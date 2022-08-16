Proactive news headlines including Nexus Minerals, Chase Mining Corporation, Emyria Ltd and Horizon Minerals

Sydney, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Nexus Minerals Ltd (ASX:NXM) is a well-funded resource company with a portfolio of gold projects in Western Australia and a well-credentialed board, assisted by an experienced management team. Click here

Chase Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:CML) continues to progress the agreement to acquire Green Critical Minerals Pty Limited (GCM) which holds rights to acquire up to 80% of the McIntosh Graphite Project, Australia's third-largest ASX-listed graphite project. Click here

Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) is set to commence a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of its Ultra-Pure Cannabidiol (CBD) candidate, EMD-RX5, for the treatment of psychological distress after receiving approval from the Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC). Click here

Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) has fielded high-grade gold from its first phase of exploration drilling at the new Monument gold prospect, within the Greater Boorara – Cannon gold project in Western Australia. Click here

Kingston Resources Ltd (ASX:KSN) has intersected more broad zones of shallow high-grade base metal and gold from drilling targeting the Southern Ore Zone (SOZ) at its Mineral Hill Mine Project in New South Wales. Click here

Qmines Ltd (ASX:QML) has demonstrated significant regional potential through data mining of historic information at its flagship Mt Chalmers Copper-Gold Project, 17 kilometres northeast of Rockhampton, Queensland. Click here

Provaris Energy Ltd (ASX:PV1) has demonstrated the technical and commercial viability of the HyEnergy ® Export project with the submission of a feasibility study to the Western Australian Government and project partners – Province Resources and Total Eren – for final review. Click here

Gascoyne Resources Ltd (ASX:GCY) has found a substantial new high-grade lode system on the immediate western flank of its new Gilbey's North prospect, less than 1 kilometre from the 2.5-million-tonne Dalgaranga Gold Project processing plant in WA. Click here

Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) has discovered a swarm of spodumene-bearing pegmatites 500 metres to the west of the Colina Prospect of the Salinas Lithium Project in Brazil, confirming the high potential of the area with a broad interception of 18.75 metres of spodumene in drill hole SADD033. Click here

Prescient Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:PTX) has entered into a five-year manufacturing services agreement with specialist cell therapy manufacturer, Q-Gen Cell Therapeutics, to produce its OmniCAR cell lines for upcoming clinical trials, with initial work now commenced. Click here

Noxopharm Ltd (ASX:NOX) and the University of New South Wales (UNSW) will present research from their ChromaTM pancreatic cancer program to an international audience, having been selected to feature at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Special Conference on Pancreatic Cancer. Click here

Cobre Ltd (ASX:CBE) has struck another intersection of copper mineralisation during its ongoing drill program on Kalahari Metals Ltd’s Ngami Copper Project (NCP) licences. Click here

Elementos Ltd (ASX:ELT, OTC:ELTLF) is having some good luck at the Oropesa Tin Project in Spain, with infill drilling intersecting more tin mineralisation. Click here

Nexus Minerals Ltd (ASX:NXM) has fielded another set of very broad gold intersections from the Crusader-Templar prospect of the Wallbrook Gold Project in Western Australia, outlining a 1.6-kilometre mineralised corridor at the project. Click here

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd in conjunction with subsidiary Lympo and in partnership with Play Magnus Group (OTCQX:PMGMF) (PMG) is developing Anichess, a blockchain-based chess game with a play-and-earn ecosystem due to launch in 2023. Click here

