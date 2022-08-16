Global Adventure Tourism Market to Surpass $880.8 Million by 2027

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Adventure Tourism Market (2022-2027) by Type, Activity, Distribution Channel, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Adventure Tourism Market is estimated to be USD 568.56 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 880.84 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.15%.



Market Segmentations

The Global Adventure Tourism Market is segmented based on Type, Activity, Distribution Channeland Geography.

By Activity, the market is classified into Air-based Activity, Land-based Activity, and Water-based Activity.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Adventure Tourism Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The report analyses the Global Adventure Tourism Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Tourism Industry and Adventure Activities

Integration of Simulators and Virtual Environments

Government Initiatives in The Form of Private and Public Partnership

Restraints

Risk Involved in Unpredictable Weather Condition and Adventure Travelling Restrictions

Opportunities

Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Social Media Platforms

Rising Disposable Income in Emerging Economies

Challenges

High Cost of Adventure Activities

