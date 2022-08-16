United States Millennials and Healthcare & Wellness Consumer Report 2022 Featuring Ben & Jerry's, CVS, Google, In-N-Out, Microsoft, Rite-Aid, Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Whole Foods, & Zappos

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Millennials and Healthcare & Wellness" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report gives you unique and powerful insights into this 80 million strong generation of consumers and patients from 18 to 38 years old.

The main report includes advanced linguistic analysis, video clips, and outputs from patient webcam diaries, online community tasks, and projects. The 110+ double-wide format pages are full of insights and information.

Through storytelling, robust primary and secondary research, and ethnography, the surprising truth of the beliefs and actions of Millennials unfolds.

Health and wellness is defined as a state of physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

Decision-making - Report reveals dramatic differences between Baby Boomers and Millennials.

Health and nutrition/dietary habits - There is a great gulf between what Millennials want to do and what they actually do.

They are somewhat active in the health system. 49% of our sample had a physical exam and 20% had an ER visit in the past 12 months.

Trust in the "System" - Studied extensively and key insights revealed. You may be very surprised to learn what Millennials really care about.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Meet the Millennials

Approaches to Healthcare and Wellness

Millennial Health Enthusiasts

Nutraceutical Use

Attitudes Toward the Healthcare System

Attitudes Toward Healthcare Plans

How to Communicate with Millennials

Appendix

Contact the Author

Companies Mentioned

Ben & Jerry's

CVS

Google

In-N-Out

Microsoft

Rite-Aid

Trader Joe's

Walgreens

Whole Foods

Zappos

