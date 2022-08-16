Global Vital Signs Monitoring Device Market Report 2022-2027: Ongoing Demand for Personalized Healthcare and Growing Penetration of Medical Insurance Opens Avenues for Future Growth

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vital Signs Monitoring Device Market Research Report by Product (Blood Pressure, Body Temperature, and Pulse Oximeters), End User, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Vital Signs Monitoring Device Market size was estimated at USD 4,980.88 million in 2021, USD 5,287.43 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 6.33% to reach USD 7,199.10 million by 2027.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Vital Signs Monitoring Device to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market was studied across Blood Pressure, Body Temperature, and Pulse Oximeters.

Based on End User, the market was studied across ASCs and Hospital.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Vital Signs Monitoring Device Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario:

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Surging Demand for Home Healthcare Services Worldwide

Rising Elderly Population and Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Globally

Increasing Consumer Awareness on the Convenience and Cost-Effectiveness of the Devices

Restraints

Reduced Awareness of These Devices in Emerging Economies

Opportunities

Rising Innovations in the Product Section for the Introduction of New Varieties

Ongoing Demand for Personalized Healthcare and Growing Penetration of Medical Insurance

Challenges

Insufficient Confidence and Reliability by Patients on These Devices

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Vital Signs Monitoring Device Market, by Product



7. Vital Signs Monitoring Device Market, by End-user



8. Americas Vital Signs Monitoring Device Market



9. Asia-Pacific Vital Signs Monitoring Device Market



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Vital Signs Monitoring Device Market



11. Competitive Landscape



12. Company Usability Profiles



13. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

A&D Company, Limited

BiPS Medical Ltd

Boston Scientific Corporation

Briggs Healthcare

CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

GE Healthcare

Halma plc

Hicks Thermometers India Ltd.

HILL-ROM HOLDINGS, INC.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Masimo Corporation

Medtronic PLC

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

Nonin Medical Inc

Omron Healthcare, Inc

OSI Systems, Inc

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Smiths Group PLC

Spacelabs Healthcare by OSI Systems, Inc

SunTech Medical, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7mrpdz

Attachment