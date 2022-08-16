Global Warming Solutions, Inc. Prepares to Launch Marketing Campaign to Increase Exposure as Its Sodium Battery Progresses to Final Stages of Production

Temecula, CA,, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions, Inc., (OTC: GWSO), a worldwide developer of green technologies to mitigate global warming, prepares to launch a new

marketing campaign to increase company awareness. GWSO plans to unveil its innovative sodium battery next month. As part of a campaign to raise exposure, the company will host necessary events for existing shareholders and new potential partners. Michael Pollastro, president of Global Warming, stated: “Our innovative, American-made sodium battery is expected to be complete in September. Our job now is to raise awareness and ensure that our

sodium battery is a household name when electric vehicle batteries are brought up. To increase our exposure, we plan to host press conferences, webinars, and round table discussions showcasing our finished product. Not only do we want to showcase our achievement to the shareholders, but we also want to demonstrate the prominent potential of our technology to potential auto-manufacturing partners. We want to emphasize the benefits that switching to sodium batteries will have not only for auto manufacturers but also for the environment. I am excited for this huge day for our loyal shareholders”.



“Sodium is the most abundant substance in the ocean, after water. Therefore, a sodium-based battery for an electric vehicle will be 10-20 times cheaper than lithium-ion. Laboratory samples from sodium batteries at the end of last year showed that the specific energy content of a sodium battery is several times higher than that of the best battery samples on the market. Now we are working to make the sodium battery easy to manufacture, operate, and maintain. After extensive testing of a full-sized sample of our sodium battery, we will be able to develop a range of batteries for various applications to meet the expectations of a wide variety of customers.” said Artem Madatov, scientific director of the project.





“At AQST, when we consider a new project or program for our clients or our own, we study and analyze them in depth. And when we decide to move forward with a project, it is because we are confident and believe in the project. For this new development of a Hybrid Electrochemical System (HES), better known as a GWSO Hydrogen/Battery, we are confident in our ability and the ability of the GWSO team to build an advanced, transformative, and revolutionary technology that will transform people’s lives. And we are working non-stop and focusing on making it a fully functional prototype and a reality in the coming weeks” stated Raymond Caldas CEO of AQST LLC.



In other news, uniquely positioned GWSO looks to benefit from the new Inflation Reduction Act. Under the new Act, a tax credit of up to $7,500 could be used to defray the cost of an electric vehicle. While most auto industry participants won’t qualify for the tax credit, GWSO has the advantage. The bill requires that an electric vehicle must contain a North American-built battery and use minerals mined or recycled on the continent.





Michael Pollastro

President

Global Warming Solutions Inc.

mpollastro@gwsogroup.com

To learn more about Global Warming Solutions, Inc. Visit: http://www.gwsogroup.com

