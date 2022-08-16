Insights on the E-Commerce Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Rakuten, Shopify, Wayfair and Amazon Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global E-Commerce Market: Analysis By Product Categories, By Model Type (Business to Business and Business to Consumers, By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global e-commerce market in 2021 was valued at US$14.30 trillion, and is likely to reach US$52.06 trillion by 2027. In the past few years, the sale via e-commerce platforms has been increasingly very rapidly. E-commerce has evolved dramatically throughout the years.

The advancement of both tech hardware and the internet over the last decade has had a direct association with e-commerce. E-commerce has developed to rival traditional shopping in many respects, much as the internet has become the preferred medium for marketing, advertising, and purchase of products, goods, and services.

E-commerce is a platform for buyers and sellers to engage in order to buy or sell goods and services online. The online platforms are accessible over the internet and can be accessed via a mobile phone, laptop, or computer. The ongoing rise of e-commerce is inevitable, driven by the proliferation of mobile and ubiquitous internet.

Traditional brick-and-mortar categories are seeing a rapid shift to online. The global e-commerce market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.55% during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Global E-commerce Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers: Young consumers, mainly millennials and Gen Z, are digital natives, both familiar and comfortable with using technology in their everyday lives. Further, they shop online because of the factors such as low prices, flexible returns, and same delivery. Further, the market is expected to increase due to increasing internet connectivity, rising penetration of smartphones, increasing adoption of m-commerce, rapid urbanization, growing acceptance of digital transactions, expansion in regional localization of internet content, elevating shopping experience, etc., in recent years.

Challenges: The e-commerce industry is known to be the highest vulnerable industry in terms of cybersecurity. Malware attacks hijack the targeted user's system, web server, and all the confidential data for some time and demand a certain amount of money in exchange for returning the user's data. It is a threat for e-commerce websites as it loses the trust of customers. Therefore, the rising malware applications would negatively impact the growth of the e-commerce market. Additionally, other factors like ambiguity with cross border trade, asymmetry in information (virtual v/s reality), etc. are some challenges to the market.

Trends: The advent of 5G technology would provide potential opportunity to enhance the shopping experience of consumers and to ease application in many different industries. 5G network is considered a powerful tool to support applications such as VR and AR in the e-commerce industry. Hence, it can be expected that the potential of 5G would further create significant synergies that yield digital transformation in e-commerce in the coming years. More trends in the market are believed to grow the e-commerce market during the forecasted period, which may include growing influence of social media, expansion of e-commerce share in total retail sales, escalating use of search engine optimization, rising popularity of self-service platforms, rising adoption of omnichannel platforms, growing trend of green consumerism, technological innovations, integrating augmented reality and virtual reality in e-commerce industry, etc.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Way Forward:

The global e-commerce market was impacted in many ways by the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 brought in many changes in the world, digital transformation of economic activities was seen taking place rapidly, in addition to this the world witnessed limiting shopping (but purchase of only essential goods or services), growing startups entering online business, major jump in its purchases in hardware and sporting goods, and greater reliance on real-time and digital payments. The changes brought in by COVID-19, such as rapid shift to online, mobile first, omnichannel, etc., are looked to have long term impact in the post COVID era.

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments:

When compared to a past few years ago, today's e-commerce world is nearly unrecognizable. Due to the pandemic, online retail has risen to prominence and become a requirement for many companies. As a result, the market is considered as fragmented, and strong rivalry is likely in the upcoming years. Many companies are employing various techniques to maintain their position in the e-commerce market.

Further, key players in the e-commerce market are:

Walmart Inc.

The Home Depot, Inc.

Zalando SE

Rakuten Group, Inc.

Shopify Inc.

Wayfair Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

eBay Inc.

JD.com, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Meituan

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 E-Commerce: An Overview

2.1.1 Definition of E-Commerce

2.1.2 Elements of E-Commerce

2.2 E-Commerce Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 E-Commerce Segmentation



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global E-Commerce Market: An Analysis

3.2 Global E-Commerce Market: Product Categories Analysis

3.3 Global E-Commerce Market: Model Type Analysis



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific E-Commerce Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Asia Pacific E-Commerce Market: An Overview

4.1.2 Asia Pacific E-Commerce Market by Value

4.1.3 Asia Pacific E-Commerce Market by Model Type (business to business (B2B) and business to consumers (B2C))

4.1.4 Asia Pacific B2B E-Commerce Market by Value

4.1.5 Asia Pacific B2C E-Commerce Market by Value

4.1.6 Asia Pacific E-Commerce Market by Region (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.1.7 China E-Commerce Market by Value

4.1.8 Japan E-Commerce Market by Value

4.1.9 India E-Commerce Market by Value

4.1.10 South Korea E-Commerce Market by Value

4.1.11 Rest of Asia Pacific E-Commerce Market by Value

4.2 North America E-Commerce Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 North America E-Commerce Market: An Overview

4.2.2 North America E-Commerce Market by Value

4.2.3 North America E-Commerce Market by Model Type (business to business (B2B) and business to consumers (B2C))

4.2.4 North America B2B E-Commerce Market by Value

4.2.5 North America B2C E-Commerce Market by Value

4.2.6 North America E-Commerce Market by Region (The US, Mexico, and Canada)

4.2.7 The US E-Commerce Market by Value

4.2.8 Mexico E-Commerce Market by Value

4.2.9 Canada E-Commerce Market by Value

4.3 Europe E-Commerce Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Europe E-Commerce Market: An Overview

4.3.2 Europe E-Commerce Market by Value

4.3.3 Europe E-Commerce Market by Region (UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

4.3.4 UK E-Commerce Market by Value

4.3.5 Germany E-Commerce Market by Value

4.3.6 France E-Commerce Market by Value

4.3.7 Spain E-Commerce Market by Value

4.3.8 Rest of Europe E-Commerce Market by Value

4.4 Rest of the World E-Commerce Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Rest of the World E-Commerce Market: An Overview

4.4.2 Rest of the World E-Commerce Market by Value



5. Impact of COVID

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on E-Commerce Market

5.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on E-Commerce Product Categories

5.1.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Digital Transactions

5.1.4 Retail Megatrends Post COVID-19



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Increasing Internet Connectivity

6.1.2 Surging Gen Z and Millennial Population

6.1.3 Rising Penetration of Smartphones

6.1.4 Increasing Adoption of M-Commerce

6.1.5 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.6 Growing Acceptance of Digital Transactions

6.1.7 Expansion in Regional Localization of Internet Content

6.1.8 Elevating Shopping experience

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Rising Malware Applications

6.2.2 Ambiguity with Cross Border Trade

6.2.3 Asymmetry in Information (Virtual vs Reality)

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Increase in Mobile 5G Subscriptions

6.3.2 Growing Influence of social media

6.3.3 Expansion of E-commerce Share in Total Retail Sales

6.3.4 Escalating Use of Search Engine Optimization

6.3.5 Rising Popularity of Self-Service Platforms

6.3.6 Rising Adoption of Omnichannel Platforms

6.3.7 Growing Trend of Green Consumerism

6.3.8 Technological Innovations

6.3.9 Integrating Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in E-commerce Industry



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global E-commerce Players by Market Share

7.2 The US E-commerce Players by Market Share

7.3 Global E-commerce Players by Share of Visits



8. Company Profiles

8.1 Amazon.com, Inc.

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Operating Segment

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 eBay Inc.

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Operating Region

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 Alibaba Group Holding Limited

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Operating Segment

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 Walmart Inc.

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Operating Segment

8.4.3 Business Strategy

8.5 Rakuten Group, Inc.

8.5.1 Business Overview

8.5.2 Operating Segment

8.5.3 Business Strategy

8.6 JD.com, Inc.

8.6.1 Business Overview

8.6.2 Operating Segment

8.6.3 Business Strategy

8.7 The Home Depot, Inc.

8.7.1 Business Overview

8.7.2 Net Sales by Product Lines

8.7.3 Business Strategy

8.8 Zalando SE

8.8.1 Business Overview

8.8.2 Operating Segment

8.8.3 Business Strategy

8.9 Shopify Inc.

8.9.1 Business Overview

8.9.2 Operating Region

8.9.3 Business Strategy

8.10 Wayfair Inc.

8.10.1 Business Overview

8.10.2 Operating Segment

8.10.3 Business Strategy

8.11 Apple Inc.

8.11.1 Business Overview

8.11.2 Operating Segment

8.11.3 Business Strategy

8.12 Meituan

8.12.1 Business Overview

8.12.2 Operating Segment

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mvt5n3