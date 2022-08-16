Global X-ray Detectors Market Research Report 2022 - Ongoing Innovations in X-ray Imaging Systems with the Potential to Fulfill Unmet Needs

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "X-ray Detectors Market by Product Type, FOV, Portability, System, And Application - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global X-ray detectors market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2022-2029 to reach $4.30 billion by 2029.
Following a thorough secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report discusses key industry drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for the growth of the global X-ray detectors market.
The growing adoption of digital x-ray detectors, rising demand for x-ray imaging in industrial and security markets, growing geriatric population coupled with rising prevalence of chronic diseases & respiratory infections, and increasing utilization of x-ray detectors for early diagnosis & clinical applications are considered to have a positive impact on the X-ray detectors market.
Based on product type, the flat panel detectors (FPD) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Flat panel detectors are used in digital radiography (DR) for the conversion of x-rays to light (indirect conversion) or charge (direct conversion), which is then interpreted using a thin film transistor (TFT) array. FPD are used for medical imaging (CT, X-ray, mammography) and in several extraoral imaging devices.
Based on application, the security segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. X-ray detectors are used for various security applications such as air cargo screening, baggage screening, mail & parcel screening, vehicle screening, port & border protection, and personnel screening (body scanning).
X-ray screening systems are used in airports to ensure public safety and prevent lethal attacks and entry of people carrying weapons or illegal items. The growing volume of passengers is expected to increase the demand for security X-ray screening systems.
In 2022, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global X-ray detectors market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to become the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period.
The rapid growth of the market in Asia-Pacific is attributed to the large elderly population living with chronic diseases, rising income levels leading to improving access to healthcare facilities, government initiatives to boost the healthcare sector, and growing adoption of advanced medical technologies.
Market Overview
Drivers
- Growing Geriatric Population Coupled with the Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases & Respiratory Infections
- Rising Demand for X-ray Imaging in Industrial & Security Markets
- Growing Adoption of Digital X-ray Detectors
- Increasing Utilization of X-ray Detectors for Early Diagnosis & Clinical Applications
Restraints
- Health Hazards Caused by Radiation
Opportunities
- Emerging Markets
- Ongoing Innovations in X-ray Imaging Systems with the Potential to Fulfill Unmet Needs
Trends
- Global X-ray Detectors Market: Regulatory Analysis
Pricing Analysis
Some of the key companies operating in the global X-ray detectors market are
- Varex Imaging Corporation
- Trixell
- Canon Inc.
- Agfa-Gevaert NV
- Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
- Carestream Health Inc.
- Konica Minolta Inc.
- Rayence
- Vieworks Co. Ltd
- Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
- iRay Technology
- CareRay Medical Systems Co.
- Analogic Corporation
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
Scope of the Report
Global X-ray Detectors Market, by Product Type
- Flat Panel Detectors, by Type
- Indirect Flat Panel Detectors
- Cesium Iodide (CsI) Flat Panel Detectors
- Gadolinium Oxysulfide (Gd2O2s or GoS) Flat Panel Detectors
- Direct Flat Panel Detectors
Flat Panel Detectors Market, by Field of View
- Large-Area Flat Panel Detectors
- Medium-Area Flat Panel Detectors
- Small-Area Flat Panel Detectors
Flat Panel Detectors Market, by Portability
- Portable Detectors
- Fixed Detectors
Flat Panel Detectors Market, by System
- New Digital X-ray Systems
- Retrofit X-ray Systems
- Computed Radiography (CR) Detectors
- Charge-coupled Device (CCD) Detectors
- Line Scan Detectors
Global X-ray Detectors Market, by Application
Medical Applications
- Static Imaging
- Radiography
- Chest Radiography
- Orthopedic Radiography
- Mammography
- Dynamic Imaging
- General Fluoroscopy
- Cardiovascular Imaging
- Surgical Imaging
- Interventional Spine Procedures
Dental Applications
Security Applications
Industrial Applications
Veterinary Applications
Global X-ray Detectors Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe (RoE)
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East and Africa (RoMEA)
