Outlook on the Ski Gear and Equipment Global Market to 2030 - North America is Expected to Show Significant Growth

The "Ski Gear and Equipment Market, by Product Type, by Form, by Distribution Channel, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Skiing is a winter sport in which the participants use skis to glide on snow. Traditionally, such sports were played only in cold areas during winters, however, artificial ice and snow allows for enhanced flexibility. Increasing participation in skiing activities coupled with growing initiatives to encourage skiing participation, is expected to boost growth of the global ski gear & equipment market.
However, increasing fatalities or injuries caused while skiing is expected to hinder growth of skiing industry, in turn negatively impacting the market growth.
Market Dynamics
North America is expected to show significant growth in the global ski gear & equipment market, owing to increasing international trading activities. According to the U.S., the total value of import in ski and snowboard equipment market increased by 9.7% since 2009 to a total of 115 million in 2013.
Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global market over the forecast period. This is attributed to supportive government initiative to increase ski sport participation. For instance, in August 2017, Get Into Snow Sport (GISS), Skiing initiative to be launched in China as a part of Winter Olympics build-up. This initiative operates through a partnership between the International Ski Federation (FIS) and Beijing Sports University in collaboration with the Chinese Ski Association.
Key features of the study:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Product Type
- Market Snippet, By Form
- Market Snippet, By Distribution Channel
- Market Snippet, By End User
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Publisher Opportunity Map
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- PEST Analysis
- PORTER's Five Forces Analysis
- Market Opportunities
- Regulatory Scenario
- Key Developments
- Industry Trend
4. Global Ski Gear and Equipment Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
- Overview
- Factors Affecting Global Ski Gear and Equipment Market - COVID-19
- Impact Analysis
5. Global Ski Gear and Equipment Market, By Product Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Boots & Bindings
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Helmet
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Pools
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Protective Gear
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Ski Boot Accessories
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
6. Global Ski Gear and Equipment Market, By Form, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Alpine or Downhill Skiing
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Cross Country Skiing
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Telemark Skiing
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Freestyle Skiing
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Nordic Skiing
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
7. Global Ski Gear and Equipment Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Supermarkets
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Hypermarkets
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Online Stores
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Specialty Stores
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
8. Global Ski Gear and Equipment Market, By End-user, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Men
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Women
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Kid
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
9. Global Ski Gear and Equipment Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
10. Competitive Landscape
- Heat Map Analysis
- Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)
- Company Profiles
- Amer Sports Oyj
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Black Diamond Equipment, Ltd.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Coalition Snow
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Fischer Beteilgungsverwaltungs GmbH
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Helly Hansen
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Icelantic LLC.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Marker Volkl (International) Sales GmbH
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Skis Rassignol S.A.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- The Burton Corporation
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Volcom LLC.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
11. Section
