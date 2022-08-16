Dublin, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FinTech Blockchain - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global FinTech Blockchain Market to Reach US$8.7 Billion by the Year 2026

Blockchain technology is transforming the operations in various industries, including the financial services sector. The combination of blockchain and fintech is emerging as the most promising technology mix, which has the potential to transform the fintech industry. Fintech blockchain, the finance technology application of blockchain technology, offers solutions, software, among various fintech blockchain services leveraged by businesses that deliver improved and automated financial services.

Growth in the global fintech blockchain market can be attributed to factors such as growing consumer demand to own and invest in bitcoin; rising need for cheaper, quicker, cross-border payment systems; greater compatibility with ecosystems in the financial services industry; and the escalating requirement for comprehensive security mechanisms. The market is likely to register rapid growth during the pandemic as various governments establish fintech blockchain facilities.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for FinTech Blockchain estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 44.8% over the analysis period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $451.6 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $874 Million by 2026

The FinTech Blockchain market in the U.S. is estimated at US$451.6 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 32.8% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$874 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 52.6% through the analysis period.

Digital Transformation of Financial Services Sector Drives Market Growth

Top Technology Investments in BFSI Sector: 2021

Rapidly Changing FinTech Landscape Support Blockchain Adoption

Blockchain Promises to Improve Transparency, Security, Immutability & Accessibility of Systems & Processes for Financial Services

Transformative Impact of Blockchain Technology in the Banking Industry

Post Pandemic Focus of Banks on Digital Transformation to Benefit Blockchain Adoption: % of Organizations Citing Priority for 2020

Blockchain to Play a Vital Role in Facilitating Financial Inclusion of the Unbanked

The Large Unbanked Population and Focus on their Financial Inclusion to Stimulate Blockchain Deployments

Online Banking Fraud Could Become History With Blockchain

With Online Banking Fraud Losses On the Rise, Blockchain Holds Potential to Offer Superior Security Benefits: Cumulative Global Online Fraud (In US$ Billion) Between 2020 to 2024 by Region

Blockchain-based Payments Processing: An Active Area of Interest for Banks

Blockchain Adoption to Benefit from the Rising Significance of Decentralized finance (DeFi) in Developing Economies

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) to Bridge the Huge SME Financing Gap to Boost Blockchain Adoption

As FinTech Disrupts Insurance Sector, Blockchain Technology Poised for Growth

Applications of Blockchain in Insurance Industry

Select Startups Transforming the Insurance Industry

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact: Financial Challenges & Digital Opportunities for Insurance Industry

Pandemic Accelerates Insurance Digitization, Presenting Opportunities for Blockchain Adoption

As the Underlying Technology of Digital Currencies, Expanding Cryptocurrency Market Presents Opportunity for FinTech Blockchain

Following the Big Turnaround in 2020, the Year 2021 Continues to Promise Growth for Cryptocurrency Market

While the World Economy Struggles Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, Flourishing Cryptocurrency Surprises One and All

Notable Developments Shaping Post-Pandemic Trends in the Cryptocurrency Marketplace

Crypto Pricing Continues to Roller Coaster Ride

Central Banks Move into Digital Currency Space

As the Newer Breed of Blockchain-based Crypto Coins, Stablecoins Continues to Strengthen

Institutional Investors Continue to Pour in Funds into the Cryptocurrency Market

With Cryptocurrencies Outperforming Major Asset Classes, Institutional Interest Continues to Rise: % Growth of Cryptocurrencies Vs Other Asset Classes for 2020

Smart Contracts: Most Promising Use Case of Distributed Ledger Technology

Growing Role of Blockchain in Cross-Border Payments and Money Transfers

Global Cross-Border Payments Flow (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global Cross-Border Payments Market Breakdown by Use Case (in %) for 2020

Blockchain for Fraud Prevention: A New & Potent Weapon in the Making

Capital Markets: Blockchain to Resolve with Data Duplication, Reconciliation Errors and Settlement Delays

Major Challenges & Concerns Surrounding Blockchain Adoption

