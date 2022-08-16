Interim report – second quarter of 2022

Tuesday, Schouw & Co. released its interim report for the second quarter of 2022; Strong second quarter with a large revenue increase and improved earnings driven by healthy demand and higher selling prices.
Highlights
- Revenue up by 34% for the quarter, driven by increased volumes and higher prices
- Solid results despite continued market challenges
- Selling prices gradually beginning to reflect higher costs
- Revenue improvement and strengthened EBITDA expected for the full year
Statement by Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President of Schouw & Co.
“Despite challenges in global supply chains, increased costs and geopolitical tensions, we had a strong performance in the second quarter, which in large part was due to our companies’ ability to respond quickly and adapt to the current challenges. We continue to see healthy demand, and combined with higher prices, this has driven significant revenue improvements for the companies. For the full year, we now expect a 20-25% revenue improvement, whereas our earnings will be largely in line with the 2021 figure. This is a satisfactory performance at a time when serious challenges are mounting and visibility is low. At the same time, we are pleased with the exciting agreement we’ve concluded about combining GPV with Swiss company Enics.”
