Smart Ports Global Market Report 2022-2026: Featuring Key Players Wipro, IBM, Accenture & Others

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Ports Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart ports market is expected to grow from $1.43 billion in 2021 to $1.78 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.3%. The smart ports market is expected to grow to $4.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 25.1%.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the smart ports market in 2021 and is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in smart ports market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The encouragement and participation from governments all over the world in the form of initiatives will propel the growth of the smart port market. Growing concerns about climate change have pushed governments across the world to adopt sustainable development projects to reduce carbon footprint and increase efficiency.

To implement digitization, governments are encouraging the adoption of technologies such as big data, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things (IoT) in the ports sector. For example, the Port of Hamburg in Germany adopted the Internet of Things and other smart port technologies by using data sources to feed to a single platform to increase logistics efficiencies. Therefore, the increasing number of government initiatives drives the smart ports market.



The adoption of smart technologies is a key trend gaining popularity in the smart port market. The implementation of technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and big data has changed the way the smart ports operate in comparison to the traditional ports. For example, in April 2021, Abu Dhabi Ports introduced a new digital service to smoothen the management of Abu Dhabi's slipways, which are ramps for moving boats and other watercraft to and from the water to ease congestion at peak times. Thus, the adoption of smart technologies has made the end-to-end process of port management efficient.



Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Port Type: Seaport; Inland Port

2) By Element: Terminal Automation And Cargo Handling; Port Community System (PCS); Traffic Management System (TMS); Smart Port Infrastructure; Smart Safety And Security

3) By Technology: Internet Of things (IoT); Blockchain; Process Automation; Artificial Intelligence



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Smart Ports Market Characteristics



3. Smart Ports Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Smart Ports



5. Smart Ports Market Size And Growth



6. Smart Ports Market Segmentation

7. Smart Ports Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Smart Ports Market



9. China Smart Ports Market



10. India Smart Ports Market



11. Japan Smart Ports Market



12. Australia Smart Ports Market



13. Indonesia Smart Ports Market



14. South Korea Smart Ports Market



15. Western Europe Smart Ports Market



16. UK Smart Ports Market



17. Germany Smart Ports Market



18. France Smart Ports Market



19. Eastern Europe Smart Ports Market



20. Russia Smart Ports Market



21. North America Smart Ports Market



22. USA Smart Ports Market



23. South America Smart Ports Market



24. Brazil Smart Ports Market



25. Middle East Smart Ports Market



26. Africa Smart Ports Market



27. Smart Ports Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Smart Ports Market



29. Smart Ports Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Wipro Limited

IBM Corporation

Accenture

ABB

Ramboll Group A/S

Abu Dhabi Ports

Awake.AI

PORT OF ROTTERDAM

Royal Haskoning

Trelleborg AB

Ikusi Redes de Telecomunicaciones S.L.

Navis

China Merchants Port Holdings Company

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Siemens

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tjsgko