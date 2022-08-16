Interim report – second quarter of 2022

English Danish

Tuesday, Schouw & Co. released its interim report for the second quarter of 2022; Strong second quarter with a large revenue increase and improved earnings driven by healthy demand and higher selling prices.

Highlights

Revenue up by 34% for the quarter, driven by increased volumes and higher prices

Solid results despite continued market challenges

Selling prices gradually beginning to reflect higher costs

Revenue improvement and strengthened EBITDA expected for the full year

Statement by Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President of Schouw & Co.



“Despite challenges in global supply chains, increased costs and geopolitical tensions, we had a strong performance in the second quarter, which in large part was due to our companies’ ability to respond quickly and adapt to the current challenges. We continue to see healthy demand, and combined with higher prices, this has driven significant revenue improvements for the companies. For the full year, we now expect a 20-25% revenue improvement, whereas our earnings will be largely in line with the 2021 figure. This is a satisfactory performance at a time when serious challenges are mounting and visibility is low. At the same time, we are pleased with the exciting agreement we’ve concluded about combining GPV with Swiss company Enics.”

Video conference call (in English) in relation to the interim report

Tuesday, 16 August 2022 at 15:30 CEST

Please attend via this link: www.schouw.dk/CC2022

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, tel. +45 8611 2222

Attachment