for the receipt of application forms for investment and the closing date for the current Offer are as follows:

application forms with cleared funds must arrive by no later than noon on Thursday 18 August 2022, for final allotment under the current Offer on Monday 22 August 2022 after which the Offer will close.





An application form for the Offer is available on the Company's website: https://senecavct.co.uk/current-offer/ and at https://seneca.nevilleregistrars.co.uk/.

The next B share offer for subscription will be launched shortly thereafter, so please contact us for further information or visit https://senecavct.co.uk/current-offer/ to find the relevant offer documents for the 2022/2023 offer once launched.

For further information, please contact:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com

Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at richard.manley@senecapartners.co.uk

Any enquiries in respect of the Offer should be directed to:

Siobhan Pycroft

Seneca Partners Limited

01942 295 981

Siobhan.Pycroft@senecapartners.co.uk