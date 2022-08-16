Juva Life Launches Revised JuLi Registry, Showcases Cannabis and CBD Brands to Track Effects on Cannabis Patients

Life Science Research and Vertically Integrated California Cultivator Creates Global Research Registry to Better Understand Clinical Effects of Cannabis



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juva Life Inc. (CSE: JUVA) (OTCQB: JUVAF) (FRANKFURT: 4VV) (“Juva Life,” “Juva” or the “Company”), a life science company with both pharmaceutical research and development and consumer-facing operations in cannabis production and distribution, today announced their newly revised WCG IRB-approved cannabis patient registry, renamed to the JuLi Registry (“The Registry”).



The JuLi Registry is a WCG IRB -approved multi-year study conducted through Juva Life’s cannabis research division. The Registry, listed on clinicaltrials.gov, is aimed at amassing one of the world’s largest data sets of real-world clinical evidence on the potential health benefits of cannabis. It enjoys participation from best-in-class cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD) brands, and includes products from CannaCraft, dosist, LEVEL, San Benito Hemp Company, Sunderstorm, and WYLD.

Once completed, Juva will have one of the largest data sets of its kind and will be able to leverage the findings in both its nutraceutical wellness, drug development and clinical programs. This real-world observational data, overseen by physicians and other clinicians, will be presented to various regulatory bodies to show the potential therapeutic benefits of cannabis and hemp-derived compounds.

“The Juli Registry will amass one of the largest repositories of real-world data of its kind, tracking the medicinal effects of cannabis use, which few companies globally are seeking to create,” said Doug Chloupek, CEO and Founder of Juva. “Thanks to the participation of our world-class brands, cannabis patients nationwide can track the effectiveness of a broad selection of curated products which may help individual participants and researchers better understand clinical benefits from specific products and dosing schedules. The data we collect is kept confidential, and this study is crucial in understanding the medicinal benefits of cannabis-based products through real-world data gathering.”

“The cannabis plant has such remarkable therapeutic promise. Yet research has been stymied for decades by federal restrictions,” says Tiffany Devitt, Chief of Regulatory Affairs for CannaCraft. “We're thrilled that Juva is taking the initiative to creatively work around restrictions and essentially crowd-sourcing data from the millions of people using this long-standing herbal remedy.”

“Since inception, dosist has been a pioneer in the study of cannabinoids and their positive clinical effect for consumers,” stated Jason DeLand, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of dosist. “Precise dosage, exact formulations and maximum bioavailability are paramount to creating a consistent, repeatable experience that engenders consumer trust, and we applaud Juva's efforts to further confirm and elevate the targeted usage and wellness benefits of this amazing plant.”



“Cannabinoids have a myriad of therapeutic properties, and we’re just starting to define their positive impact on human health,” said LEVEL Founder and CEO Chris Emerson, PhD. “At LEVEL, we’re dedicated to conducting research, pushing the scientific boundaries, and driving consumer education about cannabinoids, which facilitates our unique approach to developing innovative cannabis products. Leveraging real-world clinical evidence on the potential health benefits of cannabis will shape the future of the industry, and LEVEL is excited to participate in this important work.”

“We find it our duty to help showcase what this amazing plant is really capable of,” says Matthew Mielczarek, CEO and Co-Founder of San Benito Hemp Company. “The cannabis plant has so many uses, we have only begun to scratch the surface of its medicinal qualities. We are extremely excited to be working with Juva on this groundbreaking study that will not only enlighten all of our understandings of the cannabis plant but help guide us for future growth.”

“At Sunderstorm, wellness has been the foundation of everything we do, leading to the development of our Tranquility gummy which was scientifically designed to assist in sleep-related issues,” said Cameron Clark, CEO and Co-Founder of Sunderstorm. “We are proud to support Juva’s efforts to further validate the health benefits and efficacy of our Tranquility product and cannabis products within the industry at large."

The goal of the Registry is to collect data on cannabis formulations, chemical composition, dosing and utilization, and the effectiveness of cannabis products in addressing designated medical concerns. The study is open to patients over 21 years of age who have the following conditions or symptoms: chronic pain, anxiety, neuropathy, appetite issues, nausea, sleep issues, and menopausal symptoms. Info on products selected, dosing schedules, impact on symptoms and side effects will be collected. Additionally, the Registry will examine patients’ use of cannabis in conjunction with other prescription medication, including any discontinuation or reduction of the use of opioids after initiation of cannabis-based medications. Learn more and sign up for the JuLi Registry here: https://juvaresearch.com/the-juli-registry/

About CannaCraft

CannaCraft is a vertically-integrated company, founded in 2014 with the mission to produce safe and effective cannabis products. The company currently manufactures and distributes AbsoluteXtracts, Care By Design, Lagunitas Hi-Fi Sessions, Farmer & The Felon, and Loud+Clear from their licensed facilities in Santa Rosa, California. CannaCraft’s product portfolio boasts hundreds of unique products, including vape cartridges, tinctures, topicals, soft gels, packaged flower, gummies, concentrates, and beverages. Learn more at www.cannacraft.com .

About dosist

dosistTM, based in Los Angeles, California, launched in 2016 and has since become known as a disruptor in both the cannabis and health & wellness industries. dosist was named one of Time Magazine's Best Inventions, recognized by Fast Company as one of the Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in the health sector, and designated by LinkedIn as the number two Top Startups: Hottest U.S. Companies To Work For Now. dosist provides elevated consumer benefits and cannabinoid experiences through their regulated THC business featuring the best cannabis delivery systems and formulas in the vaporization and ingestible markets, and through their dosist health business, launched in late November 2020, expanding the company’s reach across the wellness sector with a new range of CBD+ formulas and products available through its direct-to-consumer platform and at key retailers nationwide. For more information about dosist visit dosist.com and dosisthealth.com .

About LEVEL

LEVEL is a science-driven cannabis company at the forefront of cannabinoid research and innovation that is passionate about helping to guide humans with the information and products they need to make informed decisions and take action. We launched LEVEL with one goal in mind: to create unique, targeted, effects-based cannabis products by formulating cannabinoids in ratios inaccessible from the plant alone.

About Sunderstorm

Established in California in 2015, Sunderstorm is one of the largest and most trusted manufacturers of cannabis products, currently serving the California, Nevada, Massachusetts, Colorado and Canadian markets. Their mission is to help people achieve a life of harmony and wellness with all-natural, consciously made, science-based cannabis products. Widely considered the best tasting gummy in the industry and the 4th-largest edible brand in the U.S., Sunderstorm's award-winning Kanha premium gummies are made with the highest-quality cannabis oils, scientifically extracted and infused to provide a consistent dose.

About San Benito Hemp Company

Since launching in 2019, San Benito Hemp Company has pioneered a unique true solventless process using cutting edge technology to produce efficacious hemp products for a growing global market. Our mission is to promote wellness by offering the best and most dependable supply of Absolute-grade CBD extracts on the market. Our Absolute extraction process is optimized to capture the broadest spectrum of hemp compounds resulting in therapeutically-rich, high-grade products that embody the principles of wellness, balance and sustainability.

To learn more about the JuLi Registry, please visit: https://juvaresearch.com/juli-registry-faq/



