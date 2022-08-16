Xunlei Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xunlei Limited ("Xunlei" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: XNET), a leading innovator in shared cloud computing and blockchain technology in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:
- Total revenues were US$78.3 million, representing a decrease of 1.0% from the previous quarter.
- Cloud computing revenues (previously included in cloud computing and other internet value added services revenue) were US$28.3 million, representing a decrease of 6.2% from the previous quarter.
- Subscription revenues were US$25.4 million, representing an increase of 0.2% from the previous quarter.
- Live streaming and other internet value added services (“Live streaming and other IVAS”) revenues (including online advertising revenues) were US$24.5 million, representing an increase of 4.5% from the previous quarter.
- Gross profit was US$33.7 million, representing a decrease of 3.2% from the previous quarter, and gross profit margin was 43.1% in the second quarter, compared with 44.1% in the previous quarter.
- Net income was US$6.0 million in the second quarter, compared with US$5.4 million in the previous quarter.
- Non-GAAP net income was US$9.8 million in the second quarter, compared with US$7.2 million in the previous quarter.
- Diluted earnings per ADS was approximately US$0.09 as compared with US$0.08 per ADS in the previous quarter.
Mr. Jinbo Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xunlei, stated, "We met our revenue guidance and delivered expected second quarter performance as our major business lines generally demonstrated strong resilience in an evolving environment. In particular, the number of our premium subscribers reached a record level of 35% of total subscribers, contributing stable cash flows to fund our growth initiatives. And our cloud computing business has lately been recognized by several industry associations for innovation and outstanding contributions to the industry."
"Our business remained relatively stable and delivered total revenues of down approximately 1% due to change in foreign exchange rate. During the second quarter, our functional currency experienced high volatility and devaluation of Renminbi (RMB) against the US Dollar negatively affected our reported revenue. The impact of currency devaluation was partially offset by strong performance of our live audio streaming business. Net income in the second quarter of 2022 was $6.0 million, a 10.1% increase from the previous quarter, and represented a second consecutive profitable quarter. Behind these numbers are our unyielding efforts to enhance our monetization capabilities and operating efficiency."
"Looking forward, we will continue our strategy of leveraging our competitive strengths and superior research and development capabilities to cultivate new sources of revenue to diversify and accelerate top line growth. We are hopeful that the current positive momentum will be carried into the second half of this year. Further, we will closely monitor industry trend and regulatory development and that take appropriate measures to preserve and create value for our shareholders," concluded Mr. Jinbo Li.
Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Total Revenues
Total revenues were US$78.3 million, representing a decrease of 1.0% from the previous quarter. The decrease in total revenues was mainly attributable to devaluation of RMB against US Dollar, partially offset by increased total revenues in RMB, which was mainly attributable to revenue growths from our live streaming and other IVAS.
Revenues from cloud computing were US$28.3 million, representing a decrease of 6.2% from the previous quarter. The decrease of cloud computing revenues was mainly due to devaluation of exchange rate of RMB against US Dollar as our cloud computing revenues were denominated in RMB.
Revenues from subscription were US$25.4 million, representing an increase of 0.2% from the previous quarter. The number of subscribers was 4.46 million as of June 30, 2022, compared with 4.61 million as of March 31, 2022. The average revenue per subscriber for the second quarter was RMB37.8, compared with RMB34.9 for the previous quarter. The higher average revenue per subscriber was due to a larger percentage of users opted for our premium service option.
Revenues from live streaming and other IVAS were US$24.5 million, representing an increase of 4.5% from the previous quarter. The increase of live streaming and other IVAS revenues was mainly due to the increased demand for our new live audio streaming products which we launched in 2021.
Costs of Revenues
Costs of revenues were US$44.3 million, representing 56.6% of our total revenues, compared with US$43.9 million or 55.5% of the total revenues in the previous quarter.
Bandwidth costs as included in costs of revenues were US$25.5 million, representing 32.6% of our total revenues, compared with US$26.9 million or 34.0% of the total revenues in the previous quarter.
The remaining costs of revenues mainly consisted of costs related to the revenue-sharing costs for our live streaming business and depreciation of servers and other equipment.
Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin
Gross profit for the second quarter was US$33.7 million, representing a decrease of 3.2% from the previous quarter. Gross profit margin was 43.1% in the second quarter, compared with 44.1% in the previous quarter. The decreases in gross profit and gross profit margin were mainly due to the increase in payment handling fees and other operating related costs driven by the increases of our live streaming and other IVAS revenue and subscription revenue, which were partially offset by optimization of gross profit margin of live audio streaming product.
Research and Development Expenses
Research and development expenses for the second quarter were US$16.0 million, representing 20.4% of our total revenues, compared with US$16.3 million or 20.6% of our total revenues in the previous quarter.
Sales and Marketing Expenses
Sales and marketing expenses for the second quarter were US$5.0 million, representing 6.4% of our total revenues, compared with US$5.3 million or 6.8% of our total revenues in the previous quarter.
General and Administrative Expenses
General and administrative expenses for the second quarter were US$12.0 million, representing 15.4% of our total revenues, compared with US$9.6 million or 12.2% of our total revenues in the previous quarter. The increase was primarily due to the vesting of restricted share units granted to our senior management which led to the increase in share-based compensation expenses during this quarter.
Operating Income
Operating income was US$0.7 million, compared with US$3.9 million in the previous quarter. The decrease in operating income was primarily due to increased share based compensation expenses accrued during the second quarter as discussed above.
Other Income, Net
Other income was US$7.0 million, compared with other income of US$1.2 million in the previous quarter. The increase was primarily due to foreign exchange gains and reversal of certain payables due over three years with low payment probability.
Net Income/(Loss) and Loss Per ADS
Net income was US$6.0 million, compared with US$5.4 million in the previous quarter. Non-GAAP net income was US$9.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared with US$7.2 million in the previous quarter. The increase in net income and non-GAAP net income was primarily due to the increased other income as discussed above.
Diluted earnings per ADS in the second quarter of 2022 was approximately US$0.09 as compared to US$0.08 in the first quarter of 2022.
Cash Balance
As of June 30, 2022, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of US$259.9 million, compared with US$269.9 million as of March 31, 2022. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was mainly due to distribution of 2021 annual employee bonuses in the second quarter of 2022.
Share Repurchase Program
In March 2022, Xunlei announced that its Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $20 million of its outstanding common stocks over the next 12 months. As of June 30, 2022, the aggregate value of purchased shares was approximately US$1.74 million.
Guidance for Third Quarter of 2022
For the third quarter of 2022, Xunlei estimates total revenues to be between US$82 million and US$87 million, and the midpoint of the range represents a quarter-over-quarter increase of approximately 7.9%. This estimate represents management's preliminary view as of the date of this press release, which is subject to change and any change could be material.
|XUNLEI LIMITED
|UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of USD, except for share, per share (or ADS) data)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|US$
|US$
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|129,742
|123,358
|Short-term investments
|130,166
|115,652
|Accounts receivable, net
|27,196
|26,135
|Inventories
|604
|1,363
|Due from related parties
|11,708
|15,578
|Prepayments and other current assets
|6,167
|11,842
|Total current assets
|305,583
|293,928
|Non-current assets:
|Restricted cash
|3,874
|4,078
|Long-term investments
|31,013
|31,495
|Property and equipment, net
|57,743
|57,657
|Intangible assets, net
|7,345
|8,299
|Goodwill
|21,978
|23,136
|Due from a related party, non-current portion
|19,311
|19,311
|Long-term prepayments and other assets
|3,005
|2,787
|Right-of-use assets
|15
|27
|Total assets
|449,867
|440,718
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|25,978
|26,407
|Due to related parties
|1,777
|1,597
|Contract liabilities and deferred income, current portion
|36,769
|36,892
|Lease liabilities
|10
|18
|Income tax payable
|4,398
|2,531
|Accrued liabilities and other payables
|36,717
|49,557
|Bank borrowings, non-current portion
|7,087
|2,876
|Total current liabilities
|112,736
|119,878
|Non-current liabilities:
|Contract liabilities and deferred income, non-current portion
|731
|845
|Lease liabilities, non-current portion
|2
|7
|Deferred tax liabilities
|798
|930
|Bank borrowings, non-current portion
|28,198
|17,291
|Total liabilities
|142,465
|138,951
|Equity
|Common shares (US$0.00025 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 368,877,205 shares issued and 337,257,946 shares outstanding as at December 31, 2021; 368,877,205 issued and 340,295,846 shares outstanding as at June 30, 2022)
|85
|84
|Additional paid-in-capital
|479,935
|476,057
|Accumulated other comprehensive(loss)/income
|(7,872)
|1,988
|Statutory reserves
|6,155
|6,155
|Treasury shares (31,619,259 shares and 28,581,359 shares as at December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively)
|7
|8
|Accumulated deficits
|(169,162)
|(180,645)
|Total Xunlei Limited's shareholders' equity
|309,148
|303,647
|Non-controlling interests
|(1,746)
|(1,880)
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|449,867
|440,718
|XUNLEI LIMITED
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of USD, except for share, per share (or ADS) data)
|Three months ended
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Jun 30,
|2022
|2022
|2021
|US$
|US$
|US$
|Revenues, net of rebates and discounts
|78,271
|79,047
|55,172
|Business taxes and surcharges
|(251)
|(280)
|(29)
|Net revenues
|78,020
|78,767
|55,143
|Costs of revenues
|(44,282)
|(43,900)
|(26,179)
|Gross profit
|33,738
|34,867
|28,964
|Operating expenses
|Research and development expenses
|(15,978)
|(16,307)
|(15,195)
|Sales and marketing expenses
|(5,032)
|(5,349)
|(6,697)
|General and administrative expenses
|(12,018)
|(9,646)
|(7,708)
|Credit loss expenses, net of recoveries
|26
|300
|(483)
|Total operating expenses
|(33,002)
|(31,002)
|(30,083)
|Operating income/(loss)
|736
|3,865
|(1,119)
|Interest income
|308
|410
|143
|Interest expense
|(23)
|(23)
|(23)
|Other income, net
|6,979
|1,194
|885
|Income/(loss) before income taxes
|8,000
|5,446
|(114)
|Income tax (expenses)/benefits
|(2,002)
|(16)
|120
|Net income
|5,998
|5,430
|6
|Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|(19)
|(36)
|(10)
|Net income attributable to common shareholders
|6,017
|5,466
|16
Earnings per share for common shares
|Basic
|0.0177
|0.0162
|0.0000
|Diluted
|0.0177
|0.0162
|0.0000
|Earnings per ADS
|Basic
|0.0885
|0.0810
|0.0000
|Diluted
|0.0885
|0.0810
|0.0000
|Weighted average number of common shares used in calculating:
|Basic
|339,514,188
|337,259,835
|334,656,399
|Diluted
|339,624,412
|337,259,835
|342,804,044
|Weighted average number of ADSs used in calculating:
|Basic
|67,902,838
|67,451,967
|66,931,280
|Diluted
|67,924,882
|67,451,967
|68,560,809
|XUNLEI LIMITED
|Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of USD, except for share, per share (or ADS) data)
|Three months ended
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Jun 30,
|2022
|2022
|2021
|US$
|US$
|US$
|GAAP operating income/(loss)
|736
|3,865
|(1,119)
|Share-based compensation expenses
|3,828
|1,785
|1,248
|Non-GAAP operating income
|4,564
|5,650
|129
|GAAP net income
|5,998
|5,430
|6
|Share-based compensation expenses
|3,828
|1,785
|1,248
|Non-GAAP net income
|9,826
|7,215
|1,254
|GAAP earnings per share for common shares:
|Basic
|0.0177
|0.0162
|0.0000
|Diluted
|0.0177
|0.0162
|0.0000
|GAAP earnings per ADS:
|Basic
|0.0885
|0.0810
|0.0000
|Diluted
|0.0885
|0.0810
|0.0000
|Non-GAAP earnings per share for common shares:
|Basic
|0.0290
|0.0215
|0.0038
|Diluted
|0.0290
|0.0215
|0.0037
|Non-GAAP earnings per ADS:
|Basic
|0.1450
|0.1075
|0.0190
|Diluted
|0.1450
|0.1075
|0.0185
|Weighted average number of common shares used in calculating:
|Basic
|339,514,188
|337,259,835
|334,656,399
|Diluted
|339,624,412
|337,259,835
|342,804,044
|Weighted average number of ADSs used in calculating:
|Basic
|67,902,838
|67,451,967
|66,931,280
|Diluted
|67,924,882
|67,451,967
|68,560,809
