Global Functional Foods and Drinks Market Report 2022: Millennials Inclination towards Fitness and the Ensuing Focus on Functional Foods and Drinks Drive Gains

Global Functional Foods and Drinks Market to Reach $218.3 Billion by 2026
Future growth of the market is expected to be driven by growing effectiveness of functional foods, drinks and their active ingredients in enabling life without drugs amidst consumers grappling with the challenge of living (and eating) healthily in an unhealthy modern world. Robust demand for mineral and vitamin fortified drinks, sports and energy drinks; high protein drinks, drinks promoting digestive health, drinks containing antioxidants, and drinks with lighter amounts of ingredients represent another important growth driver.
Major factors that are poised to benefit market expansion in the near term include rising focus on foods with immunity boosting ingredients, functional and sports nutrition foods and beverages; strong demand for digestive health and wellness; rising interest in fermented food and protein-fortified products; and growing adoption of plant-based protein and naturally functional products. Millennials inclination towards fitness and the ensuing focus on functional foods and drinks; huge untapped potential offered by infant/children`s functional nutrition, and upward trend in demand for water that is tapped from fruits and their trees such as coconut water, maple water, birch water, cactus water, artichoke water, etc., are also expected to aid market growth in the coming years.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Functional Foods and Drinks estimated at US$173.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$218.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $59.8 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $27.6 Billion by 2026
The Functional Foods and Drinks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$59.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$29.8 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period.
- Growing Focus on Healthier Lifestyles to Boost Growth
- Growing Focus on Digestive Health and Wellness Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Probiotics Remain the Preferred Ingredient for Gut Health Foods
- Dairy-Based Functional Yogurt: The Most Popular Probiotic Food
- Protein-Fortified Products Rise in Demand
- Consumers Pay Attention to Food Processing
- Entry of Fat in Dietary Stage Show as Humble Participant Presents New Growth Avenues for Functional Food & Drinks Market
- Mood Enhancers Gain Momentum
- Cereals and Grains: A Steadily Growing Functional Food Category
- Personalization and Fragmentation Transform the Market
- Nanotechnology Evolves as a Boon for Functional Food Manufacturers
- Nanoencapsulation Improves Delivery and Bioavailability
- Emergence of Fit & Active Consumer Drives Sports Nutrition Market Mainstream
- More Natural, Organic and Functional Versions to Drive Energy Drinks Growth
- Soy-based Functional Beverages Become Mainstream, Bodes Well for the Market
- Antioxidants Gain Importance in Functional Beverages
- Growing Popularity of Waters Tapped from Fruits and Trees
- Plant-Centric Demand to Buoy Functional Foods & Drinks Market
- Evolution of Omega-3 as the Most Popular Heart-Healthy Ingredient Drive Demand for Marine Functional Food Ingredients
- Myriad Benefits of Beta Carotene Drive Applications in Health and Functional Foods
- Superior Attributes of Functional Snacks and Bars over Traditional Bar Drive Healthy Demand
- Growing Prominence of Functional Foods and Drinks in Weight Management Augurs Well for Market Demand
- Digital Marketing Opens Up New Avenues of Growth
- Millennials Inclination towards Fitness and the Ensuing Focus on Functional Foods and Drinks Drive Market Gains
- Focus of Young Women on Healthy Living Due to Increasing Spending Power and Delayed Motherhood Benefit Market Expansion
- Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases Boosts Demand for Functional Foods and Drinks
- Increasing Healthcare Costs and the Resulting Need for Preventive Medication Benefit Demand for Functional Foods and Drinks
