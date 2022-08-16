Dermal fillers market size to grow notably through 2028

Pune, India, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, dermal fillers market is anticipated to witness a healthy CAGR during the stipulated timeframe to amass considerable gains by the year 2028.





The important information about market segments that have an impact on overall valuation is then summarized in the study, along with the rate of growth and revenue contribution during the forecast period. The regional environment is then discussed, along with the anticipated growth rate and financial contributions of each of the mentioned nations. Moving on to competitive landscape, the study goes on to describe the tactics used by significant businesses to strengthen their standing in the marketplace.

The industry is primarily driven by increasing demand for biodegradable dermal fillers, growing popularity of branded medications, cognizance about aesthetic appeal among the consumers, and fewer adverse effects & responses of the product.

For the unversed, dermal fillers are employed to give the skin more volume and fullness. It can be categorized according to a number of factors, including the depth of the implantation, the length of the correction, the allergenicity, and the agent's composition.

North America Market:

According to experts, North America dermal filler market is slated to exceed USD 4 billion valuation by 2028, owing to rising desire for a youthful appearance among the individuals, and increasing preference for appealing face aesthetics among both men and women.

Based on application ambit, the face lift segment held significant revenue share in the recent past, owing to the ability of procedure to resolve issues like severe lines & folds and early volume loss in facial skin, thus rejuvenating the looks.

In terms of material type, the hyaluronic acid segment amassed notable revenues in 2021, due to extensive usage of material in anti-aging procedures as it delays natural ageing process.

On the basis of type terrain, the biodegradable segment witnessed high demand in the recent past, owing to various advantages afforded by biodegradable materials, including non-toxicity, polylactic acid, and a longer material shelf life.

Asia Pacific Market:

Asia Pacific dermal filler market is anticipated to be worth USD 2 billion by 2028. The expansion is attributed to the growing consciousness of appearance among millennials because of the booming filter and selfie culture on Instagram and Zoom calls.

Speaking of application, the face lift segment held considerable market share in 2021, owing to widespread adoption of facial treatments among people to tighten skin, restore facial volume, and reshape features.

In terms of type terrain, the non-biodegradable segment is slated to expand significantly over the coming years, owing to usage in long-term face enhancement procedures and lower costs.

Meanwhile, Japan is poised to generate massive revenues by the years 2028, due to advanced healthcare system, rising demand for cosmetic procedures, increasing consumer purchasing power, adoption of new technology, and growing knowledge of beauty enhancement treatments.

Europe Market:

According to reliable estimates, Europe dermal fillers market is anticipated to be worth USD 2 billion by the year 2028, owing to changing consumer attitude toward personal wellbeing, and growing demand for enhancing facial aesthetics.

On the basis of material type, the hyaluronic acid segment held considerable share in the recent past and is slated to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast duration, due to wide acceptability of the material as there are no negative effects.

In terms of type terrain, the biodegradable segment captured significant revenue share lately, owing to availability of the product and broader aesthetic applications of biodegradable products.

Dermal Fillers Market, by Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2028)

Non-biodegradable

Biodegradable Semi-Permanent Biodegradable Temporary Biodegradable)



Dermal Fillers Market, by Material Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2028)

Polymethyl-Methacrylate Microspheres (PMMA)

Poly-L-lactic Acid

Calcium Hydroxylapatite (CaHA)

Hyaluronic Acid (HA)

Others

Dermal Fillers Market, by Application (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2028)

Lip Enhancement

Face Lift

Face Line Correction

Others

Dermal Fillers Market, by End-Use (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2028)

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Others

Dermal Fillers Market, Geographical Fragmentation (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2028)

Europe

U.K.

France

Russia

Germany

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Turkey

Austria

Belgium

Asia Pacific

Australia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

South Korea

Singapore

Taiwan

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

North America

U.S.

Canada

Dermal Fillers Market, Company Profiles (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2028)

Allergan plc

Zhejiang Jingjia Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Teoxane Laboratories

Cytophil Inc.

Suneva Medical Inc.

Sinclair Pharma Limited

Shanghai Bioha Technology Co. Ltd.

Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc.

Huons Global Co. Ltd.

Croma-Pharma GmbH

Galderma SA

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Revanesse

Anika Therapeutics Inc.

