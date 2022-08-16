Global VFX Market will Generate New Opportunities with Growth of a CAGR 10.9% and is Estimated to Reach a Value of USD 48.9 Billion by 2028 | Growing Use of Visual Effect in the Films is Driving the Market | Forecast Report 2022-2028 by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global VFX Market finds that the increased demand for advanced quality content among consumers across the globe and the introductions of new technologies related to VFX Market by industry players are expected to augment the growth of the VFX Market over the analysis years.



The Global VFX Market revenue is expected to reach a value USD 48.9 Billion in 2028.

The Global Market revenue was valued at USD 26.3 Billion in 2021 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.9% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “VFX Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Software, Services, Hardware), by Technology (Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), by Application (Movies, Television, Gaming, Advertisements), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/vfx-market-1773/request-sample

Key Industry Findings & Insights from the report:

The global VFX Market was valued USD 26.3 Billion in 2021 and is all set to surpass USD 48.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

In terms of revenue, the application segment held the largest revenue share of in 2021 and is estimated to maintain its dominance for the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the product segment held the second largest market share of in 2021 and is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

The growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization, technological advancement, an increase in investment by developing countries.

Asia Pacific captured the lion share in 2021 and is projected to retain its position over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the existence of a significant number of VFX industry companies and the high adoption rate owing to government measures that stimulate this industry in this region. The growth is primarily due to the increasing collaborations.



Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

High Demand for Superior Quality Content to Drive the Market Growth

The worldwide rise in demand for high-quality content is the main factor driving the VFX Market. VFX Market serve to alter, create and enhance the live-action media to include effects, which may not be captured at the time of live-action filming. They help to create special effects like fire, explosions, creature creation, and destruction of objects, assisting viewers in knowing the story well. Also, VFX Market makes it possible for filmmakers to put a sense of scale to the experience. Besides, they find wide-ranging applications in TV shows, movies, advertisements, and games, to name a few.

Furthermore, there is a surge in the usage of digital video streaming outlets such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu. And owing to this, the high-quality content and VFX Market turn out to be significant in the overall market. Also, smart devices such as HD TVs, smartphones, laptops, and tablets are increasingly being utilized in promoting the growth of digital video streaming services. In addition, several video services & studios use VFX Market in films and TV shows. Most importantly, the buyers who look for high definition VFX Market experiences will create positive prospects for the VFX Market during the forecast period.

Purchase This Premium Report (Price 4500 USD for a single-user license) at @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/vfx-market-1773/0

Benefits of Purchasing VFX Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our sales team of experts will available for you 24/7.

: Our sales team of experts will available for you 24/7. Analyst Support : Speak to our analyst about your questions before or after purchasing the report.

: Speak to our analyst about your questions before or after purchasing the report. Assured Quality : Focuses on perfection and quality of reports.

: Focuses on perfection and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Our Analysts in-depth insights are beyond comparison.

Growth in the Innovation of VFX Market Techniques to Fuel Market Growth

The growing adoption of innovations of VFX Market techniques and their applications is the most critical factor propelling the market growth. Moreover, the VFX Market growth can be attributed to the increase in usage of cloud models like the pay-as-you-go model, fast video processing services, elasticity to storage, high availability, and work sharing. Furthermore, the increased employment of highly developed technologies in VFX Market software like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and virtual reality (VR) is expected to fuel the market expansion. Furthermore, companies are expansively investing in Research and Development (R&D) activities to launch the newest high-resolution picture works vital to generating high-quality VFX Market.

Segmentation Analysis:

Component Software Services Hardware

Technology Artificial Intelligence (AI) Augmented Reality (AR)

Application Movies Television Gaming Advertisements Other Applications

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/vfx-market-1773

The Report on VFX Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

North America Projected Potential Market Growth

North America is dominating the growth of VFX Market and will continue its domination in the next few years. Canada and the US are significant contributors to VFX Market. As Hollywood is the biggest film industry in the world, with numerous film and animation studios based there. VFX Market services are highly utilized in several ways in films, series, and documentaries. Moreover, an increase in investments in creating high-budget films is driving the requirement for VFX Market. Furthermore, the increasing consumption of high-quality content, the growing smart televisions which make possible 4K content, and the creation of film production studios are other vital aspects that are expected to boost the demand in support of high-quality entertainment.

List of Prominent Players in the VFX Market:

Adobe Inc.

Animal Logic

Cinesite (Eastman Kodak Company)

Digital Domain Holdings Limited

Framestore

Pixomondo

Rodeo FX

Scanline VFX

Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. (Sony Group Corporation)

Technicolor SA

The Foundry Visionmongers Limited

The Walt Disney Company

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 146 Pages and in-depth TOC on "VFX Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Software, Services, Hardware), by Technology (Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR)), by Application (Movies, Television, Gaming, Advertisements), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Recent Developments:

February 2020: DreamWorks Animation announced the open-source release of ForestFlow, a Machine Learning Model Server to the Open-Source Community that assists bridge Data Science Engineering & Machine Learning Operations.

April 2022: Cartoon Network Studios (CNS) and Outlook Company are introducing a new content development initiative to discover up-and-coming artists and storytellers.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

Which region will show the fastest and highest growth in the near future?

Which are the top five players and their weakness and strength of the Market?

What will be the future innovation in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will lead the largest share of the Market?

What are the growth drivers, restraints and challenges of the industry?

What will be the CAGR and size of the VFX Market for the base year and forecast period?

This market titled “VFX Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Component

• Software

• Services

• Hardware



• Technology

• Artificial Intelligence (AI)

• Augmented Reality (AR)



• Application

• Movies

• Television

• Gaming

• Advertisements

• Other Applications



• Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico



• Europe

• U.K

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • Adobe Inc.



• Animal Logic



• Cinesite (Eastman Kodak Company)



• Digital Domain Holdings Limited



• Framestore



• Pixomondo



• Rodeo FX



• Scanline VFX



• Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. (Sony Group Corporation)



• Technicolor SA



• The Foundry Visionmongers Limited



• The Walt Disney Company Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Related Report:

HR Payroll Software Market - Global HR Payroll Software Market was valued at USD 25.1 Billion in the year 2021 and is forecast to reach a value of USD 46.6 Billion by the year 2028. The Global Market is anticipated to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.9% over the forecast period.

Enterprise Asset Management Market - Global Enterprise Asset Management Market was valued at USD 3,294.1 Million in the year 2021 and is expected to reach a value of USD 5,374.1 Million by the year 2028. The Global Market is anticipated to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.5% over the forecast period.

Banking Encryption Software Market - Global Banking Encryption Software Market is valued at USD 1,428.5 Million in the year 2021 and is forecasted to reach a value of USD 2,895.9 Million by the year 2028. The Global Market is anticipated to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.5% over the forecast period.

Business Software and Services Market - Global Business Software and Services Market is valued at USD 425.6 Billion in the year 2021 and is forecasted to reach a value of USD 813.4 Billion by the year 2028. The Global Market is anticipated to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.4% over the forecast period.

Cannabidiol (CBD) Market - Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market is valued at USD 4.9 Billion in 2021 and is projected to attain a value of USD 47.22 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period, 2022–2028.

Cannabis Market - global Cannabis market was valued at USD USD 20.05 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 128.92 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 26.19% from 2021 to 2028.

Top Companies in VFX Market | Industry Top Companies In-depth and Comprehensive Research Report 2022-2030.



About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research reports. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: