Financial Calendar 2023

Jyske Bank anticipates releasing the following financial statements in 2023:

Announcement of the 2022 results 21 February Annual report 2022 21 February Risk Management Report 2022 21 February Interim report for the first quarter of 2023 2 May Interim report for the first half of 2023 15 August Interim report for the first nine months of 2023 31 October

Jyske Bank’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday, 21 March 2023. Items to be included on the agenda

must be submitted in writing to the Jyske Bank management by 6 February 2023.

Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact person: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, +45 89 89 64 44

