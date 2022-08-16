Insights on the Personal Luxury Goods Global Market to 2026 - Escalating Adoption of Premium Cosmetics, Especially Skincare Products is Driving Growth

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Personal Luxury Goods Market (by Product, Sales Channel, End-User & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global personal luxury goods market is expected to record a value of US$394.91 billion in 2026, witnessing growth at a CAGR of 6.01% for the period spanning 2022-2026.

Factors such as growing client base, expansion of the tourism sector, rising income levels, rapid urbanization and escalating adoption of premium cosmetics, especially skincare products would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by rising input costs, growing counterfeiting trend and brand reputation. A few notable trends include surging millennial spending, upsurge in online sales, flourishing second-hand personal luxury goods market and integration of technology.

The global personal luxury goods market has been segmented on the basis of material product, sales channel and end-user. In terms of product, the global market can be bifurcated into Leather goods (including handbags, wallets, briefcases, luggage, and small leather goods such as credit card holders, notebook covers, or travel tags), watches & jewellery, beauty (encompassing skincare, hair care, makeup, fragrances, and hygiene products), apparel and other products such as shoes, luxury eyewear, etc. Whereas, according to sales channel, the market can be categorized into offline and online. Depending on end-user, the global personal luxury goods market can be split into women and men.

The fastest growing regional market was Asia Pacific due to rapid increase in women population across the Asian countries, growing popularity of aspirational luxury products among Millennials, surging number of high net worth individuals in the region along surging inclination of people towards fashion and lifestyle. Further, the COVID-19 pandemic negatively influenced the market growth during 2020 due to enforced store closures, travel bans and the pandemic-induced changes in consumer behavior.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global personal luxury goods market, which is segmented into product, sales channel, end-user and region, with potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional markets (Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe and Rest of the World), along with the country coverage of China, Japan and the U.S. have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, L'Oreal S.A., Compagnie Financiere Richemont S.A., Kering S.A., Hermes International S.A., and Prada S.p.A.,) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Decline in Luxury Product Sales

2.2 Weakened Consumer Spending

2.3 Regional Impact



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Personal Luxury Goods Market by Value

3.2 Global Personal Luxury Goods Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Personal Luxury Goods Market by Product

3.3.1 Global Personal Luxury Leather Goods Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Personal Luxury Leather Goods Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Personal Luxury Watches & Jewellery Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Personal Luxury Watches & Jewellery Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 Global Personal Luxury Beauty Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Personal Luxury Beauty Market Forecast by Value

3.3.7 Global Personal Luxury Apparel Market by Value

3.3.8 Global Personal Luxury Apparel Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Personal Luxury Goods Market by Sales Channel

3.4.1 Global Personal Luxury Goods Sales Channel Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Personal Luxury Goods Sales Channel Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global Personal Luxury Goods Markey by End User

3.5.1 Global Personal Luxury Goods End User Market by Value

3.5.2 Global Personal Luxury Goods End User Market Forecast by Value

3.6 Global Personal Luxury Goods Market by Region



4. Regional Market

4.1 Asia Pacific

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Personal Luxury Goods Market by Value

4.1.2 Asia Pacific Personal Luxury Goods Market Forecast by Value

4.1.3 Asia Pacific Personal Luxury Goods Market by Country

4.1.4 Mainland China Personal Luxury Goods Market Forecast by Value

4.1.5 Japan Personal Luxury Goods Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Americas

4.2.1 Americas Personal Luxury Goods Market by Value

4.2.2 Americas Personal Luxury Goods Market Forecast by Value

4.2.3 The U.S. Personal Luxury Goods Market Forecast by Value

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Personal Luxury Goods Market by Value

4.3.2 Europe Personal Luxury Goods Market Forecast by Value

4.4 Rest of the World

4.4.1 Rest of the World Personal Luxury Goods Market by Value

4.4.2 Rest of the World Personal Luxury Goods Market Forecast by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Client Base

5.1.2 Expansion of Tourism Sector

5.1.3 Rising Income Levels

5.1.4 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.5 Escalating Adoption of Premium Cosmetics, Especially Skincare Products

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Surging Millennial Spending

5.2.2 Upsurge in Online Sales

5.2.3 Flourishing Second-Hand Personal Luxury Goods Market

5.2.4 Integration of Technology

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Rising Input Costs

5.3.2 Growing Counterfeiting Trend

5.3.3 Brand Reputation



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

6.1.3 Global Personal Luxury Goods Market Share by Key Players



7. Company Profiles

7.1 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 L'Oreal S.A.

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 Compagnie Financiere Richemont S.A.

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 Kering S.A.

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategies

7.5 Hermes International S.A.

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.5.2 Financial Overview

7.5.3 Business Strategies

7.6 Prada S.p.A.

7.6.1 Business Overview

7.6.2 Financial Overview

7.6.3 Business Strategies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ylea6x

Attachment