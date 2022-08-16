HearWorks Secures Place on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America for 2022

PEARLAND, Texas, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hearing healthcare marketing, automation, and coaching company, HearWorks, has earned a spot on the prestigious Inc. 5000 List for 2022, securing its place among America’s fastest-growing private enterprises.



The Inc. 5000 List features America's top 5000 fastest-growing private companies. Every year, the company scours applications from tens of thousands of enterprises across the country and ranks them based on percentage revenue growth. To qualify for the 2022 list, companies must have generated at least $100,000 in revenue in 2018 and at least $2 million in 2021.

Founded in 2016, the company rebranded from AuDStandard to HearWorks in early 2020 and bolstered its services with the addition of marketing, automation, and coaching programs.

This strategic move resulted in a staggering 423% growth and a ranking of 293 among advertising & marketing companies.

HearWorks is led by a dynamic ownership team with a combined 45 years of experience in hearing healthcare, marketing, and practice ownership. Co-Founder of HearWorks, Tucker Worster, is humbled that the company has made the Inc. 5000 list. He said: “The HearWorks team does an excellent job of driving results for our clients which has led to our substantial organic growth. This recognition validates that HearWorks’ programs are effective and the industry has reacted well to the value we provide practice owners.”

Unique for the hearing industry, HearWorks offers marketing, automation, and analytics services designed to expand their clients’ reach and influence. The company focuses on new opportunities, conversions, operational excellence, referrals, and retention. Through HearWorks’ strategic approach, they have helped their many clients capture more private pay opportunities to generate significant growth.

In 2021 HearWorks raised the bar and launched a program to solve the biggest challenges standing in the way of strong growth called Platinum Partners. The program created dedicated coaches, trainers, and processes to help a practice owner cross the finish line of their growth goals. In addition, the program offers leadership summits, masterminds, virtual and in-person training for teams, practice mastery programs, sales training, billing, and operational excellence programs.

“Platinum Partners was the missing key to create uncommon growth”, said Erik Sorenson, Co-Founder of HearWorks. “It is a life-changing experience that can multiply your growth.”

Since space is limited, there is an application process that will open in September at HearWorks.com/Platinum .

For further information about Hear Works and how the company is helping hearing healthcare providers streamline their success, visit: https://hearworks.com .

Media contact: Erik Sorenson

Email: info@hearworks.com