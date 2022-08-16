Titanium Transportation Group Announces Commencement of Trading on OTCQX Best Market in the U.S.

BOLTON, Ontario, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (“Titanium” or the “Company”) (TSX:TTNM) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol “TTNMF”. The OTCQX Best Market is the highest market tier of OTC Markets, a U.S. market on which 12,000 U.S. and global securities trade.



“As we celebrate Titanium’s 20th anniversary in operations, we believe that our story is worth sharing on the international stage,” said Ted Daniel, Titanium’s CEO & Founder. “Trading on the OTCQX Best Market, OTC Markets Group’s premium market, is an important step for Titanium to enable transparent trading opportunities for both our U.S. investors as well as our growing number of U.S. employees that contribute to Titanium’s expanding U.S. logistics operations and overall success. By doing so, we expect to broaden investor recognition and enhance share value to all shareholders, on both sides of the border.”

To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practices corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Titanium is also in the process of securing Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) eligibility for its common shares. DTC manages electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies across the United States. Trading through DTC allows for cost-effective and guaranteed settlement, simplifying and accelerating the settlement process of daily trades.

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the Company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Titanium

Titanium is a leading North American transportation company with asset-based trucking operations and logistics brokerages servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 800 power units, 3,000 trailers and 1,100 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, logistics, and warehousing and distribution to over 1,000 customers. In the U.S. Titanium has established operations in Charlotte, Atlanta, Chicago, Nashville, Denver. In February 2021, Titanium completed its largest acquisition since its founding, establishing Titanium as the 12th largest Canadian transportation company. Titanium is a recognized purchaser of asset-based trucking companies, having completed twelve (12) transactions since 2011. Titanium ranked among top 500 companies in the inaugural Financial Times Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies in 2020. The Company has been ranked by Canadian Business as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies for twelve (12) consecutive years. Titanium is currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TTNM".

