$2.7 Mn Global Heat Meter Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 2.9% During 2022-2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Heat Meter Market finds that the new product launches and Research and Development (R&D) among principal vital players, the mandatory legislation required in warmth meters, and the increasing call for blended heating & cooling structures in step with the adoption of superior heating infrastructure are anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Heat Meter Market during the forecast period.

The Global Heat Meter Market revenue is expected to reach a value USD 2.7 Million in 2028.

The Global Market revenue was valued at USD 2.3 Million in 2021 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.9% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Heat Meter Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Mechanical, Static), by Connectivity (Wired Connection, Wireless Connection), by End-User (Residential, Commercial & Public, Industrial), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/heat-meter-market-1774/request-sample

Key Industry Findings & Insights from the report:

The global Heat Meter Market was valued USD 2.3 Million in 2021 and is all set to surpass USD 2.7 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

In terms of revenue, the application segment held the largest revenue share of in 2021 and is estimated to maintain its dominance for the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the product segment held the second largest market share of in 2021 and is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

The growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization, technological advancement, an increase in investment by developing countries.

North America captured the lion share in 2021 and is projected to retain its position over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the existence of a significant number of Heat Meter industry companies and the high adoption rate owing to government measures that stimulate this industry in this region. The growth is primarily due to the increasing collaborations.





Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Increase in Concerns about Global Warming to Drive the Market Growth

Today, various governments have put forth extraordinary efforts to regulate the temperature of the air. These laws and regulations play a vital role in driving the market globally. In addition, governments worldwide are developing policies that will improve the use of heat energy as a result of the influx of energy that is taking place in several developing countries. For example, according to the International Energy Efficiency (IEE) regulatory guidelines, the installation of Heat Meter Market plays a vital role in carbonization. In addition, low carbon temperatures that provide better flexibility can remove structural heat by installing Heat Meter Market, another factor contributing to global market growth.

Furthermore, rising concerns about global warming have prompted governments to incentivize citizens and industries to reduce and monitor their use of thermal energy to reduce the effects of climate change caused by human activities. This has increased the need for Heat Meter Market in various fields. In addition, the increase in energy-related concerns and relevant government laws and regulations related to energy efficiency are expected to further the growth of the market.

Purchase This Premium Report (Price 4500 USD for a single-user license) at @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/heat-meter-market-1774/0

Benefits of Purchasing Heat Meter Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our sales team of experts will available for you 24/7.

: Our sales team of experts will available for you 24/7. Analyst Support : Speak to our analyst about your questions before or after purchasing the report.

: Speak to our analyst about your questions before or after purchasing the report. Assured Quality : Focuses on perfection and quality of reports.

: Focuses on perfection and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Our Analysts in-depth insights are beyond comparison.

Rise in Digitalization

In the last few years, heaters have undergone remarkable technological advances. These technological innovations were revealed primarily in increasing consumer demand for durable products that provide better performance at lower costs. Additionally, the sensor used in the temperature meter has significantly improved. For example, efforts are being made to develop image-sensing sensors to monitor areas and sensors which can accurately measure the composition of fuel and oxidants in industrial systems. This is due to the increased digital production of electricity resources and the increasing adoption of regional heating systems. In addition, increasing demand for accurate and reliable thermal measurement systems and rapid development of the commercial and residential sectors contributes to market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has affected various industries worldwide. Governments worldwide implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the manufacturing industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020.

Hence, market players faced many challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



a. North America



b. Europe



c. Asia Pacific



d. Latin America



e. Middle East & Africa



Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/heat-meter-market-1774

The report on Heat Meter Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Regional Analysis :

North America is Dominating the Global Heat Meter Market

North America is expected to dominate the growth of Heat Meter Market in 2021 due to increased awareness among individual governments and various national and international organizations of the need to achieve energy efficiency and reduce fuel consumption of fossil fuels. The increase in the adoption of regional energy services in the region in the last few years is expected to impact the growth of the regional heat exchange market. This is evidenced by the fact that members of the International District Energy Association (IDEA) reported a commitment to 350 North American buildings on regional energy services in 2016 compared to 158 buildings in 2015.

List of Prominent Players in Heat Meter Market:

Danfoss (Denmark)

Siemens (Germany)

Diehl (Germany)

Wasion Group (Hong Kong)

Landis+Gyr (Switzerland)

Itron (US)

Zenner (Germany)

Ista (Germany)

Elster (Germany)



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 142 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Heat Meter Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Mechanical, Static), by Connectivity (Wired Connection, Wireless Connection), by End-User (Residential, Commercial & Public, Industrial), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Recent Developments:

In 2020 - Siemens India agreed to acquire Delhi-based electrical & electronic equipment maker C&S Electric for a cash consideration of Rs 2,100 crore in its largest acquisition in the country to date outside the group. This will help Siemens to strengthen their position as the provider of low-voltage power distribution &electrical installation technology in the country.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

Which region will show the fastest and highest growth in the near future?

Which are the top five players and their weakness and strength of the Market?

What will be the future innovation in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will lead the largest share of the Market?

What are the growth drivers, restraints and challenges of the industry?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Heat Meter Market for the base year and forecast period?

This market titled “Heat Meter Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered Type Mechanical Static

Connectivity Wired Connection Wireless Connection

End-User Residential Commercial & Public Industrial

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K France Germany Italy Spain Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South East Asia Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest Of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered Danfoss (Denmark)

Siemens (Germany)

Diehl (Germany)

Wasion Group (Hong Kong)

Landis+Gyr (Switzerland)

Itron (US)

Zenner (Germany)

Ista (Germany)

Elster (Germany) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Related Report:

Organic Acids Market - Global Organic Acids market is valued at USD 11.02 Billion in 2021 and is projected to attain a value of USD 16.45 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, 2022–2028.

Organic Fertilizers Market - Global Organic Fertilizers Market is valued at USD 9.95 Billion in 2021 and estimated to reach a value of USD 22.13 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 12.1 % during the forecast period, 2022–2028.

Phosphine Fumigation Market - Global Phosphine Fumigation Market is valued at USD 649.3 Million in 2021 and estimated to reach a value of USD 988.4 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, 2022–2028.

Sulfur Fertilizers Market - Global Sulfur Fertilizers Market is valued at USD 4.71 Billion in 2021 and estimated to reach a value of USD 5.52 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period, 2022–2028.

Biofertilizers Market - Global Biofertilizers market is valued at USD 2,391.51 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 4448.97 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period.

Top Companies in Heat Meter Market | Top Key Players Statistics, Company Size & Share, Forecast Report by 2030.

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research reports. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: